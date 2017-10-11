Storybook styles

This storybook decorator allows you to add custom styles to the storybook preview panel.

Getting Started

npm install --save @sambego/storybook-styles

Then write your stories like this:

import React from 'react' ; import { storiesOf } from "@storybook/react" ; import styles from "@sambego/storybook-styles" ; storiesOf( "Button" , module ) .addDecorator(styles({ fontFamily : 'Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif' , background : '#e1ecfa' , display : 'flex' , alignItems : 'center' , justifyContent : 'center' , height : '500px' , })) .add( "with text" , () => < button > Click me </ button > );

The style decorator accepts a JavaScript object with camelCased style properties which will be applied around the content of the preview area.