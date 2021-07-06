⚠️⚠️⚠️ NOTE: This project will be entering maintenance mode for the forseeable future so that we can focus on other internal initiatives. We thank you for using our library and hope that it has been useful to you! Please feel free to fork a version of @giantmachines/redux-websocket if you would like to expand on it or run into any significant issues or bugs that require a major change. The last stable version will be v1.5.1 .

redux-websocket is a Redux middleware for managing data over a WebSocket connection.

This middleware uses actions to interact with a WebSocket connection including connecting, disconnecting, sending messages, and receiving messages. All actions follow the Flux Standard Action model.

Features

Written in TypeScript.

Interact with a WebSocket connection by dispatching actions.

Connect to multiple WebSocket streams by creating multiple middleware instances.

Handle WebSocket events with Redux middleware, integrate with Saga, and use reducers to persist state.

Automatically handle reconnection.

Installation

$ npm i @giantmachines/redux-websocket

Configuration

Configure your Redux store to use the middleware with applyMiddleware . This package exports a function to create an instance of a middleware, which allows for configuration options, detailed below. Furthermore, you can create multiple instances of this middleware in order to connect to multiple WebSocket streams.

import { applyMiddleware, compose, createStore } from 'redux' ; import reduxWebsocket from '@giantmachines/redux-websocket' ; import reducer from './store/reducer' ; const reduxWebsocketMiddleware = reduxWebsocket(); const store = createStore(reducer, applyMiddleware(reduxWebsocketMiddleware));

You may also pass options to the reduxWebsocket function.

Available options

interface Options { prefix?: string; reconnectInterval?: number; reconnectOnClose?: boolean; reconnectOnError?: boolean; onOpen?: ( socket: WebSocket ) => void ; serializer?: ( payload: any ) => string | ArrayBuffer | ArrayBufferView | Blob; deserializer?: ( message: any ) => any; dateSerializer?: ( date: Date ) => string | number; }

Usage

redux-websocket will dispatch some actions automatically, based on what the internal WebSocket connection. Some actions will need to be dispatched by you.

By default redux-websocket actions get dispatched with a timestamp as a Date object. This has caused some users to experience non serializable action warnings when using redux toolkit. If you encounter this problem you can either add a dateSerializer function to redux-websocket options or setup redux toolkit to ignore the actions.

User dispatched actions

These actions must be dispatched by you, however we do export action creator functions that can be used.

⚠️ If you have created your middleware with a prefix option, make sure you pass that prefix as the second argument to all of these action creators.

import { connect } from '@giantmachines/redux-websocket' ; store.dispatch(connect( 'wss://my-server.com' )); store.dispatch(connect( 'wss://my-server.com' , [ 'v1.stream.example.com' ])); store.dispatch( connect( 'wss://my-server.com' , [ 'v1.stream.example.com' ], 'MY_PREFIX' ) ); store.dispatch(connect( 'wss://my-server.com' , 'MY_PREFIX' ));

url ( string ): WebSocket URL to connect to. [ protocols ] ( string[] ): Optional sub-protocols. [ prefix ] ( string ): Optional action type prefix.

import { disconnect } from '@giantmachines/redux-websocket' ; store.dispatch(disconnect());

[ prefix ] ( string ): Optional action type prefix.

import { send } from '@giantmachines/redux-websocket' ; store.dispatch(send({ my : 'message' }));

message ( any ): Any JSON serializable value. This will be stringified and sent over the connection. If the value passed is not serializable, JSON.stringify will throw an error. [ prefix ] ( string ): Optional action type prefix.

Library dispatched actions

These actions are dispatched automatically by the middlware.

Dispatched when the WebSocket connection successfully opens, including after automatic reconnect.

Structure

{ type : 'REDUX_WEBSOCKET::OPEN' , meta : { timestamp : Date , }, }

Dispatched when the WebSocket connection successfully closes, both when you ask the middleware to close the connection, and when the connection drops.

Structure

{ type : 'REDUX_WEBSOCKET::CLOSED' , meta : { timestamp : Date , }, }

Dispatched when the WebSocket connection receives a message. The payload includes a message key, which is JSON, and an origin key, which is the address of the connection from which the message was recieved.

Structure

{ type : 'REDUX_WEBSOCKET::MESSAGE' , meta : { timestamp : Date , }, payload : { message : string, origin : string, }, }

Dispatched when the WebSocket connection is dropped. This action will always be dispatched after the CLOSED action.

Structure

{ type : 'REDUX_WEBSOCKET::BROKEN' , meta : { timestamp : Date , }, }

Dispatched when the middleware is starting the reconnection process.

Structure

{ type : 'REDUX_WEBSOCKET::BEGIN_RECONNECT' , meta : { timestamp : Date , }, }

Dispatched every time the middleware attempts a reconnection. Includes a count as part of the payload.

Structure

{ type : 'REDUX_WEBSOCKET::RECONNECT_ATTEMPT' , meta : { timestamp : Date , }, payload : { count : number, }, }

Dispatched when the middleware reconnects. This action is dispached right before an OPEN action.

Structure

{ type : 'REDUX_WEBSOCKET::RECONNECTED' , meta : { timestamp : Date , }, }

General purpose error action.

Structure