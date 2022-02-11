Lightning Design System for React

Accessible, localization-friendly, presentational React components

Install

$ npm install -ux/design-system /design-system-react

Getting Started

Welcome to this community-supported project! 👋 This library is the React implementation of the Salesforce Lightning Design System. This library has a peer dependency on @salesforce-ux/design-system , react , and react-dom . It is tested with React 16 and has a stable API despite its version number. Please polyfill this library in order to meet your target environment needs.

Usage

Quick Setup (ES6 and CJS modules)

For a no hassle setup and compatibility with Create React App, transpiled ES6 and CommonJS module versions have been included within the NPM package. If using this setup, please re-write the import statement in the documentation site examples. Use the following named import syntax to access the transpiled components from /lib/index.js :

import { Button } from '@salesforce/design-system-react' ; < Button label = "Hello Button" />

Please view Create React App Setup for more information on using this library with Create React App.

Advanced (Source code)

Advanced usage requires that your babel presets are set up correctly. create-react-app and environments that do not transpile code within node_modules are not compatible with the component import below. All the examples on the documentation site use this syntax. You can use the Babel preset, @salesforce/babel-preset-design-system-react , to get started. This preset will keep Babel compatible with Design System React and allow ES6 module benefits such as tree-shaking. This library is not browser-ready and should be polyfilled to your target environment.

import Button from '@salesforce/design-system-react/components/button' ; < Button label = "Hello Button" />

Transpile with .babelrc settings

{ "presets" : [ "@salesforce/babel-preset-design-system-react" ] }

The current preset version is only compatible with Babel 6. Please see this issue comment for Babel 7.

Styling

This library does not contain any Cascading Style Sheets (CSS). You will need to add <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="/node_modules/@salesforce-ux/design-system/assets/styles/salesforce-lightning-design-system.min.css" /> to your page and serve that file from a publicly available folder.

Serve icons publicly

Typically, scripts should be downloaded in the background without blocking the DOM. With React, this works best with server side rendering. SLDS recommends placeholder stencils while scripts are initializing if the HTML cannot be served immediately. If you can serve the HTML, then icon SVGs should not be bundled and served like any other file. Set a path context for all child components with <IconSettings> at the top of your render tree:

import IconSettings from '@salesforce/design-system-react/components/icon-settings' ; ReactDOM.render( < IconSettings iconPath = "/assets/icons" > < MyApp /> </ IconSettings > , document .getElementById( 'app' ) ) <svg aria-hidden= "true" class = "slds-icon" > < use xmlns:xlink = "http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" xlink:href = "/assets/icons/standard-sprite/svg/symbols.svg#account" > </ use > </ svg >

app.use( '/assets/icons' , express. static ( 'node_modules/@salesforce-ux/design-system/assets/icons/' ));

Bundle icons

If you use a module bundler, like Webpack, you can let your module bundler manage SVG sprite file paths and send that path into <IconSettings> . This requires configuring your module bundler to manage your public assets.

import IconSettings from '@salesforce/design-system-react/components/icon-settings' ; import standardSprite from '@salesforce-ux/design-system/assets/icons/standard-sprite/svg/symbols.svg' ; ... ... ReactDOM.render( < IconSettings standardSprite = {standardSprite} > < MyApp /> </ IconSettings > , document .getElementById( 'app' ) )

Icon Usage

Prior to v0.7.0, SLDS icons were bundled with the JavaScript. The 400KB+ icons bundle from SLDS is no longer included. You will need to download the SLDS CSS and icons separately.

Bundled script files are provided only for convenience. Do not use in production.

design-system-react.min.js (700KB+) - includes icons in the JavaScript

(700KB+) - includes icons in the JavaScript design-system-react-components.min.js (~400KB) - no icons.

Contributing to the code base

Clone and develop locally with Storybook and in-browser tests

git clone git @github .com:salesforce/design-system-react.git cd design-system-react npm install npm start open http://localhost:9001 http://localhost:8001

Please read the CONTRIBUTING.md and Test README first. Then, create an issue to tell others you are working on a bug. If you would like to contribute a new component, create an issue with a list of proposed props to discuss with maintainers. Issues not addressed with pull requests may be closed eventually. Check out who's contributing to the project.

Accessibility

Audit conducted in November, 2019 on all current component examples not intended solely for testing by Salesforce Marketing Cloud (MC) Accessibility Specialist and project team.

Methods: Automated testing with axe; Manual testing with keyboard, JAWS, and NVDA

Results: 100% accessibility

Quarterly audits will be conducted beginning Feb 1, 2020 on any new or updated components by MC Accessibility Specialist.

Methods: Automated testing with axe; Manual testing with keyboard, JAWS, and NVDA

Goal: 100% accessibility

Project team will conduct internal accessibility testing in development process for new and updated components.

Got feedback?

If you have support questions, please post a question to StackOverflow and tag with design-system-react . If you find any bugs, create a GitHub Issue.

Security

Please report any security issue to security@salesforce.com as soon as it is discovered. This library limits its runtime dependencies in order to reduce the total cost of ownership as much as can be, but all consumers should remain vigilant and have their security stakeholders review all third-party dependencies.

Contributors

Thank you to all the contributors to this one of many open source projects at Salesforce, but special thanks to the following:

Active Key Contributors

@garygong Gary Gong

@kevinparkerson Kevin Parkerson

@interactivellama Stephen James

Former Key Contributors

@davidlygagnon David Ly-Gagnon

@futuremint David Woodward

@donnieberg Donielle Berg

@tweettypography David Brainer

@ivanbogdanov Ivan Bogdanov

Licenses