openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@sanar/react-native-highlight-text

by sanar
1.0.2 (see all)

Text highlighter for React Native made with TypeScript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Native Syntax Highlighting

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Highlight Text

React Native component used to highlight words within a larger body of text. This is a port of react-native-highlight-words.

Installation

With npm:

npm i --save @sanar/react-native-highlight-text

With yarn:

yarn add @sanar/react-native-highlight-text

Usage

To use it, just provide it with an array of search terms and a body of text to highlight:

import HighlightText from '@sanar/react-native-highlight-text';

<HighlightText
  highlightStyle={{ backgroundColor: 'yellow' }}
  searchWords={['and', 'or', 'the']}
  textToHighlight="The dog is chasing the cat. Or perhaps they're just playing?"
/>;

And the HighlightText component will highlight all occurrences of search terms within the text:

screen shot 2015-12-19 at 8 23 43 am

Props

You can pass all Text style props like style to the Text component that is used as a wrapper.

PropertyTypeRequired?Description
searchWordsArrayArray of search words
textToHighlightStringText to highlight matches in
autoEscapeBooleanEscape characters which are meaningful in regular expressions; defaults to false
caseSensitiveBooleanSearch should be case sensitive; defaults to false
sanitizeFunctionProcess each search word and text to highlight before comparing (eg remove accents); signature (text: string): string; defaults to undefined
highlightStyleObjectStyles applied to highlighted text; defaults to undefined
textComponentComponentCustom Text component to use instead of the default Text from React Native for the text. Should be TextProps compatible; defaults to undefined
highlightComponentComponentCustom Text component to use instead of the default Text from React Native for the highlight. Should be TextProps compatible; defaults to undefined

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rnh
react-native-highlight-wordsFind and highlight words within a larger body of text 🖍
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
9K
rns
react-native-syntax-highlightera syntax highlighter for react native using https://github.com/conorhastings/react-syntax-highlighter under the hood
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
778
rsh
@godievski/rn-syntax-highlighterSyntax highlighter for react-native
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
44
rnt
react-native-text-highlightSmall library for highlighting text in react-native.
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial