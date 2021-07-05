$ npm install @salte-auth/salte-auth
import { SalteAuth } from '@salte-auth/salte-auth';
import { Auth0 } from '@salte-auth/auth0';
import { Tab } from '@salte-auth/tab';
// Configure SalteAuth with Auth0's url and client id.
const auth = new SalteAuth({
providers: [
new Auth0({
url: 'https://salte-os.auth0.com',
clientID: '9JTBXBREtckkFHTxTNBceewrnn7NeDd0'
})
],
handlers: [
new Tab({
default: true
})
]
});
// Display an iframe to the user that allows them to login
auth.login('auth0');
These are issues that we know about, but don't have a clear fix for!
There are currently no known issues, thanks for checking!