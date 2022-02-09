Read the Get Started with CLI Unification to learn about the new
sf executable.
To provide feedback, use create a new issue here.
$ npm install -g @salesforce/cli
$ sf COMMAND
running command...
$ sf (--version|-v)
@salesforce/cli/1.15.0 linux-x64 node-v14.19.0
$ sf --help [COMMAND]
USAGE
$ sf COMMAND
...
sf autocomplete [SHELL]
sf config get
sf config list
sf config set
sf config unset
sf deploy
sf deploy functions
sf deploy metadata
sf env create compute
sf env delete
sf env display
sf env list
sf env log tail
sf env logdrain add
sf env logdrain list
sf env logdrain remove
sf env open
sf env var get KEY
sf env var list
sf env var set
sf env var unset
sf generate function
sf generate project
sf help [COMMAND]
sf info:releasenotes:display [-v <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
sf login
sf login functions
sf login functions jwt
sf login org
sf login org jwt
sf logout
sf logout functions
sf logout org
sf plugins
sf plugins:inspect PLUGIN...
sf plugins:install PLUGIN...
sf plugins:link PLUGIN
sf plugins:uninstall PLUGIN...
sf plugins update
sf retrieve metadata
sf run function
sf run function start
sf run function start container
sf run function start local
sf update [CHANNEL]
sf version
sf whoami functions
sf autocomplete [SHELL]
display autocomplete installation instructions
USAGE
$ sf autocomplete [SHELL] [-r]
ARGUMENTS
SHELL shell type
FLAGS
-r, --refresh-cache Refresh cache (ignores displaying instructions)
DESCRIPTION
display autocomplete installation instructions
EXAMPLES
$ sf autocomplete
$ sf autocomplete bash
$ sf autocomplete zsh
$ sf autocomplete --refresh-cache
See code: @oclif/plugin-autocomplete
sf config get
Get the value of a configuration variable.
USAGE
$ sf config get [--json] [--verbose]
FLAGS
--verbose Display whether the configuration variables are set locally or globally.
GLOBAL FLAGS
--json Format output as json.
DESCRIPTION
Get the value of a configuration variable.
Run "sf config list" to see all the configuration variables you've set. Global configuration variable are always
displayed; local ones are displayed if you run the command in a project directory. Run "sf config set" to set a
configuration variable.
EXAMPLES
Get the value of the "target-org" configuration variable.
$ sf config get target-org
Get multiple configuration variables and display whether they're set locally or globally:
$ sf config get target-org api-version --verbose
CONFIGURATION VARIABLES
apiVersion API version of your project. Default: API version of your Dev Hub org.
disableTelemetry Disables the collection of usage and user environment information, etc. Default: true.
instanceUrl URL of the Salesforce instance hosting your org. Default: https://login.salesforce.com.
maxQueryLimit Maximum number of Salesforce records returned by a CLI command. Default: 10,000.
restDeploy Whether deployments use the Metadata REST API (true) or SOAP API (false, default value).
target-org Username or alias of the org that all commands run against by default. (sf only)
target-dev-hub Username or alias of your default Dev Hub org. (sf only)
sf config list
List the configuration variables that you've previously set.
USAGE
$ sf config list [--json]
GLOBAL FLAGS
--json Format output as json.
DESCRIPTION
List the configuration variables that you've previously set.
Global configuration variables apply to any directory and are always displayed. If you run this command from a project
directory, local configuration variables are also displayed.
EXAMPLES
List both global configuration variables and those local to your project:
$ sf config list
sf config set
Set one or more configuration variables, such as your default org.
USAGE
$ sf config set [--json] [-g]
FLAGS
-g, --global Set the configuration variables globally, so they can be used from any directory.
GLOBAL FLAGS
--json Format output as json.
DESCRIPTION
Set one or more configuration variables, such as your default org.
Use configuration variables to set CLI defaults, such as your default org or the API version you want the CLI to use.
For example, if you set the "target-org" configuration variable, you don't need to specify it as a "sf deploy
metadata" flag if you're deploying to your default org.
Local configuration variables apply only to your current project. Global variables, specified with the --global flag,
apply in any directory.
The resolution order if you've set a flag value in multiple ways is as follows:
1. Flag value specified at the command line.
2. Local (project-level) configuration variable.
3. Global configuration variable.
Run "sf config list" to see the configuration variables you've already set and their level (local or global).
EXAMPLES
Set the local target-org configuration variable to an org username:
$ sf config set target-org=me@my.org
Set the local target-org configuration variable to an alias:
$ sf config set target-org=my-scratch-org
Set the global target-org configuration variable:
$ sf config set --global target-org=my-scratch-org
CONFIGURATION VARIABLES
apiVersion API version of your project. Default: API version of your Dev Hub org.
disableTelemetry Disables the collection of usage and user environment information, etc. Default: true.
instanceUrl URL of the Salesforce instance hosting your org. Default: https://login.salesforce.com.
maxQueryLimit Maximum number of Salesforce records returned by a CLI command. Default: 10,000.
restDeploy Whether deployments use the Metadata REST API (true) or SOAP API (false, default value).
target-org Username or alias of the org that all commands run against by default. (sf only)
target-dev-hub Username or alias of your default Dev Hub org. (sf only)
sf config unset
Unset local or global configuration variables.
USAGE
$ sf config unset [--json] [-g]
FLAGS
-g, --global Unset the configuration variables globally, so they can no longer be used from any directory.
GLOBAL FLAGS
--json Format output as json.
DESCRIPTION
Unset local or global configuration variables.
Local configuration variables apply only to your current project. Global configuration variables apply in any
directory.
EXAMPLES
Unset the local "target-org" configuration variable:
$ sf config unset target-org
Unset multiple configuration variables globally:
$ sf config unset target-org api-version --global
CONFIGURATION VARIABLES
apiVersion API version of your project. Default: API version of your Dev Hub org.
disableTelemetry Disables the collection of usage and user environment information, etc. Default: true.
instanceUrl URL of the Salesforce instance hosting your org. Default: https://login.salesforce.com.
maxQueryLimit Maximum number of Salesforce records returned by a CLI command. Default: 10,000.
restDeploy Whether deployments use the Metadata REST API (true) or SOAP API (false, default value).
target-org Username or alias of the org that all commands run against by default. (sf only)
target-dev-hub Username or alias of your default Dev Hub org. (sf only)
sf deploy
Deploy a project interactively to any Salesforce environment.
