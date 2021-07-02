Sane Shopify

🚨 very alpha! in active development. 🚨

All minor version changes ( 0.X.0 ) are likely to have breaking changes. If you are updating and have issues, see the alpha changelog below.

See this issue for the 1.0 roadmap.

This repo consists of several packages that connect Sanity and the Shopify Storefront API.

@sane-shopify/sanity-plugin : A plugin for Sanity that syncs product & collection data from Shopify to Sanity

@sane-shopify/server : Webhooks for updating Sanity data when it changes in Shopify. This includes a single server as well as individual Lamdbas that can be used with AWS and Netlify.

@sane-shopify/sync-utils : Utilities that are used across the packages

@sane-shopify/types : Types that are used across packages.

Contributing

All contributions are welcome! Please open issues for any ideas for what you'd like this package to do. If you want to contribute to the project, see the Contributing docs.

What this project is

Sane Shopify was built after working around the limitations of the Shopify product & collection editor. Shopify has great e-commerce administration capabilities, but as a CMS, it's far behind solutions such as Sanity in terms of customization. Adding content beyond Shopify's defaults requires working with metafields, through 3rd-party apps or plugins. For example:

Adding additional blocks of text content to a collection or product

Adding a 'lookbook' gallery to a collection

Specifying related products for a product page

This project aims to solve these problems by using Sanity to extend Shopify's Products and Collections. It does this by:

Automatically syncing Shopify data to Sanity

Providing a single API endpoint for both Shopify & Sanity data

This project does not:

Sync data to Shopify. Products and Collections will still need to be created in Shopify. Shopify should still be used for editing variants, prices, inventory, the configuration of Collections, and other "product catalogue" management.

Add any e-commerce management to Sanity, such as tracking inventory, sales reports, customer management, and so on.

Sync additional Shopify information such as Pages, Blogs, or menus.

Caveats

You will need to implement your own frontend, from scratch. This will not work with Shopify's themes & liquid templates.

Many apps from the Shopify App store provide functionality to the frontend of websites by manipulating the liquid templates - these apps will not work. Other apps that enhance the admin dashboard will be unaffected.

Shopify's built-in product analytics will not work.

Installation & Setup

New setup starting with v0.11.0

In your Sanity installation, install the plugin: yarn add @sane-shopify/sanity-plugin . Once installed, add @sane-shopify/sanity-plugin to the list of plugins in sanity.json .

Add the Product and Collection documents to your schema:

Import the saneShopify function

function (optional) Pass in a configuration object to extend the fields for the different object & document types

import { saneShopify } from '@sane-shopify/sanity-plugin' const saneShopifyConfig = { ... } const saneShopifyTypes = saneShopify(saneShopifyConfig) export default createSchema({ name : 'default' , types : schemaTypes.concat([ ...saneShopifyTypes, ]) })

Webhooks

Version 0.11.0 introduces webhooks to keep your Sanity data in sync.

For convenience, there are "pre-packaged" webhooks set up for Mirco JS (if you use Next.js) or Lambdas (for AWS, Netlify).

See the @sane-shopfiy/server README for instructions on setting this up.

Usage

Sane-shopify fetches your product and collection data from Shopify's Storefront API, and stores up-to-date copies of this information within Sanity. This means you can query your Sanity endpoint directly for all of the data you need to display products and collections.

Collection & Product Documents

This plugin will add two document types to your schema: shopifyCollection and shopifyProduct .

shopifyCollection

The Collection document has:

the read-only fields, sourced from shopify: title , handle , and shopifyId

fields, sourced from shopify: , , and a read-only products field with an array of references to the shopifyProduct documents for the products in the collection.

field with an array of references to the documents for the products in the collection. a read-only sourceData field which contains the data used to sync this document. This includes fields like image , description , tags , and so on.

shopifyProduct

The Product document has:

the read-only fields, sourced from shopify: title , handle , and shopifyId

fields, sourced from shopify: , , and a read-only collections field with an array of references to the shopifyCollection documents that this product belongs to.

field with an array of references to the documents that this product belongs to. a read-only sourceData field which contains the data used to sync this document. This includes fields like images , availableForSale , variants , tags , and so on.

field which contains the data used to sync this document. This includes fields like , , , , and so on. an options field, which allows for custom fields for both the option (i.e. "Color") as well as option values (i.e. "Blue", "Green"). This can be helpful for instances when you would like to add things like custom descriptions or images for a particular option.

field, which allows for custom fields for both the option (i.e. "Color") as well as option values (i.e. "Blue", "Green"). This can be helpful for instances when you would like to add things like custom descriptions or images for a particular option. a variants field, which allows for custom fields for variant. Note that Shopify creates a variant for each combination of the available options.

