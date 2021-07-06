openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@samuelcastro/redux-websocket

by giantmachines
0.0.23 (see all)

A Redux middleware to handle WebSocket connections.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14

GitHub Stars

260

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

redux-websocket codecov npm version npm

⚠️⚠️⚠️ NOTE: This project will be entering maintenance mode for the forseeable future so that we can focus on other internal initiatives. We thank you for using our library and hope that it has been useful to you! Please feel free to fork a version of @giantmachines/redux-websocket if you would like to expand on it or run into any significant issues or bugs that require a major change. The last stable version will be v1.5.1.

redux-websocket is a Redux middleware for managing data over a WebSocket connection.

This middleware uses actions to interact with a WebSocket connection including connecting, disconnecting, sending messages, and receiving messages. All actions follow the Flux Standard Action model.

Features

  • Written in TypeScript.
  • Interact with a WebSocket connection by dispatching actions.
  • Connect to multiple WebSocket streams by creating multiple middleware instances.
  • Handle WebSocket events with Redux middleware, integrate with Saga, and use reducers to persist state.
  • Automatically handle reconnection.

Installation

$ npm i @giantmachines/redux-websocket

Configuration

Configure your Redux store to use the middleware with applyMiddleware. This package exports a function to create an instance of a middleware, which allows for configuration options, detailed below. Furthermore, you can create multiple instances of this middleware in order to connect to multiple WebSocket streams.

import { applyMiddleware, compose, createStore } from 'redux';
import reduxWebsocket from '@giantmachines/redux-websocket';

import reducer from './store/reducer';

// Create the middleware instance.
const reduxWebsocketMiddleware = reduxWebsocket();

// Create the Redux store.
const store = createStore(reducer, applyMiddleware(reduxWebsocketMiddleware));

You may also pass options to the reduxWebsocket function.

Available options

interface Options {
  // Defaults to 'REDUX_WEBSOCKET'. Use this option to set a custom action type
  // prefix. This is useful when you're creating multiple instances of the
  // middleware, and need to handle actions dispatched by each middleware instance separately.
  prefix?: string;
  // Defaults to 2000. Amount of time to wait between reconnection attempts.
  reconnectInterval?: number;
  // Defaults to false. If set to true, will attempt to reconnect when conn is closed without error event
  // e.g. when server closes connection
  reconnectOnClose?: boolean;
  // Defaults to true. If set to true, will attempt to reconnect when conn is closed with error event
  reconnectOnError?: boolean;
  // Callback when the WebSocket connection is open. Useful for when you
  // need a reference to the WebSocket instance.
  onOpen?: (socket: WebSocket) => void;
  // Custom function to serialize your payload before sending. Defaults to JSON.stringify
  // but you could use this function to send any format you like, including binary
  serializer?: (payload: any) => string | ArrayBuffer | ArrayBufferView | Blob;
  // Custom function to deserialize the message data sent from the server. By default the
  // message data gets passed through as is.
  deserializer?: (message: any) => any;
  // Custom function to serialize the timestamp. The default behavior maintains the timestamp
  // as a Date but you could use this function to store it as a string or number.
  dateSerializer?: (date: Date) => string | number;
}

Usage

redux-websocket will dispatch some actions automatically, based on what the internal WebSocket connection. Some actions will need to be dispatched by you.

By default redux-websocket actions get dispatched with a timestamp as a Date object. This has caused some users to experience non serializable action warnings when using redux toolkit. If you encounter this problem you can either add a dateSerializer function to redux-websocket options or setup redux toolkit to ignore the actions.

User dispatched actions

These actions must be dispatched by you, however we do export action creator functions that can be used.

⚠️ If you have created your middleware with a prefix option, make sure you pass that prefix as the second argument to all of these action creators.