USAGE
$ sf deploy [--interactive]
FLAGS
--interactive Force the CLI to prompt for all deployment inputs.
DESCRIPTION
Deploy a project interactively to any Salesforce environment.
This command must be run from within a project.
The command first analyzes your project, your active or logged-into environments, and local defaults to determine what
to deploy and where to deploy it. The command then prompts you for information about this particular deployment and
provides intelligent choices based on its analysis.
For example, if your local project contains a source directory with metadata files in source format, the command asks
if you want to deploy that Salesforce app to an org. The command lists your connected orgs and asks which one you want
to deploy to. The list of orgs starts with scratch orgs, ordered by expiration date with the most recently created one
first, and then Dev Hub and production orgs ordered by name. If the command finds Apex tests, it asks if you want to
run them and at which level.
The command stores your responses in the "deploy-options.json" file in your local project directory and uses them as
defaults when you rerun the command. Specify --interactive to force the command to reprompt.
Use this command for quick and simple deploys. For more complicated deployments, use the environment-specific
commands, such as "sf deploy metadata", that provide additional flags.
EXAMPLES
Deploy a project and use stored values from a previous command run:
$ sf deploy
Reprompt for all deployment inputs:
$ sf deploy --interactive
See code: @salesforce/plugin-deploy-retrieve
sf deploy functions
USAGE
$ sf deploy functions -o <value> [-b <value>] [--force] [-q]
FLAGS
-b, --branch=<value> Deploy the latest commit from a branch different from the currently active branch.
-o, --connected-org=<value> (required) Username or alias for the org that the compute environment should be connected
to.
-q, --quiet Limit the amount of output displayed from the deploy process.
--force Ignore warnings and overwrite remote repository (not allowed in production).
sf deploy metadata
Deploy metadata in source format to an org from your local project.
USAGE
$ sf deploy metadata [--json] [-m <value> | -x <value> | -d <value>] [-o <value>] [-l
NoTestRun|RunSpecifiedTests|RunLocalTests|RunAllTestsInOrg] [-w <value>]
FLAGS
-d, --source-dir=<value>... Path to the local source files to deploy.
-l, --test-level=<option> [default: NoTestRun] Deployment Apex testing level.
<options: NoTestRun|RunSpecifiedTests|RunLocalTests|RunAllTestsInOrg>
-m, --metadata=<value>... Metadata component names to deploy.
-o, --target-org=<value> Login username or alias for the target org.
-w, --wait=<value> [default: 33] Number of minutes to wait for command to complete and display results.
-x, --manifest=<value> Full file path for manifest (package.xml) of components to deploy.
GLOBAL FLAGS
--json Format output as json.
DESCRIPTION
Deploy metadata in source format to an org from your local project.
You must run this command from within a project.
This command doesn't support source-tracking. The source you deploy overwrites the corresponding metadata in your org.
This command doesn’t attempt to merge your source with the versions in your org.
To run the command asynchronously, set --wait to 0, which immediately returns the job ID. This way, you can continue
to use the CLI.
To deploy multiple metadata components, either set multiple --metadata <name> flags or a single --metadata flag with
multiple names separated by spaces. Enclose names that contain spaces in one set of double quotes. The same syntax
applies to --manifest and --source-dir.
EXAMPLES
Deploy the source files in a directory:
$ sf deploy metadata --source-dir path/to/source
Deploy a specific Apex class and the objects whose source is in a directory (both examples are equivalent):
$ sf deploy metadata --source-dir path/to/apex/classes/MyClass.cls path/to/source/objects
$ sf deploy metadata --source-dir path/to/apex/classes/MyClass.cls --source-dir path/to/source/objects
Deploy all Apex classes:
$ sf deploy metadata --metadata ApexClass
Deploy a specific Apex class:
$ sf deploy metadata --metadata ApexClass:MyApexClass
Deploy all custom objects and Apex classes (both examples are equivalent):
$ sf deploy metadata --metadata CustomObject ApexClass
$ sf deploy metadata --metadata CustomObject --metadata ApexClass
Deploy all Apex classes and a profile that has a space in its name:
$ sf deploy metadata --metadata ApexClass --metadata "Profile:My Profile"
Deploy all components listed in a manifest:
$ sf deploy metadata --manifest path/to/package.xml
Run the tests that aren’t in any managed packages as part of a deployment:
$ sf deploy metadata --metadata ApexClass --test-level RunLocalTests
FLAG DESCRIPTIONS
-d, --source-dir=<value>... Path to the local source files to deploy.
The supplied path can be to a single file (in which case the operation is applied to only one file) or to a folder
(in which case the operation is applied to all metadata types in the directory and its subdirectories).
If you specify this flag, don’t specify --metadata or --manifest.
-l, --test-level=NoTestRun|RunSpecifiedTests|RunLocalTests|RunAllTestsInOrg Deployment Apex testing level.
Valid values are:
- NoTestRun — No tests are run. This test level applies only to deployments to development environments, such as
sandbox, Developer Edition, or trial orgs. This test level is the default for development environments.
- RunSpecifiedTests — Runs only the tests that you specify with the --run-tests flag. Code coverage requirements
differ from the default coverage requirements when using this test level. Executed tests must comprise a minimum of
75% code coverage for each class and trigger in the deployment package. This coverage is computed for each class and
trigger individually and is different than the overall coverage percentage.
- RunLocalTests — All tests in your org are run, except the ones that originate from installed managed and unlocked
packages. This test level is the default for production deployments that include Apex classes or triggers.
- RunAllTestsInOrg — All tests in your org are run, including tests of managed packages.
If you don’t specify a test level, the default behavior depends on the contents of your deployment package. For more
information, see [Running Tests in a
Deployment](https://developer.salesforce.com/docs/atlas.en-us.api_meta.meta/api_meta/meta_deploy_running_tests.htm)
in the "Metadata API Developer Guide".
-o, --target-org=<value> Login username or alias for the target org.
Overrides your default org.
-w, --wait=<value> Number of minutes to wait for command to complete and display results.
If the command continues to run after the wait period, the CLI returns control of the terminal window to you.
-x, --manifest=<value> Full file path for manifest (package.xml) of components to deploy.
All child components are included. If you specify this flag, don’t specify --metadata or --source-dir.
CONFIGURATION VARIABLES
target-org Username or alias of the org that all commands run against by default. (sf only)
apiVersion API version of your project. Default: API version of your Dev Hub org.
