Run Jest against Lightning web components in a Salesforce DX workspace environment.
To test your components against Salesforce production instances, use the master branch. The latest release off of this branch is tagged with the npm dist-tag of
latest.
To test against sandbox instances, use the
prerelease branch and the version tagged as
prerelease.
If you see this error while running tests in your Salesforce DX project, it most likely means you are using the incorrect version of this project.
For example, the error message
Invalid sourceApiVersion found in sfdx-project.json. Expected 45.0, found 46.0 means this project is targeted to API version 45.0, which maps to Spring '19, but the Salesforce DX project the tests are run in is using API version 46.0, which maps to Summer '19. The version check is done against the projects
sourceApiVersion field in the
sfdx-project.json file at the top level of the project.
To fix this issue, make sure the most recent version of this project is being used, or switch to the
prerelease version, depending on what release your target org is on.
The
sourceApiVersion field check is not a perfect check. Projects may be targeting orgs that are on the current release, but still have an older
sourceApiVersion value set in their
sfdx-project.json file. To disable this check, run tests with the
--skipApiVersionCheck flag set.
Note that by doing this, you risk running with an old version of the test runner and your tests may be using an out of date version of the LWC framework. To ensure tests are always run with the proper framework version and configuration, make sure to be on the most recent
latest or
prerelease tagged version of this package.
Add this project as a devDependency:
yarn add -D @salesforce/sfdx-lwc-jest
Update your project's unit testing script in
package.json to execute
sfdx-lwc-jest:
{
"scripts": {
"test:unit": "sfdx-lwc-jest",
"test:unit:watch": "sfdx-lwc-jest --watch",
"test:unit:debug": "sfdx-lwc-jest --debug",
"test:unit:coverage": "sfdx-lwc-jest --coverage"
}
}
test:unit runs all your tests.
test:unit:watch and
test:unit:debug run Jest in watch and debug mode (see below).
Alternatively, you can globally install the package and run directly from the command line.
`sfdx-lwc-jest [options]` runs Jest unit tests in SFDX workspace
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
--coverage Collect coverage and display in output
[boolean] [default: false]
-u, --updateSnapshot Re-record every snapshot that fails during a test
run [boolean] [default: false]
--verbose Display individual test results with the test suite
hierarchy [boolean] [default: false]
--watch Watch files for changes and rerun tests related to
changed files [boolean] [default: false]
--debug Run tests in debug mode
(https://jestjs.io/docs/en/troubleshooting)
[boolean] [default: false]
--skipApiVersionCheck Disable the "sourceApiVersion" field check before
running tests. **Warning** By disabling this check
you risk running tests against stale versions of
the framework. See details here:
https://github.com/salesforce/sfdx-lwc-jest#disabli
ng-the-sourceApiVersion-check
[boolean] [default: false]
--help Show help [boolean]
Examples:
sfdx-lwc-jest --coverage Collect coverage and display in output
sfdx-lwc-jest -- --json All params after `--` are directly passed to Jest
To pass any additional Jest CLI options to your run, pass them after the
-- flag. All CLI parameters after the flag are passed directly to Jest.
sfdx-lwc-jest -- --json
See the Jest documentation for all CLI options.
Debug mode lets you easily debug your Jest tests.
debugger; into your code
chrome://inspect
sfdx-lwc-jest with the
--debug flag.
Pass other parameters to Jest after the
-- flag. For example,
sfdx-lwc-jest --debug -- --no-cache
If you prefer to debug inside Visual Studio Code, follow these steps:
launch.json with the following. (for Windows users see the Jest website for launch.json contents).
{
"version": "0.2.0",
"configurations": [
{
"name": "Debug Jest Tests",
"type": "node",
"request": "launch",
"runtimeArgs": [
"--inspect-brk",
"${workspaceRoot}/node_modules/.bin/jest",
"--runInBand"
],
"console": "integratedTerminal",
"internalConsoleOptions": "neverOpen",
"port": 9229
}
]
}
jest.config.js file to the root of the Salesforce DX project as described here. You must add this file to run Jest from Visual Studio Code.
Watch mode causes Jest to monitor files for changes and rerun tests related to the changed files. This is a great way to rapidly make component and test changes while monitoring tests results.
sfdx-lwc-jest sets up all the necessary Jest configs for you to run tests out of the box without any additional changes. To override any options or set additional ones, create a file called
jest.config.js at the root of your Salesforce DX project, import the default config from
sfdx-lwc-jest, modify as you please, and then export the new config.
const { jestConfig } = require('@salesforce/sfdx-lwc-jest/config');
module.exports = {
...jestConfig,
// add any custom configurations here
};
If a Lightning web component isn't located in the local
lwc directory of your Salesforce DX project, you must mock it in your Jest tests. This package includes a set of stubs for all components in the
lightning namespace.
This package installs stubs for the
lightning base components to the
src/lightning-stubs directory. These stubs are used automatically when running tests through
sfdx-lwc-jest. To override the default stub provided for your project, override the
moduleNameMapper config as described in Other Component Mocks.
For components from other namespaces, not in your local
lwc directory, create your own mock and update the Jest config to map the name of these components to the mock file.
Let's go through an example. We want to test the following template,
helloWorld.html.
<template>
Hello From a Lightning Web Component!
<lightning-button onclick="{doSomething}"></lightning-button>
<foo-fancy-button onclick="{doSomethingElse}"></foo-fancy-button>
</template>
Because it's in the
lightning namespace, the
lightning-button just works. However, you must write some code to help the Jest resolver find the
foo-fancy-button component. First, create a
jest.config.js file at the root of the Salesforce DX project workspace and add the following:
const { jestConfig } = require('@salesforce/sfdx-lwc-jest/config');
module.exports = {
...jestConfig,
moduleNameMapper: {
'^foo/fancyButton$': '<rootDir>/force-app/test/jest-mocks/foo/fancyButton',
},
};
This config tells Jest to map the import for
foo-fancy-button to the provided file. Notice that the first dash is converted to a forward slash and the rest of the component name goes from kebab to camel case. The reason for the forward slash is because the module resolver treats everything before the first dash as the namespace. Here,
<rootDir> maps to the root of the Salesforce DX workspace. Note that this file location is not required, just an example.
You also have the freedom to make these mock implementations as sophisticated or simple as you'd like. In this example, we'll keep
foo-fancy-button simple with an empty template and no functionality in the
.js file, but you can always add whatever markup you'd like or implement functionality like any other Lightning web component.
Finally, we need to create the mock
foo-fancy-button files. In the
force-app/test/jest-mocks/foo directory create the following files:
<!-- fancyButton.html -->
<template></template>
// fancyButton.js
import { LightningElement, api } from 'lwc';
export default class FancyButton extends LightningElement {
@api label;
// any other implementation you may want to expose here
}
To provision data through
@wire adapters in unit tests, use the APIs provided by
@salesforce/wire-service-jest-util. These APIs are exposed through this package so you do not need to include another dependency in your package.json.
See the
@salesforce/wire-service-jest-util README for further documentation on these APIs.