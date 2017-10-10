Overview

When using npm scripts it creates a lot of environment variables that are available for you to leverage when executing scripts.

If you'd like to take a look at all of the variables then you can run npm run env in your terminal.

> npm run env npm_package_name=cross-var npm_package_author_name=Elijah Manor npm_package_version=1.0.0 ... lots more ...

Now you can use those environment variables in your npm scripts by referencing them like the following

{ "name" : "World" , "scripts" : { "//" : "The following only works on Mac OS X/Linux (bash)" , "bash-script" : "echo Hello $npm_package_name" "//" : "The following only works on a Windows machine" , "win-script" : "echo Hello %npm_package_name%" } }

npm run bash-script Hello World

However, this won't work on Windows... because it expects the variables to be surrounded by percent signs, so we can change our script just slightly.

cross-var to the Rescue!

The goal of cross-var is to let you use one script syntax to work either on a Mac OS X/Linux (bash) or Windows. Reference the Usage documention below on how to use cross-var in your scripts.

Usage

Simple Commands

{ "version" : "1.0.0" , "config" : { "port" : "1337" }, "scripts" : { "prebuild" : "cross-var rimraf public/$npm_package_version" , "build:html" : "cross-var jade --obj data.json src/index.jade --out public/$npm_package_version/" , "server:create" : "cross-var http-server public/$npm_package_version -p $npm_package_config_port" , "server:launch" : "cross-var opn http://localhost:$npm_package_config_port" } }

Complex Commands

{ "version": "1.0.0", "scripts": { "build:css": "cross-var \"node-sass src/ index .scss | postcss -c .postcssrc.json | cssmin > public /$npm_package_version/ index .min.css\"", "build:js": "cross-var \"mustache data.json src/ index .mustache.js | uglifyjs > public /$npm_package_version/ index .min.js\"", } }

But What About!?!

Click on one of the following questions to reveal a detailed answer

Why don't you use `cross-env`? `cross-env` is great for scripts that need a particular environment variable set, but isn't intended to fix cross-environment issues when using variables inside an `npm script`

Why don't you use an external node file? That is a fine solution to this problem, but if you would rather stick to straight up `npm scripts`, then this is a good solution