ENVIRONMENT VARIABLES
SF_TARGET_ORG Username or alias of your default org. Overrides the target-org configuration variable.
SFDX_DEFAULTUSERNAME Username or alias of your default org. Overrides the defaultusername configuration value.
SFDX_USE_PROGRESS_BAR Set to false to disable the progress bar when running force:mdapi:deploy, force:source:deploy,
or force:source:push.
sf env create compute
Create a compute environment for use with Salesforce Functions.
USAGE
$ sf env create compute [-o <value>] [-a <value> | ]
FLAGS
-a, --alias=<value> Alias for the created environment.
-o, --connected-org=<value> Username or alias for the org that the compute environment should be connected to.
DESCRIPTION
Create a compute environment for use with Salesforce Functions.
Compute environments must be connected to a Salesforce org. By default the command uses your local environment's
connected org. Use the '--connected-org' flag to specify a specific org. Run 'sf env list' to see a list of
environments.
EXAMPLES
Create a compute environment to run Salesforce Functions:
$ sf env create compute
Connect the environment to a specific org:
$ sf env create compute --connected-org=org-alias
Create an alias for the compute environment:
$ sf env create compute --alias environment-alias
sf env delete
Delete an environment.
USAGE
$ sf env delete [-e <value> | ] [--confirm <value>]
FLAGS
-e, --target-compute=<value> Environment name.
--confirm=name... Confirmation name.
DESCRIPTION
Delete an environment.
You must include the name of the environment to delete using '--target-compute'. Run 'sf env list' to see a list of
environments.
Running this command will prompt a confirmation. If you want to skip this confirmation, use the '--confirm' flag and
the environment alias to skip confirmation.
EXAMPLES
Delete a compute environment:
$ sf env delete --target-compute environment-alias
Delete without a confirmation step:
$ sf env delete --target-compute environment-alias --confirm environment-alias
sf env display
Display details about an environment.
USAGE
$ sf env display [--json] [-e <value>]
FLAGS
-e, --target-env=<value> Environment alias or login user.
GLOBAL FLAGS
--json Format output as json.
DESCRIPTION
Display details about an environment.
Specify an environment with either the username you used when you logged into the environment with "sf login", or the
alias you gave the environment when you created it. Run "sf env list" to view all your environments and their aliases.
Output depends on the type of environment. For example, scratch org details include the access token, alias, username
of the associated Dev Hub, the creation and expiration date, the generated scratch org username, and more. Compute
environment details include the alias, connected orgs, creation date, project name, and more.
EXAMPLES
Display details about a scratch org with alias my-scratch-org:
$ sf env display --target-env=my-scratch-org
Specify a username instead of an alias:
$ sf env display --target-env=test-123456-abcdefg@example.com
Specify JSON format and redirect output into a file:
$ sf env display --target-env=my-scratch-org --json > tmp/MyOrdDesc.json
sf env list
List the environments you’ve created or logged into.
USAGE
$ sf env list [--json] [-a] [--columns <value>] [--csv] [--filter <value>] [--no-header] [--no-truncate]
[--output csv|json|yaml] [--sort <value>]
FLAGS
-a, --all Show all environments, even inactive ones.
--columns=<value>... List of columns to display.
--csv Output in csv format [alias: --output=csv]
--filter=<value> Filter property by partial string matching.
--no-header Hide table header from output.
--no-truncate Don't truncate output to fit screen.
--output=<option> Format in which to display the output.
<options: csv|json|yaml>
--sort=<value> Column to sort by (prepend '-' for descending).
GLOBAL FLAGS
--json Format output as json.
DESCRIPTION
List the environments you’ve created or logged into.
By default, the command displays active environments. For orgs, active means unexpired scratch orgs and orgs you’re
currently logged into.
Output is displayed in multiple tables, one for each environment type. For example, the Salesforce Orgs table lists
the non-scratch orgs you’re logged into, such as sandboxes, Dev Hubs, production orgs, and so on. Scratch orgs and
compute environments get their own tables.
The two org tables show similar information, such as aliases, information about the org, and how you authorized
(logged into) it, such as with a web browser or JWT. The scratch org table also shows the expiration date. For
non-scratch orgs, the Username column refers to the user you logged into the org with. For scratch orgs it refers to
the username that was generated for you when you created the scratch org. Your default scratch org or Dev Hub org is
indicated with the "target-org" or "target-dev-hub" configuration variable, respectively, in the Config column.
The compute environment table shows the alias, information about the connected orgs, the project name, and more.
Use the table manipulation flags, such as --filter and --sort, to change how the data is displayed.
Run "sf env display" to view details about a specific environment.
EXAMPLES
List all active environments:
$ sf env list
List both active and inactive environments:
$ sf env list --all
Filter the output to list only orgs you authorized using a web browser; "Auth Method" is the name of a column:
$ sf env list --filter "Auth Method=web"
Display only the Aliases column and sort the aliases in descending order:
$ sf env list --sort "-Aliases" --columns "Aliases"
Don't truncate the displayed output and instead wrap text that's wider than your terminal:
$ sf env list --no-truncate
Display only the table data, not the headers, in comma-separated value (csv) format:
$ sf env list --csv --no-header
sf env log tail
Stream log output for an environment.
USAGE
$ sf env log tail [-e <value> | ]
FLAGS
-e, --target-compute=<value> Compute environment name to retrieve logs.
EXAMPLES
Stream log output:
$ sf env log tail --target-compute environment-alias
sf env logdrain add
Add log drain to a specified environment.
USAGE
$ sf env logdrain add [-e <value> | ] [-l <value> | ]
FLAGS
-e, --target-compute=<value> Environment name.
-l, --drain-url=<value> Endpoint that will receive sent logs.
DESCRIPTION
Add log drain to a specified environment.
Both '--target-compute' and '--url' are required flags. '--url' should be a HTTP or HTTPS URL that can receive the log
drain messages.
EXAMPLES
Add a log drain:
$ sf env logdrain add --target-compute environment-name --url https://path/to/logdrain
sf env logdrain list
List log drains connected to a specified environment.
USAGE
$ sf env logdrain list [-e <value> | ] [-j]
FLAGS
-e, --target-compute=<value> Environment name.
-j, --json Output list in JSON format.
EXAMPLES
List log drains:
$ sf env logdrain list --target-compute environment-alias
List log drains as json:
$ sf env logdrain list --target-compute environment-alias --json
sf env logdrain remove
Remove log drain from a specified environment.
