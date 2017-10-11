This storybook decorator allows you to add custom styles to the storybook preview panel.
npm install --save @sambego/storybook-styles
Then write your stories like this:
import React from 'react';
import { storiesOf } from "@storybook/react";
import styles from "@sambego/storybook-styles";
storiesOf("Button", module)
.addDecorator(styles({
fontFamily: 'Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif',
background: '#e1ecfa',
display: 'flex',
alignItems: 'center',
justifyContent: 'center',
height: '500px',
}))
.add("with text", () => <button>Click me</button>);
The style decorator accepts a JavaScript object with camelCased style properties which will be applied around the content of the preview area.