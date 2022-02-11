Saltcorn is an extensible open source no-code database application builder. Use it to build web applications based on relational data with flexible views, datatypes and layouts.
This repository contains the core codebase, including the code necessary to self host an instance and to host a multitenant instance.
A multitenant instance of Saltcorn is running at saltcorn.com, and you can create a new database under a subdomain at https://saltcorn.com/tenant/create this service is free but there are no guarantees about the security or availability of your application or the information you are storing. This service should only be used to explore the capabilities of saltcorn.
For self hosting, a 1 GB virtual private server is sufficient to run Saltcorn unless you expect high traffic volumes. Installation instructions are given below. If hosting on DigitalOcean, which offers a 1GB virtual machine for $5 per month, please consider using my referral code which will give you $100 credit over 60 days.
Saltcorn is using PostgreSQL, node.js, node-postgres, express, live-plugin-manager, craft.js, jQuery-Menu-Editor, Blockly and other awesome free and open source projects.
You can run a local instance for quick test by running the following command:
cd ./deploy/examples/test && docker-compose up -d
and then point your browser to http://localhost:3000
This has been tested on Debian 9, 10 and 11 and Ubuntu 18.04, 20.04 and 21.04. All you need is to run these three lines on the command line shell, as root or as a user with sudo access:
wget -qO - https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_14.x | sudo bash -
sudo apt-get install -qqy nodejs
npx saltcorn-install -y
The first two lines will install Node.js 14. The last line will call the Saltcorn install script accepting all the defaults, Which installs PostgreSQL and sets up Saltcorn as a service listening on port 80.
If you want a different port or a different database backend, or not install as a service, You
can omit the final
-y to get an interactive installation:
wget -qO - https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_14.x | sudo bash -
sudo apt-get install -qqy nodejs
npx saltcorn-install
Instructions have been tested on Ubuntu 20.04 on a 1GB VM.
TL;DR:
npm install -g @saltcorn/cli && saltcorn setup
For a recent version (v14) of Node.js:
wget -qO - https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_14.x | sudo -E bash -
sudo apt-get install -y nodejs libpq-dev build-essential python-is-python3
npm install -g @saltcorn/cli
If this fails, you may need to tell npm to disregard file permissions during compilation:
npm install -g @saltcorn/cli --unsafe
if you are
root, create a user with sudo and switch to that user:
adduser saltcorn
adduser saltcorn sudo
su saltcorn
cd
mkdir -p ~/.config/
then run
saltcorn setup and follow instructions
NOTE: this is somewhat out of date; see instead https://wiki.saltcorn.com/view/ShowPage?title=Install%20on%20Ubuntu, in paticular the last section.
Skip this section if you ran
saltcorn setup or
npx saltcorn-install
Install PostgreSQL:
sudo apt install postgresql postgresql-client
Either,
Create a JSON file
.saltcorn in your XDG config directory (on Ubuntu this is normally \$HOME/.config) with these values:
host: address of PostgreSQL server
port: port of PostgreSQL server
database: PostgreSQL database
user: PostgreSQL user name
password: PostgreSQL user password
session_secret: Saltcorn session secret
multi_tenant: run as multi-tenant (true/false)
For example:
{
"host":"localhost",
"port":5432,
"database":"saltcorn",
"user":"tomn",
"password":"dgg2342vfB",
"session_secret":"hrh64b45b3",
"multi_tenant":true
}
Or,
Set environment variables.
SALTCORN_SESSION_SECRET,
SALTCORN_MULTI_TENANT (defaults to
false), and either
DATABASE_URL or
PGHOST,
PGPORT,
PGUSER,
PGDATABASE,
PGPASSWORD.
saltcorn serve
Installing saltcorn as a service will mean it runs in the background and restarts automatically if the system reboots.
create a file
/lib/systemd/system/saltcorn.service with these contents:
[Unit]
Description=saltcorn
Documentation=https://saltcorn.com
After=network.target
[Service]
Type=notify
WatchdogSec=5
User=saltcorn
WorkingDirectory=/home/saltcorn
ExecStart=/home/saltcorn/.local/bin/saltcorn serve -p 80
Restart=always
Environment="NODE_ENV=production"
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
run:
sudo systemctl daemon-reload
sudo systemctl start saltcorn
sudo systemctl enable saltcorn
Use cloudflare or lets encrypt to get a free SSL certificate (for https).
sudo apt install nodejs npm libpq-dev
will give you a usable version. For a more recent version (v14) of Node.js:
wget -qO - https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_14.x | sudo -E bash -
sudo apt-get install -y nodejs libpq-dev
assuming you have cloned this repository to \$HOME/saltcorn (otherwise adjust PATH)
npm config set prefix ~/.local
echo 'export PATH=$HOME/saltcorn/packages/saltcorn-cli/bin:$HOME/.local/bin:$PATH' >> ~/.bashrc
source ~/.bashrc
install lerna with
npm install -g lerna
run
lerna bootstrap
npm install --legacy-peer-deps
npm run tsc
to install everything. If successful, you should now be able to run
saltcorn in your shell
we use prettier:
npm install -g prettier
to format code:
git ls-files | grep -v builder_bundle | xargs prettier --write
Run this before every pull request.
nodemon packages/saltcorn-cli/bin/saltcorn serve
to also watch a local module
nodemon --watch ../saltcorn-kanban/ packages/saltcorn-cli/bin/saltcorn serve
cd packages/saltcorn-builder
npm install
npm install styled-components@4.4.1
npm run build
in
saltcorn/packages/saltcorn-builder/ run:
git ls-files | entr npm run builddev
but this is not a production build, so run
npm run build
when done
npm istall -g jsdoc
then
jsdoc -c deploy/jsdoc.conf.json
JSDocs will then be available in
docs/.
To deploy these to https://saltcorn.github.io/jsdocs/:
cp -R docs/* /path/to/jsdocs
cd /path/to/jsdocs
git add .
git commit -am 'version number or other message...'