USAGE
$ sf env logdrain remove [-e <value> | ] [-l <value> | ]
FLAGS
-e, --target-compute=<value> Environment name.
-l, --drain-url=<value> Log drain url to remove.
DESCRIPTION
Remove log drain from a specified environment.
Both '--target-compute' and '--drain-url' are required flags.
EXAMPLES
Remove a logdrain:
$ sf env logdrain remove --target-compute environment-alias --url https://path/to/logdrain
sf env open
Open an environment in a web browser.
USAGE
$ sf env open [--json] [-p <value>] [-r] [-e <value>] [--browser <value>]
FLAGS
-e, --target-env=<value> Login user or alias of the environment to open.
-p, --path=<value> Path to append to the end of the login URL.
-r, --url-only Display the URL, but don’t launch it in a browser.
--browser=<value> Browser in which to open the environment.
GLOBAL FLAGS
--json Format output as json.
DESCRIPTION
Open an environment in a web browser.
You can open the following types of environments in a web browser: scratch orgs, sandboxes, Dev Hubs, and production
orgs. Run "sf env list" to view your environments and their aliases and login usernames.
Each of your environments is associated with an instance URL, such as https://login.salesforce.com. To open a specific
web page, specify the portion of the URL after "<URL>/" with the --path flag, such as /apex/YourPage to open a
Visualforce page.
EXAMPLES
Open the Visualforce page /apex/StartHere in a scratch org with alias test-org:
$ sf env open --target-env test-org --path /apex/StartHere
View the URL but don't launch it in a browser:
$ sf env open --target-env test-org --path /apex/StartHere --url-only
Open the environment in the Google Chrome browser:
$ sf env open --target-env test-org --path /apex/StartHere --browser chrome
FLAG DESCRIPTIONS
-e, --target-env=<value> Login user or alias of the environment to open.
Specify the login user or alias that’s associated with the environment. For scratch orgs, the login user is
generated by the command that created the scratch org. You can also set an alias for the scratch org when you create
it.
For Dev Hubs, sandboxes, and production orgs, specify the alias you set when you logged into the org with "sf
login".
--browser=<value> Browser in which to open the environment.
You can specify that the environment open in one of the following browsers: Firefox, Safari, Google Chrome, or
Windows Edge. If you don’t specify --browser, the environment opens in your default browser. The exact names of the
browser applications differ depending on the operating system you're on; check your documentation for details.
sf env var get KEY
Display a single config variable for an environment.
USAGE
$ sf env var get [KEY] [-e <value> | ]
FLAGS
-e, --target-compute=<value> Environment name.
DESCRIPTION
Display a single config variable for an environment.
You must provide the '--target-compute' flag and the key to retrieve.
EXAMPLES
Get a config variable:
$ sf env var get [KEY] --target-compute environment-alias
sf env var list
List your environment's config vars in a table.
USAGE
$ sf env var list [-e <value> | ] [-j]
FLAGS
-e, --target-compute=<value> Environment name.
-j, --json Output list in JSON format.
DESCRIPTION
List your environment's config vars in a table.
Use the '--json' flag to return config vars in JSON format.
EXAMPLES
List config vars:
$ sf env var list --target-compute environment-alias
List in JSON format:
$ sf env var list --target-compute environment-alias --json
sf env var set
Set a single config value for an environment.
USAGE
$ sf env var set [-e <value> | ]
FLAGS
-e, --target-compute=<value> Environment name.
EXAMPLES
Set a config value:
$ sf env var set [KEY]=[VALUE] --target-compute environment-alias
sf env var unset
Unset a single config value for an environment.
USAGE
$ sf env var unset [-e <value> | ]
FLAGS
-e, --target-compute=<value> Environment name.
DESCRIPTION
Unset a single config value for an environment.
Run 'sf env var list' to see a list of config values that can be unset.
EXAMPLES
Unset a value:
$ sf env var unset --target-compute environment-alias
sf generate function
Create a Salesforce Function with basic scaffolding specific to a given language.
USAGE
$ sf generate function -l javascript|typescript|java [-n <value> | ]
FLAGS
-l, --language=(javascript|typescript|java) (required) Language. Can be one of: javascript, typescript, java.
-n, --function-name=<value> Function name. Must start with a capital letter.
DESCRIPTION
Create a Salesforce Function with basic scaffolding specific to a given language.
Both '--language' and '--name' are required flags. Function names must start with a capital letter.
EXAMPLES
Create a JavaScript function:
$ sf generate function --function-name MyFunction --language javascript
sf generate project
Generate a Salesforce DX project.
USAGE
$ sf generate project -n <value> [--json] [-p <value>] [-x] [-s <value>] [-d <value>] [-t standard|empty|analytics]
FLAGS
-d, --output-dir=<value> [default: .] Directory to store the newly created project files.
-n, --name=<value> (required) Name of the generated project.
-p, --default-package-dir=<value> [default: force-app] Default package directory name.
-s, --namespace=<value> Project associated namespace.
-t, --template=<option> [default: standard] Template to use to create the project.
<options: standard|empty|analytics>
-x, --manifest Generate a manifest (package.xml) for change-set based development.
GLOBAL FLAGS
--json Format output as json.
DESCRIPTION
Generate a Salesforce DX project.
A Salesforce DX project has a specific structure and a configuration file (sfdx-project.json) that identifies the
directory as a Salesforce DX project. This command generates the basic scaffolding to get you started.
By default, the generated sfdx-project.json file sets the sourceApiVersion property to the default API version
currently used by Salesforce CLI. To specify a different version, set the apiVersion configuration variable. For
example:
sf config set apiVersion=53.0 --global
EXAMPLES
Generate a project called MyProject:
$ sf generate project --name MyProject
Generate the minimum number of files and directories:
$ sf generate project --name MyProject --template empty
Generate the project in /Users/jdoe/sf-projects rather than the current directory:
$ sf generate project --name MyProject --template empty --output-dir /Users/jdoe/sf-projects
FLAG DESCRIPTIONS
-d, --output-dir=<value> Directory to store the newly created project files.
The location can be an absolute path or relative to the current working directory.
-n, --name=<value> Name of the generated project.
Creates a project directory with this name. Also sets the "name" property in the sfdx-project.json file to this
name.
-p, --default-package-dir=<value> Default package directory name.
The default package directory name. Metadata items such as classes and Lightning bundles are placed inside this
folder.
-s, --namespace=<value> Project associated namespace.
