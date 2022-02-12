A JavaScript toolkit for working with Salesforce metadata. Built to support the SFDX deploy and retrieve experience in the Salesforce VS Code Extensions, CLI plugins, and other tools working with metadata.
async/await syntax
Install the package:
npm install @salesforce/source-deploy-retrieve
See HANDBOOK.md for usage and examples.
See CONTRIBUTING.md for details on how to contribute to the library.
See developing.md for details on building and testing the library locally.
SDR publishes when changes are merged into
main. The version is bumped per the rules of the release orb and standard-version.