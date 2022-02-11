Salto allows you to manage your business applications' configuration in code. By doing so, it enables modern devops style methodologies for development, testing and deployment for these business applications.
Salto consists of 3 main components:
deploy (to deploy configuration changes to a business application) and
fetch (to fetch the latest state of a business application into NaCl files). This tool is composed of a core processing engine, and various adapters to interact with the different business applications.
For more information, see the user guide and the FAQ.
You can contact us by email at open-source@salto.io, or join our public Slack channel here.
Please head to our releases page. There you'll find prebuilt binaries for major OSes (MacOS, Linux, Windows).
See the vscode package documentation
$ yarn
$ yarn build
$ yarn test
By default,
yarn test will run only unit tests - stored at the
tests directory of each package.
E2E (end-to-end) tests are stored at the
e2e_tests directories. To run them, define the
RUN_E2E_TESTS=1 environment variable:
RUN_E2E_TESTS=1 yarn test
E2E tests are run on CircleCI builds, and you should also run them locally before creating a PR.
Important E2E tests for the
cli and
salesforce-adapter need valid SFDC credentials to run.
Salto is versioned using the semantic versioning scheme. Therefore, when composing a new release, we would:
package.json files. For that, we're using
lerna
Here is how to do it:
Install hub and configure it (for example by running
hub ci-status).
Make sure you're on
master, no local changes, CI status is passing, and run:
yarn lerna-version-pr [BUMP]
Where BUMP is a lerna version; default is
patch
This will create a PR labeled
VERSION. Once the PR is merged, the version will be published and a git tag will be created.
yarn lerna-version [BUMP]
Submit a PR and have it merged.
Once the PR is merged, the version will be published and a git tag will be created.
See READMEs of individual packages under the
packages directory.