The namespace associated with this project and any connected scratch orgs.
-t, --template=standard|empty|analytics Template to use to create the project.
The template determines the sample configuration files and directories that this command generates. For example, the
empty template provides these files and directory to get you started.
- .forceignore
- config/project-scratch-def.json
- sfdx-project.json
- package.json
- force-app (basic source directory structure)
The standard template provides a complete force-app directory structure so you know where to put your source. It
also provides additional files and scripts, especially useful when using Salesforce Extensions for VS Code. For
example:
- .gitignore: Use Git for version control.
- .prettierrc and .prettierignore: Use Prettier to format your Aura components.
- .vscode/extensions.json: When launched, Visual Studio Code, prompts you to install the recommended extensions for
your project.
- .vscode/launch.json: Configures Replay Debugger.
- .vscode/settings.json: Additional configuration settings.
The analytics template provides similar files and the force-app/main/default/waveTemplates directory.
-x, --manifest Generate a manifest (package.xml) for change-set based development.
Generates a default manifest (package.xml) for fetching Apex, Visualforce, Lightning components, and static
resources.
sf help [COMMAND]
Display help for sf.
USAGE
$ sf help [COMMAND] [-n]
ARGUMENTS
COMMAND Command to show help for.
FLAGS
-n, --nested-commands Include all nested commands in the output.
DESCRIPTION
Display help for sf.
See code: @oclif/plugin-help
sf info:releasenotes:display [-v <string>] [--json] [--loglevel trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
Display Salesforce CLI release notes on the command line.
USAGE
$ sf info releasenotes display [-v <string>] [--json] [--loglevel
trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL]
FLAGS
-v, --version=<value> CLI version or tag for which to
display release notes.
--json format output as json
--loglevel=(trace|debug|info|warn|error|fatal|TRACE|DEBUG|INFO|WARN|ERROR|FATAL) [default: warn] logging level for
this command invocation
DESCRIPTION
Display Salesforce CLI release notes on the command line.
ALIASES
$ sf whatsnew
EXAMPLES
Display release notes for the currently installed CLI version:
sf info releasenotes display
Display release notes for CLI version 7.120.0:
sf info releasenotes display --version 7.120.0
Display release notes for the CLI version that corresponds to a tag (stable, stable-rc, latest, latest-rc, rc):
sf info releasenotes display --version latest
sf login
Log interactively into an environment, such as a Salesforce org.
USAGE
$ sf login
DESCRIPTION
Log interactively into an environment, such as a Salesforce org.
Logging into an environment authorizes the CLI to run other commands that connect to that environment, such as
deploying or retrieving metadata to and from an org.
The command first prompts you to choose an environment from a list of available ones. It then opens a browser to the
appropriate login URL, such as https://login.salesforce.com for an org. Then, depending on the environment you choose,
the command prompts for other actions, such as giving the environment an alias or setting it as your default.
This command is fully interactive and has no flags other than displaying the command-line help. Each environment has
its own specific login command, such as "sf login org", which usually provide more flags than this interactive one.
For more information about the interactive prompts from this command, see the help for the environment-specific
command, such as "sf login org --help".
EXAMPLES
Log in interactively:
$ sf login
See code: @salesforce/plugin-login
sf login functions
Log in to Salesforce Functions.
USAGE
$ sf login functions
DESCRIPTION
Log in to Salesforce Functions.
This step is required to develop or deploy Salesforce Functions.
EXAMPLES
Log in to Salesforce Functions:
$ sf login functions
sf login functions jwt
Login using JWT instead of default web-based flow. This will authenticate you with both sf and Salesforce Functions.
USAGE
$ sf login functions jwt -u <value> -f <value> -i <value> [-l <value> | ] [--json] [-a <value>] [-d] [-v]
FLAGS
-a, --alias=<value> Alias for the org.
-d, --set-default Set the org as the default that all org-related commands run against.
-f, --keyfile=<value> (required) Path to JWT keyfile.
-i, --clientid=<value> (required) OAuth client ID.
-l, --instance-url=<value> The login URL of the instance the org lives on.
-u, --username=<value> (required) Authentication username.
-v, --set-default-dev-hub Set the org as the default Dev Hub for scratch org creation.
--json Format output as JSON.
DESCRIPTION
Login using JWT instead of default web-based flow. This will authenticate you with both sf and Salesforce Functions.
Use this command when executing from a script.
EXAMPLES
Log in using JWT:
$ sf login functions jwt --username example@username.org --keyfile file.key --clientid 123456
Log in and specify the org alias and URL, set as default org and default Dev Hub, and format output as JSON:
$ sf login functions jwt --username example@username.org --keyfile file.key --clientid 123456 --alias org-alias \
--set-default --set-default-dev-hub --instance-url https://path/to/instance --json
sf login org
Log in to a Salesforce org using the web server flow.
USAGE
$ sf login org [--json] [-a <value>] [-b <value>] [-i <value>] [-l <value>] [-d] [-v]
FLAGS
-a, --alias=<value> Alias for the org.
-b, --browser=<value> Browser in which to open the org.
-d, --set-default Set the org as the default that all org-related commands run against.
-i, --clientid=<value> OAuth client id (also called consumer key) of your custom connected app.
-l, --instance-url=<value> [default: https://login.salesforce.com] URL of the instance that the org lives on.
(defaults to https://login.salesforce.com)
-v, --set-default-dev-hub Set the org as the default Dev Hub for scratch org creation.
GLOBAL FLAGS
--json Format output as json.
DESCRIPTION
Log in to a Salesforce org using the web server flow.
Opens a Salesforce instance URL in a web browser so you can enter your credentials and log in to your org. After you
log in, you can close the browser window.
Logging into an org authorizes the CLI to run other commands that connect to that org, such as deploying or retrieving
a project. You can log into many types of orgs, such as sandboxes, Dev Hubs, Env Hubs, production orgs, and scratch
orgs.
We recommend that you set an alias when you log into an org. Aliases make it easy to later reference this org when
running commands that require it. If you don’t set an alias, you use the username that you specified when you logged
in to the org. If you run multiple commands that reference the same org, consider setting the org as your default. Use
--set-default for your default scratch org or sandbox, or --set-default-dev-hub for your default Dev Hub.
By default, this command uses the global out-of-the-box connected app in your org. If you need more security or
control, such as setting the refresh token timeout or specifying IP ranges, create your own connected app using a
digital certificate. Make note of the consumer key (also called cliend id) that’s generated for you. Then specify the
consumer key with the --clientid flag.
