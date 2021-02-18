React Native component used to highlight words within a larger body of text. This is a port of react-native-highlight-words.
With npm:
npm i --save @sanar/react-native-highlight-text
With yarn:
yarn add @sanar/react-native-highlight-text
To use it, just provide it with an array of search terms and a body of text to highlight:
import HighlightText from '@sanar/react-native-highlight-text';
<HighlightText
highlightStyle={{ backgroundColor: 'yellow' }}
searchWords={['and', 'or', 'the']}
textToHighlight="The dog is chasing the cat. Or perhaps they're just playing?"
/>;
And the
HighlightText component will highlight all occurrences of search terms within the text:
You can pass all Text style props like
style to the Text component that is used as a wrapper.
|Property
|Type
|Required?
|Description
|searchWords
|Array
|✓
|Array of search words
|textToHighlight
|String
|✓
|Text to highlight matches in
|autoEscape
|Boolean
|Escape characters which are meaningful in regular expressions; defaults to false
|caseSensitive
|Boolean
|Search should be case sensitive; defaults to false
|sanitize
|Function
|Process each search word and text to highlight before comparing (eg remove accents); signature
(text: string): string; defaults to undefined
|highlightStyle
|Object
|Styles applied to highlighted text; defaults to undefined
|textComponent
|Component
|Custom Text component to use instead of the default Text from React Native for the text. Should be TextProps compatible; defaults to undefined
|highlightComponent
|Component
|Custom Text component to use instead of the default Text from React Native for the highlight. Should be TextProps compatible; defaults to undefined