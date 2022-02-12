openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@salsita-npm/chrome-launcher

by GoogleChrome
0.6.0 (see all)

Automated auditing, performance metrics, and best practices for the web.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1

GitHub Stars

24.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

333

Package

Dependencies

7

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Chrome Launcher NPM chrome-launcher package

Launch Google Chrome with ease from node.

  • Disables many Chrome services that add noise to automated scenarios
  • Opens up the browser's remote-debugging-port on an available port
  • Automagically locates a Chrome binary to launch
  • Uses a fresh Chrome profile for each launch, and cleans itself up on kill()
  • Binds Ctrl-C (by default) to terminate the Chrome process
  • Exposes a small set of options for configurability over these details

Installing

yarn add chrome-launcher

# or with npm:
npm install chrome-launcher

API

.launch([opts])

Launch options

{
  // (optional) remote debugging port number to use. If provided port is already busy, launch() will reject
  // Default: an available port is autoselected
  port: number;

  // (optional) Additional flags to pass to Chrome, for example: ['--headless', '--disable-gpu']
  // See all flags here: http://peter.sh/experiments/chromium-command-line-switches/
  // Do note, many flags are set by default: https://github.com/GoogleChrome/lighthouse/blob/master/chrome-launcher/flags.ts
  chromeFlags: Array<string>;

  // (optional) Close the Chrome process on `Ctrl-C`
  // Default: true
  handleSIGINT: boolean;

  // (optional) Explicit path of intended Chrome binary
  // * If this `chromePath` option is defined, it will be used.
  // * Otherwise, the `CHROME_PATH` env variable will be used if set. (`LIGHTHOUSE_CHROMIUM_PATH` is deprecated)
  // * Otherwise, a detected Chrome Canary will be used if found
  // * Otherwise, a detected Chrome (stable) will be used
  chromePath: string;

  // (optional) Chrome profile path to use
  // By default, a fresh Chrome profile will be created
  userDataDir: string;

  // (optional) Starting URL to open the browser with
  // Default: `about:blank`
  startingUrl: string;

  // (optional) Logging level: verbose, info, error, silent
  // Default: 'info'
  logLevel: string;

  // (optional) Enable extension loading
  // Default: false
  enableExtensions: boolean
};

Launched chrome interface

.launch().then(chrome => ...

// The remote debugging port exposed by the launched chrome
chrome.port: number;

// Method kill Chrome (and cleanup the profile folder)
chrome.kill: () => Promise<{}>;

// The process id
chrome.pid: number;

Examples

Launching chrome:

const chromeLauncher = require('chrome-launcher');

chromeLauncher.launch({
  startingUrl: 'https://google.com'
}).then(chrome => {
  console.log(`Chrome debugging port running on ${chrome.port}`);
});

Launching headless chrome:

const chromeLauncher = require('chrome-launcher');

chromeLauncher.launch({
  startingUrl: 'https://google.com',
  chromeFlags: ['--headless', '--disable-gpu']
}).then(chrome => {
  console.log(`Chrome debugging port running on ${chrome.port}`);
});

Continuous Integration

In a CI environment like Travis, Chrome may not be installed. If you want to use chrome-launcher, you can install Chrome using Lighthouse's download-chrome.sh script:

curl -L https://raw.githubusercontent.com/GoogleChrome/lighthouse/v2.1.0/lighthouse-core/scripts/download-chrome.sh | bash

Then in .travis.yml, use it like so:

language: node_js
install:
  - yarn install
before_script:
  - export DISPLAY=:99.0
  - export CHROME_PATH="$(pwd)/chrome-linux/chrome"
  - sh -e /etc/init.d/xvfb start
  - curl -L https://raw.githubusercontent.com/GoogleChrome/lighthouse/v2.1.0/lighthouse-core/scripts/download-chrome.sh | bash

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial