React Native Highlight Text

React Native component used to highlight words within a larger body of text. This is a port of react-native-highlight-words.

Installation

With npm:

npm i --save @ sanar / react - native - highlight - text

With yarn:

yarn add @ sanar / react - native - highlight - text

Usage

To use it, just provide it with an array of search terms and a body of text to highlight:

import HighlightText from '@sanar/react-native-highlight-text' ; < HighlightText highlightStyle = {{ backgroundColor: ' yellow ' }} searchWords = {[ ' and ', ' or ', ' the ']} textToHighlight = "The dog is chasing the cat. Or perhaps they're just playing?" /> ;

And the HighlightText component will highlight all occurrences of search terms within the text:

Props

You can pass all Text style props like style to the Text component that is used as a wrapper.

Property Type Required? Description searchWords Array ✓ Array of search words textToHighlight String ✓ Text to highlight matches in autoEscape Boolean Escape characters which are meaningful in regular expressions; defaults to false caseSensitive Boolean Search should be case sensitive; defaults to false sanitize Function Process each search word and text to highlight before comparing (eg remove accents); signature (text: string): string ; defaults to undefined highlightStyle Object Styles applied to highlighted text; defaults to undefined textComponent Component Custom Text component to use instead of the default Text from React Native for the text. Should be TextProps compatible; defaults to undefined highlightComponent Component Custom Text component to use instead of the default Text from React Native for the highlight. Should be TextProps compatible; defaults to undefined

License

MIT License