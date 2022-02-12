Salesforce source-deploy-retrieve

Introduction

A JavaScript toolkit for working with Salesforce metadata. Built to support the SFDX deploy and retrieve experience in the Salesforce VS Code Extensions, CLI plugins, and other tools working with metadata.

Features

Resolve Salesforce metadata files into JavaScript objects

Parse and generate manifest files

Convert source files between SFDX File Formats

Generate metadata packages with the option to automatically create a zip file

Deploy and retrieve metadata with an org

An index to reference available metadata types.

Utilize promises with async/await syntax

Usage

Install the package:

npm install @ salesforce / source - deploy - retrieve

See HANDBOOK.md for usage and examples.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md for details on how to contribute to the library.

See developing.md for details on building and testing the library locally.

Publishing