EXAMPLES
Run the command with no flags to open the default Salesforce login page (https://login.salesforce.com):
$ sf login org
Log in to your Dev Hub, set it as your default Dev Hub, and set an alias that you reference later when you create a
scratch org:
$ sf login org --set-default-dev-hub --alias dev-hub
Log in to a sandbox and set it as your default org:
$ sf login org --instance-url https://MyDomainName--SandboxName.sandbox.my.salesforce.com --set-default
Use --browser to specify a specific browser, such as Google Chrome:
$ sf login org --instance-url https://MyDomainName--SandboxName.sandbox.my.salesforce.com --set-default \
--browser chrome
Use your own connected app by specifying its consumer key (also called client ID):
$ sf login org --instance-url https://MyDomainName--SandboxName.sandbox.my.salesforce.com --set-default \
--browser chrome --clientid 04580y4051234051
FLAG DESCRIPTIONS
-b, --browser=<value> Browser in which to open the org.
You can log in to an org with one of the following browsers: Firefox, Safari, Google Chrome, or Windows Edge. If you
don’t specify --browser, the command uses your default browser. The exact names of the browser applications differ
depending on the operating system you're on; check your documentation for details.
-l, --instance-url=<value> URL of the instance that the org lives on. (defaults to https://login.salesforce.com)
If you specify --instance-url, the value overrides the sfdcLoginUrl value in your sfdx-project.json file.
To specify a My Domain URL, use the format https://yourcompanyname.my.salesforce.com.
To specify a sandbox, set --instance-url to https://MyDomainName--SandboxName.sandbox.my.salesforce.com.
CONFIGURATION VARIABLES
apiVersion API version of your project. Default: API version of your Dev Hub org.
instanceUrl URL of the Salesforce instance hosting your org. Default: https://login.salesforce.com.
ENVIRONMENT VARIABLES
SFDX_INSTANCE_URL URL of the Salesforce instance that is hosting your org. Default value is
https://login.salesforce.com. Overrides the instanceUrl configuration value.
sf login org jwt
Log in to a Salesforce org using a JSON web token (JWT).
USAGE
$ sf login org jwt [--json] [-a <value>] [-l <value>] [-f <value> -u <value> -i <value>] [-d] [-v]
FLAGS
-a, --alias=<value> Alias for the org.
-d, --set-default Set the org as the default that all org-related commands run against.
-f, --keyfile=<value> Path to a file containing the private key.
-i, --clientid=<value> OAuth client id (also called consumer key) of your custom connected app.
-l, --instance-url=<value> [default: https://login.salesforce.com] URL of the instance that the org lives on.
-u, --username=<value> Username of the user logging in.
-v, --set-default-dev-hub Set the org as the default Dev Hub for scratch org creation.
GLOBAL FLAGS
--json Format output as json.
DESCRIPTION
Log in to a Salesforce org using a JSON web token (JWT).
Use this command in automated environments where you can’t interactively log in with a browser, such as in CI/CD
scripts.
Logging into an org authorizes the CLI to run other commands that connect to that org, such as deploying or retrieving
a project. You can log into many types of orgs, such as sandboxes, Dev Hubs, Env Hubs, production orgs, and scratch
orgs.
Complete these steps before you run this command:
1. Create a digital certificate (also called digital signature) and the private key to sign the certificate. You can
use your own key and certificate issued by a certification authority. Or use OpenSSL to create a key and a self-signed
digital certificate.
2. Store the private key in a file on your computer. When you run this command, you set the --keyfile flag to this
file.
3. Create a custom connected app in your org using the digital certificate. Make note of the consumer key (also called
client id) that’s generated for you. Be sure the username of the user logging in is approved to use the connected app.
When you run this command, you set the --clientid flag to the consumer key.
See https://developer.salesforce.com/docs/atlas.en-us.sfdx_dev.meta/sfdx_dev/sfdx_dev_auth_jwt_flow.htm for more
information.
We recommend that you set an alias when you log into an org. Aliases make it easy to later reference this org when
running commands that require it. If you don’t set an alias, you use the username that you specified when you logged
in to the org. If you run multiple commands that reference the same org, consider setting the org as your default. Use
--set-default for your default scratch org or sandbox, or --set-default-dev-hub for your default Dev Hub.
EXAMPLES
Log into an org with username jdoe@example.org and on the default instance URL (https://login.salesforce.org). The
private key is stored in the file /Users/jdoe/JWT/server.key and the command uses the connected app with consumer
key (client id) 04580y4051234051.
$ sf login org jwt --username jdoe@example.org --keyfile /Users/jdoe/JWT/server.key --clientid 04580y4051234051
Set the org as the default and give it an alias:
$ sf login org jwt --username jdoe@example.org --keyfile /Users/jdoe/JWT/server.key --clientid 04580y4051234051 \
--alias ci-org --set-default
Set the org as the default Dev Hub and give it an alias:
$ sf login org jwt --username jdoe@example.org --keyfile /Users/jdoe/JWT/server.key --clientid 04580y4051234051 \
--alias ci-dev-hub --set-default-dev-hub
Log in to a sandbox using URL https://MyDomainName--SandboxName.sandbox.my.salesforce.com:
$ sf login org jwt --username jdoe@example.org --keyfile /Users/jdoe/JWT/server.key --clientid 04580y4051234051 \
--alias ci-org --set-default --instance-url https://MyDomainName--SandboxName.sandbox.my.salesforce.com
FLAG DESCRIPTIONS
-l, --instance-url=<value> URL of the instance that the org lives on.
If you specify an --instance-url value, this value overrides the sfdcLoginUrl value in your sfdx-project.json file.
To specify a My Domain URL, use the format https://yourcompanyname.my.salesforce.com.
To specify a sandbox, set --instance-url to https://MyDomainName--SandboxName.sandbox.my.salesforce.com.
CONFIGURATION VARIABLES
apiVersion API version of your project. Default: API version of your Dev Hub org.
instanceUrl URL of the Salesforce instance hosting your org. Default: https://login.salesforce.com.
ENVIRONMENT VARIABLES
SFDX_INSTANCE_URL URL of the Salesforce instance that is hosting your org. Default value is
https://login.salesforce.com. Overrides the instanceUrl configuration value.
sf logout
Log out interactively from environments, such as Salesforce orgs and compute environments.
