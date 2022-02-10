Description

The @salesforce/core library provides client-side management of Salesforce DX projects, org authentication, connections to Salesforce APIs, and other utilities. Much of the core functionality that powers the Salesforcedx plug-ins comes from this library. You can use this functionality in your plug-ins too.

@salesforce/command - Contains base Salesforce CLI command, SfdxCommand .

. @salesforce/plugin-generator - The generator plug-in for building plug-ins for Salesforce CLI.

Using TestSetup

The Salesforce DX Core Library provides a unit testing utility to help with mocking and sand-boxing core components. This feature allows unit tests to execute without needing to make API calls to salesforce.com.

Mocking AuthInfo

Here you can mock authorization for a Salesforce scratch org.

import { strictEqual } from 'assert' ; import { MockTestOrgData, testSetup } from '@salesforce/core/lib/testSetup' ; import { AuthInfo } from '@salesforce/core' ; const $$ = testSetup(); describe( 'Mocking Auth data' , () => { it( 'example' , async () => { const testData = new MockTestOrgData(); $$.setConfigStubContents( 'AuthInfoConfig' , { contents: await testData.getConfig(), }); const auth: AuthInfo = await AuthInfo.create({ username: testData.username }); strictEqual(auth.getUsername(), testData.username); }); });

After having a valid AuthInfo object you can then create fake connections to a Salesforce.com scratch org. This allows for writing tests that can validate result responses for SOQL queries and REST endpoints.

import { AuthInfo, Connection, SfdxError } from '@salesforce/core' ; import { MockTestOrgData, testSetup } from '@salesforce/core/lib/testSetup' ; import { AnyJson, ensureJsonMap, JsonMap } from '@salesforce/ts-types' ; import { ensureString } from '@salesforce/ts-types' ; import { deepStrictEqual } from 'assert' ; import { QueryResult } from 'jsforce' ; const $$ = testSetup(); describe( 'Mocking a force server call' , () => { it( 'example' , async () => { const records: AnyJson = { records: [ '123456' , '234567' ] }; const testData = new MockTestOrgData(); $$.setConfigStubContents( 'AuthInfoConfig' , { contents: await testData.getConfig(), }); $$.fakeConnectionRequest = (request: AnyJson): Promise <AnyJson> => { const _request: JsonMap = ensureJsonMap(request); if (request && ensureString(_request.url).includes( 'Account' )) { return Promise .resolve(records); } else { return Promise .reject( new SfdxError( `Unexpected request: ${_request.url} ` )); } }; const connection: Connection = await Connection.create({ authInfo: await AuthInfo.create({ username: testData.username }), }); const result: QueryResult<{}> = await connection.query( 'select Id From Account' ); deepStrictEqual(result, records); }); });

Using the Built-in Sinon Sandboxes

sfdx-core uses Sinon as its underlying mocking system. If you're unfamiliar with Sinon and it's sandboxing concept you can find more information here: https://sinonjs.org/ Sinon stub s and spy s must be cleaned up after test invocations. To ease the use of Sinon with sfdx core we've exposed our sandbox in TestSetup. After adding your own stub s and/or spy s they will automatically be cleaned up after each test using mocha's afterEach method.

import { strictEqual } from 'assert' ; import { testSetup } from '@salesforce/core/lib/testSetup' ; import * as os from 'os' ; const $$ = testSetup(); describe( 'Using the built in Sinon sandbox.' , () => { it( 'example' , async () => { const unsupportedOS = 'LEO' ; $$.SANDBOX.stub(os, 'platform' ).returns(unsupportedOS); strictEqual(os.platform(), unsupportedOS); }); });

Testing Expected Failures

It's important to have negative tests that ensure proper error handling. With shouldThrow it's easy to test for expected async rejections.

import { SfdxError } from '@salesforce/core' ; import { shouldThrow } from '@salesforce/core/lib/testSetup' ; import { strictEqual } from 'assert' ; class TestObject { public static async method() { throw new SfdxError( 'Error' , 'ExpectedError' ); } } describe( 'Testing for expected errors' , () => { it( 'example' , async () => { try { await shouldThrow(TestObject.method()); } catch (e) { strictEqual(e.name, 'ExpectedError' ); } }); });

Testing Log Lines

It's also useful to check expected values and content from log lines. TestSetup configures the sfdx-core logger to use an in memory LogLine storage structure. These can be easily accessed from tests.