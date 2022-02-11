This package contains methods providing Saleor business logic for a storefront and apps. It handles Saleor GraphQL queries and mutations, manages Apollo cache, and provides an internal state to manage popular storefront use cases, like user authentication.
⚠️ Note: Saleor SDK is still under heavy development, and its API may change.
There are two ways to use SDK - making custom implementation or using React components and hooks, which already has that implementation ready.
First install following dependencies to your project
npm install @saleor/sdk @apollo/client graphql
Use
SaleorProvider with passed Saleor's client created by
createSaleorClient in a prop. Then use React hooks in any component passed as child to
SaleorProvider.
import {
SaleorProvider,
createSaleorClient,
useAuth,
useAuthState,
} from "@saleor/sdk";
const client = createSaleorClient({
apiUrl: "<SALEOR_GRAPHQL_URL>",
channel: "<CHANNEL>",
});
const rootElement = document.getElementById("root");
ReactDOM.render(
<SaleorProvider client={client}>
<App />
</SaleorProvider>,
rootElement
);
const App = () => {
const { login } = useAuth();
const { authenticated, user } = useAuthState();
const handleSignIn = async () => {
const { data } = await login({
email: "admin@example.com",
password: "admin",
});
if (data.tokenCreate.errors.length > 0) {
/**
* Unable to sign in.
**/
} else if (data) {
/**
* User signed in successfully.
**/
}
};
if (authenticated && user) {
return <span>Signed in as {user.firstName}</span>;
}
return <button onClick={handleSignIn}>Sign in</button>;
};
Then use
createSaleorClient to get Saleor api methods and internal config variables like channel and Apollo client.
import { createSaleorClient } from "@saleor/sdk";
const client = createSaleorClient({
apiUrl: "<SALEOR_GRAPHQL_URL>",
channel: "<CHANNEL>",
});
const { auth, config, _internal } = client;
Finally, API methods can be used:
const { data } = await auth.login({
email: "admin@example.com",
password: "admin",
});
if (data.tokenCreate.errors.length > 0) {
/**
* Unable to sign in.
**/
} else if (data) {
/**
* User signed in successfully.
**/
const userData = api.auth.tokenCreate.user;
}
SDK provides fetch method with all the necessary authorization headers assigned to HTTP requests and handled authorization token creation, verification and refresh inside, which you may use instead of built-in browser fetch. Using SDK
auth login or logout methods will appropriately alter fetch behavior automatically, like including Authorization Bearer header in HTTP request.
import { createFetch } from "@saleor/sdk";
const authorizedFetch = createFetch();
const result = await authorizedFetch("https://example.com");
If you use GraphQL you may pass SDK fetch to the Apollo client:
const authorizationLink = new HttpLink({
fetch: authorizedFetch,
});
const apolloClient = new ApolloClient({
link: authorizationLink,
});
SDK fetch method uses cross-fetch under the hood.
We provide an API with methods and fields, performing one, scoped type of work. You may access them straight from
createSaleorClient() or use React hooks:
|API object
|React hook
|Description
getState()
useAuthState()
|Returns current SDK state:
user,
authenticated and
authenticating.
auth
useAuth()
|Handles user authentication methods.
user
useUser()
|Handles user account methods.
config
useSaleorConfig()
|Handles SDK configuration.
SDK supports OpenId Connect methods provided by Saleor API. They are under
auth object and
useAuth hook. For more usage details, please check https://docs.saleor.io/docs/3.0/developer/available-plugins/openid-connect.
Our aim it to build SDK, highly configurable, as a separate package, which you will not require modifications. Although if you want to alter the project, especially if you want to contribute, it is possible to develop storefront and SDK simultaneously. To do this, you need to link it to the storefront's project.
$ cd lib
$ npm link
$ cd <your storefront path>
$ npm link @saleor/sdk
Notice that in our example storefront
webpack is configured to always resolve
react to
./node_modules/react. It may
seem redundant for the most use cases, but helps in sdk's local development, because
it overcomes
npm's limitations regarding peer dependencies hoisting, explicitly
telling webpack to always have one and only copy of
react.
Set environment variables:
export API_URI=https://your.saleor.instance.com/graphql/
export TEST_AUTH_EMAIL=admin@example.com
export TEST_AUTH_PASSWORD=admin
npm i
npm run start
npm run build
Tests are located at
/test directory. To start the test suite:
npm run test
All communication with API is prerecorded using Polly.JS. Unless requests changed or code executes new ones, no requests to API will be made.
Changes in
/recordings directory should be reviewed before committing to make sure that changes in communication are intentional.
The project has configured Prettier and ESLint. To check your code:
npm run lint
npm run download-schema
Command will overwrite
introspection.json with server schema, based on
API_URL variable.
GraphQL Code Generator is an automatic tool that converts schema to TS types. After changing schema file run:
npm run build-types