USAGE
$ sf logout [--json] [--no-prompt]
FLAGS
--no-prompt Don't prompt for confirmation; logs you out of all environments.
GLOBAL FLAGS
--json Format output as json.
DESCRIPTION
Log out interactively from environments, such as Salesforce orgs and compute environments.
By default, the command prompts you to select which environments you want to log out of. Use --no-prompt to not be
prompted and log out of all environments.
Be careful! If you log out of a scratch org without having access to its password, you can't access the scratch org
again, either through the CLI or the Salesforce UI.
EXAMPLES
Interactively select the environments to log out of:
$ sf logout
Log out of all environments, without being prompted:
$ sf logout --no-prompt
See code: @salesforce/plugin-login
sf logout functions
Log out of your Salesforce Functions account.
USAGE
$ sf logout functions
EXAMPLES
Log out:
$ sf logout functions
sf logout org
Log out of a specified Salesforce org.
USAGE
$ sf logout org -o <value> [--json] [--no-prompt]
FLAGS
-o, --target-org=<value> (required) Org alias or username to log out of.
--no-prompt Don't prompt for confirmation.
GLOBAL FLAGS
--json Format output as json.
DESCRIPTION
Log out of a specified Salesforce org.
By default, the command prompts you to confirm that you want to log out of the specified org. Use --no-prompt to not
be prompted.
Be careful! If you log out of a scratch org without having access to its password, you can't access the scratch org
again, either through the CLI or the Salesforce UI.
EXAMPLES
Log out of an org with alias "ci-org":
$ sf logout org --target-org ci-org
If your org doesn’t have an alias, specify the username that you used when you logged into it:
$ sf logout org --target-org jdoe@example.org
CONFIGURATION VARIABLES
apiVersion API version of your project. Default: API version of your Dev Hub org.
instanceUrl URL of the Salesforce instance hosting your org. Default: https://login.salesforce.com.
target-org Username or alias of the org that all commands run against by default. (sf only)
sf plugins
List installed plugins.
USAGE
$ sf plugins [--core]
FLAGS
--core Show core plugins.
DESCRIPTION
List installed plugins.
EXAMPLES
$ sf plugins
See code: @oclif/plugin-plugins
sf plugins:inspect PLUGIN...
Displays installation properties of a plugin.
USAGE
$ sf plugins:inspect PLUGIN...
ARGUMENTS
PLUGIN [default: .] Plugin to inspect.
FLAGS
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-v, --verbose
DESCRIPTION
Displays installation properties of a plugin.
EXAMPLES
$ sf plugins:inspect myplugin
sf plugins:install PLUGIN...
Installs a plugin into the CLI.
USAGE
$ sf plugins:install PLUGIN...
ARGUMENTS
PLUGIN Plugin to install.
FLAGS
-f, --force Run yarn install with force flag.
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-v, --verbose
DESCRIPTION
Installs a plugin into the CLI.
Can be installed from npm or a git url.
Installation of a user-installed plugin will override a core plugin.
e.g. If you have a core plugin that has a 'hello' command, installing a user-installed plugin with a 'hello' command
will override the core plugin implementation. This is useful if a user needs to update core plugin functionality in
the CLI without the need to patch and update the whole CLI.
ALIASES
$ sf plugins add
EXAMPLES
$ sf plugins:install myplugin
$ sf plugins:install https://github.com/someuser/someplugin
$ sf plugins:install someuser/someplugin
sf plugins:link PLUGIN
Links a plugin into the CLI for development.
USAGE
$ sf plugins:link PLUGIN
ARGUMENTS
PATH [default: .] path to plugin
FLAGS
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-v, --verbose
DESCRIPTION
Links a plugin into the CLI for development.
Installation of a linked plugin will override a user-installed or core plugin.
e.g. If you have a user-installed or core plugin that has a 'hello' command, installing a linked plugin with a 'hello'
command will override the user-installed or core plugin implementation. This is useful for development work.
EXAMPLES
$ sf plugins:link myplugin
sf plugins:uninstall PLUGIN...
Removes a plugin from the CLI.
USAGE
$ sf plugins:uninstall PLUGIN...
ARGUMENTS
PLUGIN plugin to uninstall
FLAGS
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-v, --verbose
DESCRIPTION
Removes a plugin from the CLI.
ALIASES
$ sf plugins unlink
$ sf plugins remove
sf plugins update
Update installed plugins.
USAGE
$ sf plugins update [-h] [-v]
FLAGS
-h, --help Show CLI help.
-v, --verbose
DESCRIPTION
Update installed plugins.
sf retrieve metadata
Retrieve metadata in source format from an org to your local project.
USAGE
$ sf retrieve metadata [--json] [-a <value>] [-x <value> | -m <value> | -d <value>] [-n <value>] [-o <value>] [-w
<value>]
FLAGS
-a, --api-version=<value> Target API version for the retrieve.
-d, --source-dir=<value>... File paths for source to retrieve from the org.
-m, --metadata=<value>... Metadata component names to retrieve.
-n, --package-name=<value>... Package names to retrieve.
-o, --target-org=<value> Login username or alias for the target org.
-w, --wait=<value> [default: 33] Number of minutes to wait for the command to complete and display results
to the terminal window.
-x, --manifest=<value> File path for the manifest (package.xml) that specifies the components to retrieve.
GLOBAL FLAGS
--json Format output as json.
DESCRIPTION
Retrieve metadata in source format from an org to your local project.
You must run this command from within a project.
This command doesn't support source-tracking. The source you retrieve overwrites the corresponding source files in
your local project. This command doesn’t attempt to merge the source from your org with your local source files.
To retrieve multiple metadata components, either use multiple --metadata <name> flags or use a single --metadata flag
with multiple names separated by spaces. Enclose names that contain spaces in one set of double quotes. The same
syntax applies to --manifest and --source-dir.