Extending Document and Objects

The shopifyCollection and shopifyProduct documents can be extended with custom fields or other standard Sanity configuration, such as custom previews or input components.

To set this up, create a configuration object and assign custom configuration to any of the following properties:

collection : Extend the collection document

: Extend the collection document product : Extend the product document

: Extend the product document productOption : Extend the product option category. (i.e. "Color")

: Extend the product option category. (i.e. "Color") productOptionValue : Extend product option values (i.e. "Blue", "Green"). Note that this will be applied to all option values, so if your product has both a "Size" and "Color" option, the fields specified here will show up in the options of both types.

: Extend product option values (i.e. "Blue", "Green"). Note that this will be applied to all option values, so if your product has both a "Size" and "Color" option, the fields specified here will show up in the options of both types. productVariant : Extend the product variant

Example:

{ collection : { fields : [ { name : 'gallery' , title : 'Gallery' , type : 'array' , of : [{ type : 'image' }] } ] }, product : { fields : [ { name : 'description' , title : 'Description' , type : 'array' , of : [{ type : 'block' }] }, { name : 'variants' , hidden : true } ] }, productVariant : { }, productOption : { preview : { select : { name : 'name' , values : 'values' }, prepare : ( fields ) => { const { name, values } = fields const subtitle = values.map( ( v ) => v.value).join( ' | ' ) return { title : name, subtitle } } } }, productOptionValue : { fields : [ { name : 'swatch' , title : 'Color Swatch' , type : 'image' } ] } }

Connecting to Shopify

Set up a new app in Shopify with permissions to access the Storefront API. You'll need the Storefront Access Token (note that this is different from the Admin API key).

After you have installed the plugin and added the schema documents, open up Sanity. Click the new 🛍 Shopify tab in the header.

Enter your Shopify storefront name and your access token in the setup pane. Once this is set up, you can click the Sync button to import your collections and products.

Setting up Shopify webhooks

See the instructions in the @sane-shopify/server Readme

Working with the Cart

This plugin does not manage orders or customer carts. You will need to use Shopify's storefront API (or another solution) to do this. But, the sanity documents will include all of the product & variant IDs you need.

Debugging

If you are experiencing issues or errors, you can get detailed logging by setting the DEBUG variable - either as an environment variable (for webhooks & server-side) or as a localStorage variable.

Browser: In your console, enter window.localStorage.debug = 'sane-shopify:*' Server: Set an environment variable in your script (if working locally), i.e. DEBUG=sane-shopify:* yarn start , or add a DEBUG environment variable to your hosting environment.

Scopes:

sane-shopify:fetching outputs logs for all operations fetching source data from Shopify

outputs logs for all operations fetching source data from Shopify sane-shopify:patch outputs logs for all sanity-related document patching

outputs logs for all sanity-related document patching sane-shopify:server outputs logs for all server (webhook) logs

outputs logs for all server (webhook) logs sane-shopify:* outputs all of the above

Alpha Changelog

0.20.0

The config for @sane-shopify/server has changed. onError is now part of the main config object. Instead of createWebhooks({ config, onError }) , do createWebhooks(config) . See the @sane-shopify/server Readme

Source data now includes shopify media. Thanks @liqueflies for adding this!

0.11.0

@sane-shopify/server now exports functions that can be used to handle Shopify's webhooks.

0.10.1

The plugin now marks products that are no longer in the Shopify catalogue as archived on their corresponding sanity documents. Relationships that no longer exist in Shopify are also removed.

0.9.0

Fixes setup flow

0.8.0

This release contains several breaking changes.

New features:

Add fields to product options and product option values

Simplified initial configuration

Migrating from 0.7.x

Use saneShopify(yourConfig) instead of createProductDocument , createCollectionDocument , etc. See the updated documentation above.

instead of , , etc. See the updated documentation above. Many of the internal object type names have been modified. After you re-sync, your documents will likely have many fields that need to be unset. If you would like to completely remove all shopify collections and documents from your dataset, you can use this gist

0.7.0

New features:

Add fields to product variants

Migrating from 0.6.x

@sane-shopify/sanity-plugin now exports one more function, createProductVariant . Use it the same as the other exports - see the example in the usage instructions above.

Contributors ✨

