A utility so Lightning Web Component unit tests can control the data provisioned with @wire .

Basic Example

Assume you have a component like this.

import { LightningElement, wire } from 'lwc' ; import { getTodo } from 'x/todoApi' ; export default class MyComponent extends LightningElement { @wire(getTodo, { id : 1 }) todo }

You'd like to test the component's handling of @wire data and errors. This test utility makes it trivial.

Create a mock/stub of the x/todoApi module, and use createTestWireAdapter from @salesforce/wire-service-jest-util to create a test wire adapter, getTodo . Note: to create a module mock/stub in Jest, check the documentation for Manual mocks, ES6 class mocks and moduleNameMapper configuration.

import { createTestWireAdapter } from '@salesforce/wire-service-jest-util' ; export const getTodo = createTestWireAdapter();

Then in your test, import the adapter to emit the data:

import { createElement } from 'lwc' ; import MyComponent from 'x/myComponent' ; import { getTodo } from 'x/todoApi' ; describe( '@wire demonstration test' , () => { afterEach( () => { while ( document .body.firstChild) { document .body.removeChild( document .body.firstChild); } }); it( 'handles receiving data' , () => { const LightningElement = createElement( 'x-my-component' , { is : MyComponent }); document .body.appendChild(LightningElement); const data = { 'userId' : 1 , 'id' : 1 , 'title' : 'delectus aut autem' , 'completed' : false }; getTodo.emit(data); }); });

Overview

This library provides three utility methods to create test wire adapters used in the tests to emit data and get the last resolved @wire configuration. This library doesn’t inject wire adapters for you, and your test configuration has to reroute all the wire adapters imports to resolve a mocked implementation.

Adapter Types

There are three flavors of test adapters: Lightning Data Service (LDS), Apex, and generic. All allow test authors to emit data through the wire. The main difference is that the LDS and Apex wire adapters follow certain patterns that are automatically handled by the test adapters. These patterns include the shape in which data and errors are emitted, and an initial object emitted during registration. The generic test adapter directly emits any data passed to it. See the API section below for more details.

API

createTestWireAdapter

createTestWireAdapter(identifier: Function ): TestWireAdapter; interface TestWireAdapter { emit(value: object, filterFn?: ( config ) => boolean): void ; getLastConfig(): object }

createLdsTestWireAdapter

createLdsTestWireAdapter(fn: Function ): LdsTestWireAdapter; interface LdsTestWireAdapter { emit(value: object, filterFn?: ( config ) => boolean): void ; error(body?: any, status?: number, statusText?: string): void ; emitError( errorOptions?: { body?: any, status?: number, statusText?: string }, filterFn?: ( config ) => boolean ): void ; getLastConfig(): object; } interface FetchResponse { body : any, ok : false , status : number, statusText : string, }

createApexTestWireAdapter