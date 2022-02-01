A low-level Node.js RocksDB binding. An
abstract-leveldowncompliant store.
This module closely follows
leveldown and implements the same API. The difference is that
leveldown is a binding for LevelDB while
rocksdb is a binding for RocksDB, Facebook's fork of LevelDB.
It is strongly recommended that you use
levelup in preference to
rocksdb unless you have measurable performance reasons to do so.
levelup is optimized for usability and safety. Although we are working to improve the safety of the
rocksdb interface it is still easy to crash your Node process if you don't do things in just the right way.
If you are upgrading: please see UPGRADING.md.
We aim to support at least Active LTS and Current Node.js releases, Electron 5.0.0, as well as any future Node.js and Electron releases thanks to N-API. The minimum node version for
rocksdb is
10.12.0.
The
rocksdb npm package ships with prebuilt binaries for popular 64-bit platforms and is known to work on:
When installing
rocksdb,
node-gyp-build will check if a compatible binary exists and fallback to a compile step if it doesn't. In that case you'll need a valid
node-gyp installation.
If you don't want to use the prebuilt binary for the platform you are installing on, specify the
--build-from-source flag when you install. If you are working on
rocksdb itself and want to re-compile the C++ code it's enough to do
npm install.
Please refer to
leveldown for API documentation. The
db.open(options, callback) method of
rocksdb has a few additional options:
readOnly (boolean, default
false): open database in read-only mode.
infoLogLevel (string, default
null): verbosity of info log. One of
'debug',
'info',
'warn',
'error',
'fatal',
'header' or
null (disable).
Level/rocksdb is an OPEN Open Source Project. This means that:
Individuals making significant and valuable contributions are given commit-access to the project to contribute as they see fit. This project is more like an open wiki than a standard guarded open source project.
See the Contribution Guide for more details.
This project uses Git Submodules. This means that you should clone it recursively if you're planning on working on it:
$ git clone --recurse-submodules https://github.com/Level/rocksdb.git
Alternatively, you can initialize submodules after cloning:
$ git submodule update --init --recursive
npm version ..
git push --follow-tags
./prebuilds:
npm run download-prebuilds
npm run test-prebuild
canadian-pub
npm publish
Support us with a monthly donation on Open Collective and help us continue our work.
rocksdb builds on the excellent work of the LevelDB and Snappy teams from Google and additional contributors to the LevelDB fork by Facebook. LevelDB and Snappy are both issued under the New BSD License. A large portion of
rocksdb Windows support comes from the Windows LevelDB port (archived) by Krzysztof Kowalczyk (
@kjk). If you're using
rocksdb on Windows, you should give him your thanks!