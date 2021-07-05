Authentication for the modern web!

API • Docs • Demo

Install

$ npm install @salte-auth/salte-auth

Usage

import { SalteAuth } from '@salte-auth/salte-auth' ; import { Auth0 } from '@salte-auth/auth0' ; import { Tab } from '@salte-auth/tab' ; const auth = new SalteAuth({ providers : [ new Auth0({ url : 'https://salte-os.auth0.com' , clientID : '9JTBXBREtckkFHTxTNBceewrnn7NeDd0' }) ], handlers : [ new Tab({ default : true }) ] }); auth.login( 'auth0' );

Known Issues

These are issues that we know about, but don't have a clear fix for!

There are currently no known issues, thanks for checking!