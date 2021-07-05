openbase logo
@salte-io/salte-auth

by salte-auth
2.13.5

💻🗝 Authentication for the modern web!

npm
GitHub
CDN

Deprecated!
👋 Hey there, thanks for checking out Salte Auth! We've recently moved over to @salte-auth/salte-auth (https://npmjs.org/@salte-auth/salte-auth).

Authentication for the modern web!

Install

$ npm install @salte-auth/salte-auth

Usage

import { SalteAuth } from '@salte-auth/salte-auth';
import { Auth0 } from '@salte-auth/auth0';
import { Tab } from '@salte-auth/tab';

// Configure SalteAuth with Auth0's url and client id.
const auth = new SalteAuth({
  providers: [
    new Auth0({
      url: 'https://salte-os.auth0.com',
      clientID: '9JTBXBREtckkFHTxTNBceewrnn7NeDd0'
    })
  ],

  handlers: [
    new Tab({
      default: true
    })
  ]
});

// Display an iframe to the user that allows them to login
auth.login('auth0');

Known Issues

These are issues that we know about, but don't have a clear fix for!

There are currently no known issues, thanks for checking!

