Salesforce Lightning Design System

Welcome to the source code repository for Salesforce Lightning Design System, brought to you by Salesforce UX.

SLDS is...

Tailored for building Salesforce apps: Using the Lightning Design System markup and CSS framework results in UIs that reflect the Salesforce Lightning look and feel.

Continuously updated: As long as you’re using the latest version of the Lightning Design System, your pages are always up to date with Salesforce UI changes.

Getting Started

This project utilizes Storybook for component development. If you would like to know more about Storybook or how it works, check out their website.

Project Installation & Setup:

Clone the repository down locally. cd into the project and run npm install to install all project dependencies.

Running the Development Environment:

The Storybook development environment can be started by running npm start

Whenever you add, remove, or alter a component's css annotation metadata, you'll need to restart Storybook to see those changes.

Configuring Node and NVM

Node v12 is recommended for use with the Design System repository, and NVM is the recommended choice for managing multiple versions of Node on your computer.

A .nvmrc file is included in this project to aid in local development. To utilize it for setting your project's node version, run nvm use in the root of the directory. Additionally, you can set up a deeper shell integration for automatically invoking the nvmrc file when you change into the project directory by following these instructions.

Developing in Storybook

Once the development server is started with npm start , you can load it at http://localhost:9002.

Annotations

See the annotations guide.

Tasks

npm start

Starts the Storybook server for local development.

npm run gulp -- lint

Lint the code base for syntax and stylistic errors.

# Lint indentation, Sass, JavaScript files npm run gulp # Lint languages independently npm run gulp npm run gulp npm run gulp npm run gulp npm run gulp # HTML5 validation npm run gulp # HTML5 validation on comma separated blueprint names npm run gulp # a11y validation npm run gulp # a11y validation on comma separated blueprint names npm run gulp # Lint examples using vnu, aXe, slds validation, and HTML5 validation npm run gulp

Pull Request Checks

To run all the checks a pull request will run in Travis use the following command.

# To run every check against all blueprints npm run pr-checks # To run every check but target certain blueprints for slow checks like aXe and vnu npm run pr-checks

Compilation

npm run build-dist

Generate the Lightning Design System into the .dist directory.

npm run gulp -- styles

Compile Sass to CSS into .assets/styles .

npm run gulp -- clean

Delete temporary build and local files.

Stats

npm run gulp -- styles:stats : Useful stats about the project's deliverables.

Tests

npm test : run all tests

Troubleshooting

See the troubleshooting guide.

Contributing Back to SLDS

See the contributing guide.

Licenses

Source code is licensed under BSD 3-Clause

All icons and images are licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0

Got Feedback?

Please open a new GitHub Issue.