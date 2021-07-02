🚨 very alpha! in active development. 🚨
All minor version changes (
0.X.0) are likely to have breaking changes. If you are updating and have issues, see the alpha changelog below.
See this issue for the 1.0 roadmap.
This repo consists of several packages that connect Sanity and the Shopify Storefront API.
@sane-shopify/sanity-plugin: A plugin for Sanity that syncs product & collection data from Shopify to Sanity
@sane-shopify/server: Webhooks for updating Sanity data when it changes in Shopify. This includes a single server as well as individual Lamdbas that can be used with AWS and Netlify.
@sane-shopify/sync-utils: Utilities that are used across the packages
@sane-shopify/types: Types that are used across packages.
If you want to be notified of updates, leave a comment in this issue.
All contributions are welcome! Please open issues for any ideas for what you'd like this package to do. If you want to contribute to the project, see the Contributing docs.
Sane Shopify was built after working around the limitations of the Shopify product & collection editor. Shopify has great e-commerce administration capabilities, but as a CMS, it's far behind solutions such as Sanity in terms of customization. Adding content beyond Shopify's defaults requires working with metafields, through 3rd-party apps or plugins. For example:
This project aims to solve these problems by using Sanity to extend Shopify's Products and Collections. It does this by:
This project does not:
New setup starting with v0.11.0
In your Sanity installation, install the plugin:
yarn add @sane-shopify/sanity-plugin. Once installed, add
@sane-shopify/sanity-plugin to the list of plugins in
sanity.json.
Add the Product and Collection documents to your schema:
saneShopify function
// schema.js
import { saneShopify } from '@sane-shopify/sanity-plugin'
const saneShopifyConfig = {
... // optional. see "configuration" below
}
const saneShopifyTypes = saneShopify(saneShopifyConfig)
export default createSchema({
name: 'default',
types: schemaTypes.concat([
...saneShopifyTypes,
])
})
Version 0.11.0 introduces webhooks to keep your Sanity data in sync.
For convenience, there are "pre-packaged" webhooks set up for Mirco JS (if you use Next.js) or Lambdas (for AWS, Netlify).
See the
@sane-shopfiy/server README for instructions on setting this up.
Sane-shopify fetches your product and collection data from Shopify's Storefront API, and stores up-to-date copies of this information within Sanity. This means you can query your Sanity endpoint directly for all of the data you need to display products and collections.
This plugin will add two document types to your schema:
shopifyCollection and
shopifyProduct.
shopifyCollection
The Collection document has:
title,
handle, and
shopifyId
products field with an array of references to the
shopifyProduct documents for the products in the collection.
sourceData field which contains the data used to sync this document. This includes fields like
image,
description,
tags, and so on.
shopifyProduct
The Product document has:
title,
handle, and
shopifyId
collections field with an array of references to the
shopifyCollection documents that this product belongs to.
sourceData field which contains the data used to sync this document. This includes fields like
images,
availableForSale,
variants,
tags, and so on.
options field, which allows for custom fields for both the option (i.e. "Color") as well as option values (i.e. "Blue", "Green"). This can be helpful for instances when you would like to add things like custom descriptions or images for a particular option.
variants field, which allows for custom fields for variant. Note that Shopify creates a variant for each combination of the available options.
The
shopifyCollection and
shopifyProduct documents can be extended with custom fields or other standard Sanity configuration, such as custom previews or input components.
To set this up, create a configuration object and assign custom configuration to any of the following properties:
collection: Extend the collection document
product: Extend the product document
productOption: Extend the product option category. (i.e. "Color")
productOptionValue: Extend product option values (i.e. "Blue", "Green"). Note that this will be applied to all option values, so if your product has both a "Size" and "Color" option, the fields specified here will show up in the options of both types.
productVariant: Extend the product variant
Example:
{
collection: {
// Shopify only allows a single image on collections. Here, we can add a gallery:
fields: [
{
name: 'gallery',
title: 'Gallery',
type: 'array',
of: [{ type: 'image' }]
}
]
},
product: {
fields: [
// Shopify's HTML description input can get messy. Let's have our users enter the descriptions using Sanity's rich text instead.
{
name: 'description',
title: 'Description',
type: 'array',
of: [{ type: 'block' }]
},
// Our users won't be editing fields on product variants. Let's hide that field. This will merge the "hidden" value into the sane-shoipfy defaults:
{
name: 'variants',
hidden: true
}
]
},
productVariant: {
// Not adding anything here!
},
productOption: {
// Let's make the preview for option list items a little more informative:
preview: {
select: {
name: 'name',
values: 'values'
},
prepare: (fields) => {
const { name, values } = fields
const subtitle = values.map((v) => v.value).join(' | ')
return {
title: name,
subtitle
}
}
}
},
productOptionValue: {
// Our "Color" options will get a custom image swatch to use on the frontend
fields: [
{
name: 'swatch',
title: 'Color Swatch',
type: 'image'
}
]
}
}
Set up a new app in Shopify with permissions to access the Storefront API. You'll need the Storefront Access Token (note that this is different from the Admin API key).
After you have installed the plugin and added the schema documents, open up Sanity. Click the new 🛍 Shopify tab in the header.
Enter your Shopify storefront name and your access token in the setup pane. Once this is set up, you can click the Sync button to import your collections and products.
See the instructions in the
@sane-shopify/server Readme
This plugin does not manage orders or customer carts. You will need to use Shopify's storefront API (or another solution) to do this. But, the sanity documents will include all of the product & variant IDs you need.
If you are experiencing issues or errors, you can get detailed logging by setting the
DEBUG variable - either as an environment variable (for webhooks & server-side) or as a localStorage variable.
Browser: In your console, enter
window.localStorage.debug = 'sane-shopify:*'
Server: Set an environment variable in your script (if working locally), i.e.
DEBUG=sane-shopify:* yarn start, or add a
DEBUG environment variable to your hosting environment.
Scopes:
sane-shopify:fetching outputs logs for all operations fetching source data from Shopify
sane-shopify:patch outputs logs for all sanity-related document patching
sane-shopify:server outputs logs for all server (webhook) logs
sane-shopify:* outputs all of the above
0.20.0
The config for
@sane-shopify/server has changed.
onError is now part of the main config object. Instead of
createWebhooks({ config, onError }), do
createWebhooks(config). See the
@sane-shopify/server Readme
Source data now includes shopify media. Thanks @liqueflies for adding this!
0.11.0
@sane-shopify/server now exports functions that can be used to handle Shopify's webhooks.
0.10.1
The plugin now marks products that are no longer in the Shopify catalogue as archived on their corresponding sanity documents. Relationships that no longer exist in Shopify are also removed.
0.9.0
Fixes setup flow
0.8.0
This release contains several breaking changes.
New features:
Migrating from 0.7.x
saneShopify(yourConfig) instead of
createProductDocument,
createCollectionDocument, etc. See the updated documentation above.
0.7.0
New features:
Migrating from 0.6.x
@sane-shopify/sanity-plugin now exports one more function,
createProductVariant. Use it the same as the other exports - see the example in the usage instructions above.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Joseph Thomas
📖 💻 ⚠️
|
Graham Lipsman
💻
|
James Homer
💻
|
Richard Cooke
📖
|
Lorenzo Girardi
💻
|
agonsgd
🐛
|
Synim
🐛
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!