Chrome Launcher

Launch Google Chrome with ease from node.

Disables many Chrome services that add noise to automated scenarios

Opens up the browser's remote-debugging-port on an available port

on an available port Automagically locates a Chrome binary to launch

Uses a fresh Chrome profile for each launch, and cleans itself up on kill()

Binds Ctrl-C (by default) to terminate the Chrome process

(by default) to terminate the Chrome process Exposes a small set of options for configurability over these details

Installing

yarn add chrome-launcher npm install chrome-launcher

API

Launch options

{ port : number; chromeFlags: Array <string>; handleSIGINT: boolean; chromePath: string; userDataDir: string; startingUrl: string; logLevel: string; enableExtensions: boolean };

Launched chrome interface

chrome.port: number; chrome.kill: () => Promise <{}>; chrome.pid: number;

Examples

Launching chrome:

const chromeLauncher = require ( 'chrome-launcher' ); chromeLauncher.launch({ startingUrl : 'https://google.com' }).then( chrome => { console .log( `Chrome debugging port running on ${chrome.port} ` ); });

Launching headless chrome:

const chromeLauncher = require ( 'chrome-launcher' ); chromeLauncher.launch({ startingUrl : 'https://google.com' , chromeFlags : [ '--headless' , '--disable-gpu' ] }).then( chrome => { console .log( `Chrome debugging port running on ${chrome.port} ` ); });

Continuous Integration

In a CI environment like Travis, Chrome may not be installed. If you want to use chrome-launcher , you can install Chrome using Lighthouse's download-chrome.sh script:

curl -L https://raw.githubusercontent.com/GoogleChrome/lighthouse/v2.1.0/lighthouse-core/scripts/download-chrome.sh | bash

Then in .travis.yml , use it like so: