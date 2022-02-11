openbase logo
@salesforce/sfdx-scanner

by forcedotcom
2.12.0 (see all)

Static code scanner that applies quality and security rules to Apex code, and provides feedback.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

CircleCI License

Salesforce CLI Scanner Plug-in

The Salesforce CLI Scanner plug-in is a unified tool for static analysis of source code, in multiple languages (including Apex), with a consistent command-line interface and report output. We currently support the PMD rule engine and ESLint. We may add support for more rule engines in the future.

The Salesforce CLI Scanner Plug-in creates "Rule Violations" when the scanner identifies issues. Developers use this information as feedback to fix their code.

You can integrate this plug-in into your CI/CD solution to enforce the rules and expect high-quality code.

Official Documentation

All the official documentation on the Salesforce CLI Scanner plug-in is hosted on GitHub Pages. These documents include instructions on how to install the plug-in, the command reference, writing and managing custom rules and an overview of the architecture of the plug-in.

https://forcedotcom.github.io/sfdx-scanner/

Building/Contributing

Instructions here.

=======

Usage

Here is the information on How to Install the plugin

Please check out the Salesforce CLI Scanner Plug-In Command Reference for usage and demo of the plugin.