➡️ REDUX_WEBSOCKET::WEBSOCKET_CONNECT
Example:
import { connect } from '@giantmachines/redux-websocket';

store.dispatch(connect('wss://my-server.com'));

// You can also provide protocols if needed.
// See: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/WebSocket/WebSocket
//
// Note that this function only allows passing an array of protocols, even though
// the spec allows passing a string or an array of strings. This is to support
// the prefix argument, in the case that you've prefixed your action names.
store.dispatch(connect('wss://my-server.com', ['v1.stream.example.com']));

// ...other ways to call this function:
store.dispatch(
  connect('wss://my-server.com', ['v1.stream.example.com'], 'MY_PREFIX')
);
store.dispatch(connect('wss://my-server.com', 'MY_PREFIX'));
Arguments:
  1. url (string): WebSocket URL to connect to.
  2. [protocols] (string[]): Optional sub-protocols.
  3. [prefix] (string): Optional action type prefix.
➡️ REDUX_WEBSOCKET::WEBSOCKET_DISCONNECT
Example:
import { disconnect } from '@giantmachines/redux-websocket';

store.dispatch(disconnect());
Arguments:
  1. [prefix] (string): Optional action type prefix.
➡️ REDUX_WEBSOCKET::WEBSOCKET_SEND
Example:
import { send } from '@giantmachines/redux-websocket';

store.dispatch(send({ my: 'message' }));
Arguments:
  1. message (any): Any JSON serializable value. This will be stringified and sent over the connection. If the value passed is not serializable, JSON.stringify will throw an error.
  2. [prefix] (string): Optional action type prefix.

Library dispatched actions

These actions are dispatched automatically by the middlware.

⬅️ REDUX_WEBSOCKET::OPEN

Dispatched when the WebSocket connection successfully opens, including after automatic reconnect.

Structure
{
    type: 'REDUX_WEBSOCKET::OPEN',
    meta: {
        timestamp: Date,
    },
}
⬅️ REDUX_WEBSOCKET::CLOSED

Dispatched when the WebSocket connection successfully closes, both when you ask the middleware to close the connection, and when the connection drops.

Structure
{
    type: 'REDUX_WEBSOCKET::CLOSED',
    meta: {
        timestamp: Date,
    },
}
⬅️ REDUX_WEBSOCKET::MESSAGE

Dispatched when the WebSocket connection receives a message. The payload includes a message key, which is JSON, and an origin key, which is the address of the connection from which the message was recieved.

Structure
{
    type: 'REDUX_WEBSOCKET::MESSAGE',
    meta: {
        timestamp: Date,
    },
    payload: {
        message: string,
        origin: string,
    },
}
⬅️ REDUX_WEBSOCKET::BROKEN

Dispatched when the WebSocket connection is dropped. This action will always be dispatched after the CLOSED action.

Structure
{
    type: 'REDUX_WEBSOCKET::BROKEN',
    meta: {
        timestamp: Date,
    },
}
⬅️ REDUX_WEBSOCKET::BEGIN_RECONNECT

Dispatched when the middleware is starting the reconnection process.

Structure
{
    type: 'REDUX_WEBSOCKET::BEGIN_RECONNECT',
    meta: {
        timestamp: Date,
    },
}
⬅️ REDUX_WEBSOCKET::RECONNECT_ATTEMPT

Dispatched every time the middleware attempts a reconnection. Includes a count as part of the payload.

Structure
{
    type: 'REDUX_WEBSOCKET::RECONNECT_ATTEMPT',
    meta: {
        timestamp: Date,
    },
    payload: {
        count: number,
    },
}
⬅️ REDUX_WEBSOCKET::RECONNECTED

Dispatched when the middleware reconnects. This action is dispached right before an OPEN action.

Structure
{
    type: 'REDUX_WEBSOCKET::RECONNECTED',
    meta: {
        timestamp: Date,
    },
}
⬅️ REDUX_WEBSOCKET::ERROR

General purpose error action.

Structure
{
    type: 'REDUX_WEBSOCKET::ERROR',
    error: true,
    meta: {
        timestamp: Date,
        message: string,
        name: string,
        originalAction: Action | null,
    },
    payload: Error,
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial