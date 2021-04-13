Demo • Installation • Usage • Contributors
A control to render list with swipeable items. Items can have action on left and right swipe. Swipe action triggering can be configured.
Check working example page or experiment on:
npm install @sandstreamdev/react-swipeable-list
# or via yarn
yarn add @sandstreamdev/react-swipeable-list
import { SwipeableList, SwipeableListItem } from '@sandstreamdev/react-swipeable-list';
import '@sandstreamdev/react-swipeable-list/dist/styles.css';
<SwipeableList>
<SwipeableListItem
swipeLeft={{
content: <div>Revealed content during swipe</div>,
action: () => console.info('swipe action triggered')
}}
swipeRight={{
content: <div>Revealed content during swipe</div>,
action: () => console.info('swipe action triggered')
}}
onSwipeProgress={progress => console.info(`Swipe progress: ${progress}%`)}
>
<div>Item name</div>
</SwipeableListItem>
</SwipeableList>
or use function as children pattern if other container is needed (check animation and styled container examples). Note that in this case you need to provide list wrapper and pass default
className props to have same behaviour. Default
SwipeableList styles are passed in
className prop.
<SwipeableList>
{({ className, ...rest }) => (
<div className={className}>
<SwipeableListItem
swipeLeft={{
content: <div>Revealed content during swipe</div>,
action: () => console.info('swipe action triggered')
}}
swipeRight={{
content: <div>Revealed content during swipe</div>,
action: () => console.info('swipe action triggered')
}}
{...rest}
>
<div>Item name</div>
</SwipeableListItem>
</div>
)}
</SwipeableList>
Type:
number (optional, default:
10)
How far in pixels scroll needs to be done to block swiping. After scrolling is started and goes beyond the threshold, swiping is blocked.
It can be set for the whole list or for every item. See
scrollStartThreshold for
SwipeableListItem. Value from the
SwipeableListItem takes precedence.
Type:
number (optional, default:
10)
How far in pixels swipe needs to be done to start swiping on list item. After a swipe is started and goes beyond the threshold, scrolling is blocked.
It can be set for the whole list or for every item. See
swipeStartThreshold for
SwipeableListItem. Value from the
SwipeableListItem takes precedence.
Type:
number (optional, default:
0.5)
How far swipe needs to be done to trigger attached action.
0.5 means that item needs to be swiped to half of its width,
0.25 - one-quarter of width.
It can be set for the whole list or for every item. See
threshold for
SwipeableListItem. Value from the
SwipeableListItem takes precedence.
Type:
boolean (optional, default:
false)
If set to
true all defined swipe actions are blocked.
Type:
Object (optional)
Data for defining left swipe action and rendering content after item is swiped. The object requires following structure:
{
action, // required: swipe action (function)
actionAnimation, // optional: type of animation
content, // required: HTML or React component
}
Type:
function (required)
Callback function that should be run when swipe is done beyond threshold.
Type:
ActionAnimations (RETURN | REMOVE | NONE) (optional, default:
RETURN)
Animation type to be played swipe is done beyond threshold.
Type:
Anything that can be rendered (required)
Content that is revealed when swiping.
Type:
Object
Same as
swipeLeft but to right. 😉
Type:
number (default:
10)
How far in pixels scroll needs to be done to block swiping. After scrolling is started and goes beyond the threshold, swiping is blocked.
It can be set for the whole list or for every item. See
scrollStartThreshold for
SwipeableList. Value from the
SwipeableListItem takes precedence.
Type:
number (default:
10)
How far in pixels swipe needs to be done to start swiping on list item. After a swipe is started and goes beyond the threshold, scrolling is blocked.
It can be set for the whole list or for every item. See
swipeStartThreshold for
SwipeableList. Value from the
SwipeableListItem takes precedence.
Type:
number (default:
0.5)
How far swipe needs to be done to trigger attached action.
0.5 means that item needs to be swiped to half of its width,
0.25 - one-quarter of width.
It can be set for the whole list or for every item. See
threshold for
SwipeableList. Value from the
SwipeableListItem takes precedence.
Type:
() => void
Fired after swipe has started (after drag gesture passes the
swipeStartThreshold distance in pixels).
Type:
() => void
Fired after swipe has ended.
Type:
(progress: number) => void
Fired every time swipe progress changes. The reported
progress value is always an integer in range 0 to 100 inclusive.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
sandstreamdevelopment
💼 💵 🤔
|
Marek Rozmus
💻 📖 ⚠️ 💡 🤔
|
jakubbogacz
👀 🤔 📖
|
Lukas Marx
🤔
|
Luis Filipe Pedroso
🐛
|
Przemysław Zalewski
🚧 👀 💻 🤔
|
MarkTension
🐛
|
wildeyes
🐛
|
Der Uli im Netz
🐛 🤔
|
Iliyaz syed
🐛
|
James Cuénod
🤔
|
Akshar Takle
🤔
|
Mohammed Faragallah
🤔
|
David
🤔
|
Karol Ziąbski
🐛
|
Matt Ruby
🚧
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!