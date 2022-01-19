openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@salesforce/schemas

by forcedotcom
1.1.0 (see all)

Salesforce DX Schemas

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

83.6K

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Salesforce DX Schemas

Commitizen friendly

JSON Schemas help with validation and code completion of json files. Below are the schemas that are available in this repository.

Using the Schemas

If you are using the Salesforce Extensions for Visual Studio Code these schemas are already included for you.

For most other editors, you can use the schemas by adding the $schema property to the top of your JSON file with the link to the schema document as shown below.

{
  "$schema": "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/forcedotcom/schemas/main/sfdx-project.schema.json"
  //...
}

You can also use these schemas programatially. For example, Salesforce CLI uses these schema to do certain validation.

const schemas = require('@salesforce/schemas');
const projectJsonSchema = require(schemas['sfdx-project']);
// OR
const projectJsonSchema = require('@salesforce/schema/sfdx-project-schema.json']);

Updating project-scratch-def.schema.json

Run the update-scratch-def-*.js scripts on every major release and open a PR with the new changes against the main branch to keep the schema files up to date.

Bugs and Feedback

To report issues or feedback with the schemas, open a bug on GitHub.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial