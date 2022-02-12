openbase logo
@salesforce/prettier-config

by forcedotcom
0.0.2

The prettier config for Salesforce projects

Readme

Development Packages for Salesforce

CircleCI

ATTENTION: This project has been archived. All of the packages have been moved into their own repository. The links below have been updated to point to the new source.

Introduction

This repository contains packages that help with development and configuration of Salesforce typescript projects.

Getting Started

If you are interested in contributing, please take a look at the CONTRIBUTING guide.

If you are interested in building these packages locally, please take a look at the DEVELOPING doc.

Packages

Currently, we have the following packages:

@salesforce/dev-config - Common configuration files

eslint-config-salesforce - Salesforce eslint config for javascript

eslint-config-salesforce-license - Salesforce eslint config for license headers

eslint-config-salesforce-typescript - Salesforce eslint config for typescript

@salesforce/prettier-config - Salesforce prettier config

@salesforce/dev-scripts - Common dev scripts, such as clean, compile, lint, test, and more

@salesforce/ts-types - Common typescript types and helpers

@salesforce/kit - Common utility methods and designed patterns

@salesforce/ts-sinon - TypeScript-friendly helpers for testing with Sinon

@salesforce/lazy-require - CommonJS require interceptor that lazily loads packages via proxy

@salesforce/require-analytics - Generates simple runtime module loading diagnostic analytics

