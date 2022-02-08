npm-check-updates upgrades your package.json dependencies to the latest versions, ignoring specified versions.

maintains existing semantic versioning policies, i.e. "express": "^4.0.0" to "express": "^5.0.0" .

to . only modifies package.json file. Run npm install to update your installed packages and package-lock.json.

Red = major upgrade (and all major version zero)

Cyan = minor upgrade

Green = patch upgrade

You may also want to consider npm-check. Similar purpose, different features.

Installation

Install globally:

npm install -g npm-check-updates

Or run with npx:

npx npm-check-updates

Usage

Show all new dependencies (excluding peerDependencies) for the project in the current directory:

$ ncu Checking package.json [====================] 5/5 100% express 4.12.x → 4.13.x multer ^0.1.8 → ^1.0.1 react-bootstrap ^0.22.6 → ^0.24.0 react-a11y ^0.1.1 → ^0.2.6 webpack ~1.9.10 → ~1.10.5 Run ncu -u to upgrade package.json

Upgrade a project's package file:

Make sure your package file is in version control and all changes have been committed. This will overwrite your package file.

$ ncu -u Upgrading package.json [====================] 1/1 100% express 4.12.x → 4.13.x Run npm install to install new versions. $ npm install

Check global packages:

ncu -g

Filter packages using the --filter option or adding additional cli arguments. You can exclude specific packages with the --reject option or prefixing a filter with ! . Supports strings, wildcards, globs, comma-or-space-delimited lists, and regular expressions:

ncu mocha ncu -f mocha ncu --filter mocha ncu react-* ncu "/^react-.*$/" ncu \!nodemon ncu -x nodemon ncu --reject nodemon ncu chalk mocha react ncu chalk, mocha, react ncu -f "chalk mocha react" ncu \!react-* ncu '/^(?!react-).*$/' ncu "/^(?!react-).*$/"

Direct dependencies are updated to the latest stable version: 2.0.1 → 2.2.0 1.2 → 1.3 0.1.0 → 1.0.1

Range operators are preserved and the version is updated: ^1.2.0 → ^2.0.0 1.x → 2.x >0.2.0 → >0.3.0

"Less than" is replaced with a wildcard: <2.0.0 → ^3.0.0 1.0.0 < 2.0.0 → ^3.0.0

"Any version" is preserved: * → *

Prerelease and deprecated versions are ignored by default. Use --pre to include prerelease versions (e.g. alpha , beta , build1235 ) Use --deprecated to include deprecated versions

With --target minor , only update patch and minor: 0.1.0 → 0.2.1

, only update patch and minor: With --target patch , only update patch: 0.1.0 → 0.1.2

, only update patch:

Options

--color Force color in terminal --concurrency <n> Max number of concurrent HTTP requests to registry. (default: 8) --configFileName <filename> Config file name (default: .ncurc.{json,yml,js}) --configFilePath <path> Directory of .ncurc config file (default: directory of `packageFile`). --cwd <path> Working directory in which npm will be executed. --deep Run recursively in current working directory. Alias of (--packageFile '**/package.json'). --dep <value> Check one or more sections of dependencies only: dev, optional, peer, prod, bundle (comma-delimited). (default: "prod,dev,bundle,optional") --deprecated Include deprecated packages. --doctor Iteratively installs upgrades and runs tests to identify breaking upgrades. Run "ncu --doctor" for detailed help. Add "-u" to execute. --doctorInstall <command> Specifies the install script to use in doctor mode (default: npm install/yarn). --doctorTest <command> Specifies the test script to use in doctor mode (default: npm test). --enginesNode Include only packages that satisfy engines.node as specified in the package file. -e, --errorLevel <n> Set the error level. 1: exits with error code 0 if no errors occur. 2: exits with error code 0 if no packages need updating (useful for continuous integration). (default: 1) -f, --filter <matches> Include only package names matching the given string, wildcard, glob, comma-or-space-delimited list, or /regex/. --filterVersion <matches> Filter on package version using comma-or-space-delimited list, or /regex/. --format <value> Enable additional output data, string or comma-delimited list: ownerChanged, repo. ownerChanged: shows if the package owner changed between versions. repo: infers and displays links to source code repository. (default: []) -g, --global Check global packages instead of in the current project. --greatest DEPRECATED. Renamed to "--target greatest". -i, --interactive Enable interactive prompts for each dependency; implies -u unless one of the json options are set. -j, --jsonAll Output new package file instead of human-readable message. --jsonDeps Like `jsonAll` but only lists `dependencies`, `devDependencies`, `optionalDependencies`, etc of the new package data. --jsonUpgraded Output upgraded dependencies in json. -l, --loglevel <n> Amount to log: silent, error, minimal, warn, info, verbose, silly. (default: "warn") --mergeConfig Merges nested configs with the root config file for --deep or --packageFile options (default: false)'). -m, --minimal Do not upgrade newer versions that are already satisfied by the version range according to semver. -n, --newest DEPRECATED. Renamed to "--target newest". -o, --ownerChanged DEPRECATED. Renamed to "--format ownerChanged". --packageData <value> Package file data (you can also use stdin). --packageFile <path|glob> Package file(s) location (default: ./package.json). -p, --packageManager <name> npm, yarn (default: "npm") --peer Check peer dependencies of installed packages and filter updates to compatible versions. Run "ncu --help --peer" for details. --pre <n> Include -alpha, -beta, -rc. (default: 0; default with --newest and --greatest: 1). --prefix <path> Current working directory of npm. -r, --registry <url> Third-party npm registry. -x, --reject <matches> Exclude packages matching the given string, wildcard, glob, comma-or-space-delimited list, or /regex/. --rejectVersion <matches> Exclude package.json versions using comma-or-space-delimited list, or /regex/. --removeRange Remove version ranges from the final package version. --retry <n> Number of times to retry failed requests for package info. (default: 3) --semverLevel <value> DEPRECATED. Renamed to --target. -s, --silent Don't output anything (--loglevel silent). -t, --target <value> Target version to upgrade to: latest, newest, greatest, minor, patch. Run "ncu --help --target" for details.` (default: "latest") --timeout <ms> Global timeout in milliseconds. (default: no global timeout and 30 seconds per npm-registry-fetch). -u, --upgrade Overwrite package file with upgraded versions instead of just outputting to console. -V, --version output the version number -h, --help display help for command

Doctor Mode

Usage: ncu --doctor [-u] [options]

Iteratively installs upgrades and runs tests to identify breaking upgrades. Requires -u to execute (modifies your package file, lock file, and node_modules).

To be more precise:

Runs npm install (or yarn ) and npm test to ensure tests are currently passing. You can specify your own scripts with --doctorInstall and --doctorTest . Runs ncu -u to optimistically upgrade all dependencies. If tests pass, hurray! If tests fail, restores package file and lock file. For each dependency, install upgrade and run tests. When the breaking upgrade is found, saves partially upgraded package.json (not including the breaking upgrade) and exits.

Example:

$ ncu --doctor -u npm install npm run test ncu -u npm install npm run test Failing tests found: /projects/myproject/test.js:13 throw new Error( 'Test failed!' ) ^ Now let 's identify the culprit, shall we? Restoring package.json Restoring package-lock.json npm install npm install --no-save react@16.0.0 npm run test ✓ react 15.0.0 → 16.0.0 npm install --no-save react-redux@7.0.0 npm run test ✗ react-redux 6.0.0 → 7.0.0 Saving partially upgraded package.json

Configuration Files

Use a .ncurc.{json,yml,js} file to specify configuration information. You can specify file name and path using --configFileName and --configFilePath command line options.

For example, .ncurc.json :

{ "upgrade" : true , "filter" : "express" , "reject" : [ "@types/estree" , "ts-node" ] }

Module/Programmatic Usage

npm-check-updates can be required as a module:

const ncu = require ( 'npm-check-updates' ) ( async () => { const upgraded = await ncu.run({ packageFile : '../package.json' , upgrade : true , })) console .log(upgraded) })()

Known Issues

If ncu prints output that does not seem related to this package, it may be conflicting with another executable such as ncu-weather-cli or Nvidia CUDA. Try using the long name instead: npm-check-updates .

prints output that does not seem related to this package, it may be conflicting with another executable such as or Nvidia CUDA. Try using the long name instead: . Windows: If npm-check-updates hangs, try setting the package file explicitly: ncu --packageFile package.json . You can run ncu --loglevel verbose to confirm that it was incorrectly waiting for stdin. See #136.

File an issue. Please search existing issues first.