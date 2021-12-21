SuiteCloud SDK

SuiteCloud Software Development Kit (SuiteCloud SDK) are the set of tools that allow you to customize accounts and create SuiteApps through SuiteCloud Development Framework (SDF).

In this GitHub repository, the following SuiteCloud SDK tools are available:

Release Notes & Documentation

To read the 2022.1 NetSuite's release notes and documentation, check the following sections of NetSuite's Help Center:

Read the latest updates under SuiteCloud SDK in the Help Center Weekly Updates.

Read the release notes for NetSuite 2022.1 in SuiteCloud SDK Release Notes.

SuiteCloud SDK is an open source project. Pull Requests are currently not being accepted. See Contributing to SuiteCloud SDK.

Copyright (c) 2022 Oracle and/or its affiliates The Universal Permissive License (UPL), Version 1.0.

By installing the SuiteCloud CLI for Node.js, you are accepting the installation of the SuiteCloud SDK dependency under the Oracle Free Use Terms and Conditions license.

By installing the SuiteCloud Extension for Visual Studio Code, you are accepting the installation of the SuiteCloud SDK dependency under the Oracle Free Use Terms and Conditions license.