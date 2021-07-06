⚠️⚠️⚠️ NOTE: This project will be entering maintenance mode for the forseeable future so that we can focus on other internal initiatives. We thank you for using our library and hope that it has been useful to you! Please feel free to fork a version of
@giantmachines/redux-websocketif you would like to expand on it or run into any significant issues or bugs that require a major change. The last stable version will be
v1.5.1.
redux-websocket is a Redux middleware for managing data over a WebSocket connection.
This middleware uses actions to interact with a WebSocket connection including connecting, disconnecting, sending messages, and receiving messages. All actions follow the Flux Standard Action model.
$ npm i @giantmachines/redux-websocket
Configure your Redux store to use the middleware with
applyMiddleware. This package exports a function to create an instance of a middleware, which allows for configuration options, detailed below. Furthermore, you can create multiple instances of this middleware in order to connect to multiple WebSocket streams.
import { applyMiddleware, compose, createStore } from 'redux';
import reduxWebsocket from '@giantmachines/redux-websocket';
import reducer from './store/reducer';
// Create the middleware instance.
const reduxWebsocketMiddleware = reduxWebsocket();
// Create the Redux store.
const store = createStore(reducer, applyMiddleware(reduxWebsocketMiddleware));
You may also pass options to the
reduxWebsocket function.
interface Options {
// Defaults to 'REDUX_WEBSOCKET'. Use this option to set a custom action type
// prefix. This is useful when you're creating multiple instances of the
// middleware, and need to handle actions dispatched by each middleware instance separately.
prefix?: string;
// Defaults to 2000. Amount of time to wait between reconnection attempts.
reconnectInterval?: number;
// Defaults to false. If set to true, will attempt to reconnect when conn is closed without error event
// e.g. when server closes connection
reconnectOnClose?: boolean;
// Defaults to true. If set to true, will attempt to reconnect when conn is closed with error event
reconnectOnError?: boolean;
// Callback when the WebSocket connection is open. Useful for when you
// need a reference to the WebSocket instance.
onOpen?: (socket: WebSocket) => void;
// Custom function to serialize your payload before sending. Defaults to JSON.stringify
// but you could use this function to send any format you like, including binary
serializer?: (payload: any) => string | ArrayBuffer | ArrayBufferView | Blob;
// Custom function to deserialize the message data sent from the server. By default the
// message data gets passed through as is.
deserializer?: (message: any) => any;
// Custom function to serialize the timestamp. The default behavior maintains the timestamp
// as a Date but you could use this function to store it as a string or number.
dateSerializer?: (date: Date) => string | number;
}
redux-websocket will dispatch some actions automatically, based on what the internal WebSocket connection. Some actions will need to be dispatched by you.
By default
redux-websocket actions get dispatched with a timestamp as a
Date object. This has caused some users to experience non serializable action warnings when using redux toolkit. If you encounter this problem you can either add a
dateSerializer function to
redux-websocket options or setup redux toolkit to ignore the actions.
These actions must be dispatched by you, however we do export action creator functions that can be used.
⚠️ If you have created your middleware with a
prefixoption, make sure you pass that prefix as the second argument to all of these action creators.
REDUX_WEBSOCKET::WEBSOCKET_CONNECT
import { connect } from '@giantmachines/redux-websocket';
store.dispatch(connect('wss://my-server.com'));
// You can also provide protocols if needed.
// See: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/WebSocket/WebSocket
//
// Note that this function only allows passing an array of protocols, even though
// the spec allows passing a string or an array of strings. This is to support
// the prefix argument, in the case that you've prefixed your action names.
store.dispatch(connect('wss://my-server.com', ['v1.stream.example.com']));
// ...other ways to call this function:
store.dispatch(
connect('wss://my-server.com', ['v1.stream.example.com'], 'MY_PREFIX')
);
store.dispatch(connect('wss://my-server.com', 'MY_PREFIX'));
url (
string): WebSocket URL to connect to.
protocols] (
string[]): Optional sub-protocols.
prefix] (
string): Optional action type prefix.
REDUX_WEBSOCKET::WEBSOCKET_DISCONNECT
import { disconnect } from '@giantmachines/redux-websocket';
store.dispatch(disconnect());
prefix] (
string): Optional action type prefix.
REDUX_WEBSOCKET::WEBSOCKET_SEND
import { send } from '@giantmachines/redux-websocket';
store.dispatch(send({ my: 'message' }));
message (
any): Any JSON serializable value. This will be stringified and sent over the connection. If the value passed is not serializable,
JSON.stringify will throw an error.
prefix] (
string): Optional action type prefix.
These actions are dispatched automatically by the middlware.
REDUX_WEBSOCKET::OPEN
Dispatched when the WebSocket connection successfully opens, including after automatic reconnect.
{
type: 'REDUX_WEBSOCKET::OPEN',
meta: {
timestamp: Date,
},
}
REDUX_WEBSOCKET::CLOSED
Dispatched when the WebSocket connection successfully closes, both when you ask the middleware to close the connection, and when the connection drops.
{
type: 'REDUX_WEBSOCKET::CLOSED',
meta: {
timestamp: Date,
},
}
REDUX_WEBSOCKET::MESSAGE
Dispatched when the WebSocket connection receives a message. The payload includes a
message key, which is JSON, and an
origin key, which is the address of the connection from which the message was recieved.
{
type: 'REDUX_WEBSOCKET::MESSAGE',
meta: {
timestamp: Date,
},
payload: {
message: string,
origin: string,
},
}
REDUX_WEBSOCKET::BROKEN
Dispatched when the WebSocket connection is dropped. This action will always be dispatched after the
CLOSED action.
{
type: 'REDUX_WEBSOCKET::BROKEN',
meta: {
timestamp: Date,
},
}
REDUX_WEBSOCKET::BEGIN_RECONNECT
Dispatched when the middleware is starting the reconnection process.
{
type: 'REDUX_WEBSOCKET::BEGIN_RECONNECT',
meta: {
timestamp: Date,
},
}
REDUX_WEBSOCKET::RECONNECT_ATTEMPT
Dispatched every time the middleware attempts a reconnection. Includes a
count as part of the payload.
{
type: 'REDUX_WEBSOCKET::RECONNECT_ATTEMPT',
meta: {
timestamp: Date,
},
payload: {
count: number,
},
}
REDUX_WEBSOCKET::RECONNECTED
Dispatched when the middleware reconnects. This action is dispached right before an
OPEN action.
{
type: 'REDUX_WEBSOCKET::RECONNECTED',
meta: {
timestamp: Date,
},
}
REDUX_WEBSOCKET::ERROR
General purpose error action.
{
type: 'REDUX_WEBSOCKET::ERROR',
error: true,
meta: {
timestamp: Date,
message: string,
name: string,
originalAction: Action | null,
},
payload: Error,
}