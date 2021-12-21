openbase logo
@salto-io/suitecloud-cli

by oracle
1.2.1-salto-1 (see all)

SuiteCloud Software Development Kit (SuiteCloud SDK) are the set of tools that allow you to customize accounts and create SuiteApps through SuiteCloud Development Framework (SDF).

Popularity

Downloads/wk

530

GitHub Stars

121

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

8

License

UPL-1.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

SuiteCloud SDK

SuiteCloud Software Development Kit (SuiteCloud SDK) are the set of tools that allow you to customize accounts and create SuiteApps through SuiteCloud Development Framework (SDF).

In this GitHub repository, the following SuiteCloud SDK tools are available:

Release Notes & Documentation

To read the 2022.1 NetSuite's release notes and documentation, check the following sections of NetSuite's Help Center:

Contributing

SuiteCloud SDK is an open source project. Pull Requests are currently not being accepted. See Contributing to SuiteCloud SDK.

License

Copyright (c) 2022 Oracle and/or its affiliates The Universal Permissive License (UPL), Version 1.0.

By installing the SuiteCloud CLI for Node.js, you are accepting the installation of the SuiteCloud SDK dependency under the Oracle Free Use Terms and Conditions license.

By installing the SuiteCloud Extension for Visual Studio Code, you are accepting the installation of the SuiteCloud SDK dependency under the Oracle Free Use Terms and Conditions license.