EXAMPLES
Retrieve the source files in a directory:
$ sf retrieve metadata --source-dir path/to/source
Retrieve a specific Apex class and the objects whose source is in a directory (both examples are equivalent):
$ sf retrieve metadata --source-dir path/to/apex/classes/MyClass.cls path/to/source/objects
$ sf retrieve metadata --source-dir path/to/apex/classes/MyClass.cls --source-dir path/to/source/objects
Retrieve all Apex classes:
$ sf retrieve metadata --metadata ApexClass
Retrieve a specific Apex class:
$ sf retrieve metadata --metadata ApexClass:MyApexClass
Retrieve all custom objects and Apex classes (both examples are equivalent):
$ sf retrieve metadata --metadata CustomObject ApexClass
$ sf retrieve metadata --metadata CustomObject --metadata ApexClass
Retrieve all metadata components listed in a manifest:
$ sf retrieve metadata --manifest path/to/package.xml
Retrieve metadata from a package:
$ sf retrieve metadata --package-name MyPackageName
Retrieve metadata from multiple packages, one of which has a space in its name (both examples are equivalent):
$ sf retrieve metadata --package-name Package1 "PackageName With Spaces" Package3
$ sf retrieve metadata --package-name Package1 --package-name "PackageName With Spaces" --package-name Package3
FLAG DESCRIPTIONS
-a, --api-version=<value> Target API version for the retrieve.
Use this flag to override the default API version, which is the latest version supported the CLI, with the API
version in your package.xml file.
-d, --source-dir=<value>... File paths for source to retrieve from the org.
The supplied paths can be to a single file (in which case the operation is applied to only one file) or to a folder
(in which case the operation is applied to all source files in the directory and its subdirectories).
-o, --target-org=<value> Login username or alias for the target org.
Overrides your default org.
-w, --wait=<value> Number of minutes to wait for the command to complete and display results to the terminal window.
If the command continues to run after the wait period, the CLI returns control of the terminal window to you.
-x, --manifest=<value> File path for the manifest (package.xml) that specifies the components to retrieve.
If you specify this parameter, don’t specify --metadata or --source-dir.
CONFIGURATION VARIABLES
target-org Username or alias of the org that all commands run against by default. (sf only)
apiVersion API version of your project. Default: API version of your Dev Hub org.
ENVIRONMENT VARIABLES
SF_TARGET_ORG Username or alias of your default org. Overrides the target-org configuration variable.
SFDX_DEFAULTUSERNAME Username or alias of your default org. Overrides the defaultusername configuration value.
SFDX_USE_PROGRESS_BAR Set to false to disable the progress bar when running force:mdapi:deploy, force:source:deploy,
or force:source:push.
sf run function
Send a cloudevent to a function.
USAGE
$ sf run function [-l <value> | ] [-H <value>] [-p <value>] [-s] [-o <value>]
FLAGS
-H, --headers=<value>... Set headers.
-l, --function-url=<value> URL of the function to run.
-o, --connected-org=<value> Username or alias for the target org; overrides default target org.
-p, --payload=<value> Set the payload of the cloudevent as a JSON object or a path to a file via @file.json.
-s, --structured Set the cloudevent to be emitted as a structured JSON cloudevent.
EXAMPLES
Run a function:
$ sf run function --url http://path/to/function
Run a function with a payload and a JSON response:
$ sf run function --url http://path/to/function --payload '@file.json' --structured
sf run function start
Build and run a Salesforce Function.
USAGE
$ sf run function start [-b <value>] [-l javascript|typescript|java|auto] [-p <value>] [-v]
FLAGS
-b, --debug-port=<value> [default: 9229] Port for remote debugging.
-l, --language=(javascript|typescript|java|auto) [default: auto]
-p, --port=<value> [default: 8080] Port for running the function.
-v, --verbose Output additional logs.
DESCRIPTION
Build and run a Salesforce Function.
Run this command from the directory of your Salesforce Functions project.
This command will run the target function locally (on the same operating system as this CLI), just like the `local`
subcommand.
Previously, this command ran functions in a container. Container mode is still supported via the `container`
subcommand. Arguments relevant to container mode are still accepted, but are deprecated, ignored, and will be dropped
in a future release.
EXAMPLES
Build a function and start the invoker
$ sf run function start
Start the invoker with a specific language and port
$ sf run function start --port 5000 --language javascript
sf run function start container
Build and run a Salesforce Function in a container.
USAGE
$ sf run function start container [-p <value>] [-b <value>] [--clear-cache] [--no-pull] [-e <value>] [--network
<value>] [-v]
FLAGS
-b, --debug-port=<value> [default: 9229] Port for remote debugging.
-e, --env=<value>... Set environment variables (provided during build and run).
-p, --port=<value> [default: 8080] Port for running the function.
-v, --verbose Output additional logs.
--clear-cache Clear associated cache before executing.
--network=<value> Connect and build containers to a network. This can be useful to build containers which
require a local resource.
--no-pull Skip pulling builder image before use.
DESCRIPTION
Build and run a Salesforce Function in a container.
Run this command from the directory of your Salesforce Functions project.
EXAMPLES
Build and run a function:
$ sf run function start container
Run a function on a specific port with additional logs:
$ sf run function start container --port 5000 --verbose
Add environment variables and specify a network:
$ sf run function start container --env KEY=VALUE --network host
sf run function start local
Build and run a Salesforce Function locally.
USAGE
$ sf run function start local [-p <value>] [-b <value>] [-l javascript|typescript|java|auto]
FLAGS
-b, --debug-port=<value> [default: 9229] Port to use for debbugging the function.
-l, --language=(javascript|typescript|java|auto) [default: auto] The language that the function runs in.
-p, --port=<value> [default: 8080] Port to bind the invoker to.
DESCRIPTION
Build and run a Salesforce Function locally.
EXAMPLES
Build a function and start the invoker
$ sf run function start local
Start the invoker with a specific language and port
$ sf run function start local --port 5000 --language javascript
sf update [CHANNEL]
update the sf CLI
USAGE
$ sf update [CHANNEL] [-a] [-v <value> | -i] [--force]
FLAGS
-a, --available Install a specific version.
-i, --interactive Interactively select version to install. This is ignored if a channel is provided.
-v, --version=<value> Install a specific version.
--force Force a re-download of the requested version.
DESCRIPTION
update the sf CLI
EXAMPLES
Update to the stable channel:
$ sf update stable
Update to a specific version:
$ sf update --version 1.0.0
Interactively select version:
$ sf update --interactive
See available versions:
$ sf update --available
See code: @oclif/plugin-update
sf version
USAGE
$ sf version
See code: @oclif/plugin-version
sf whoami functions
Show information on your Salesforce Functions login.
USAGE
$ sf whoami functions [-j]
FLAGS
-j, --json Output list in JSON format.
DESCRIPTION
Show information on your Salesforce Functions login.
Returns your email and ID. Use '--show-token' to show your Salesforce Functions token.
EXAMPLES
Get account information:
$ sf whoami functions
Show token and output result as JSON:
$ sf whoami functions --show-token --json