openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@salesforce/source-deploy-retrieve

by forcedotcom
5.10.0 (see all)

JavaScript toolkit for working with Salesforce metadata.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

67.7K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

37

Package

Dependencies

10

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Salesforce source-deploy-retrieve

CircleCI License npm (scoped) Commitizen friendly

Introduction

A JavaScript toolkit for working with Salesforce metadata. Built to support the SFDX deploy and retrieve experience in the Salesforce VS Code Extensions, CLI plugins, and other tools working with metadata.

Features

  • Resolve Salesforce metadata files into JavaScript objects
  • Parse and generate manifest files
  • Convert source files between SFDX File Formats
  • Generate metadata packages with the option to automatically create a zip file
  • Deploy and retrieve metadata with an org
  • An index to reference available metadata types.
  • Utilize promises with async/await syntax

Usage

Install the package:

npm install @salesforce/source-deploy-retrieve

See HANDBOOK.md for usage and examples.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md for details on how to contribute to the library.

See developing.md for details on building and testing the library locally.

Publishing

SDR publishes when changes are merged into main. The version is bumped per the rules of the release orb and standard-version.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial