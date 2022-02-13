OpenLayers

OpenLayers is a high-performance, feature-packed library for creating interactive maps on the web. It can display map tiles, vector data and markers loaded from any source on any web page. OpenLayers has been developed to further the use of geographic information of all kinds. It is completely free, Open Source JavaScript, released under the BSD 2-Clause License.

Getting Started

Install the ol package:

npm install ol

Import just what you need for your application:

import Map from 'ol/Map' ; import View from 'ol/View' ; import TileLayer from 'ol/layer/Tile' ; import XYZ from 'ol/source/XYZ' ; new Map ({ target : 'map' , layers : [ new TileLayer({ source : new XYZ({ url : 'https://{a-c}.tile.openstreetmap.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png' }) }) ], view : new View({ center : [ 0 , 0 ], zoom : 2 }) });

See the following examples for more detail on bundling OpenLayers with your application:

Using Vite

Using Rollup

Using webpack

Using Parcel

OpenLayers appreciates contributions of all kinds. We especially want to thank our fiscal sponsors who contribute to ongoing project maintenance.

Pozi helps connect communities through spatial thinking. We love Openlayers and it forms a core part of our platform. https://pozi.com/ https://app.pozi.com/

yey'maps is a scalable cloud GIS suite that is developed with the powerful Openlayers API and the GDAL library. https://www.yeymaps.io/

Your one-stop-shop for geospatial open source software. https://www.geosolutionsgroup.com/

We develop leading Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) software. OpenLayers is the core of our map engine and we love it! https://elacompil.recruitee.com/

See our GitHub sponsors page or Open Collective if you too are interested in becoming a regular sponsor.

ES Modules

The ol package contains a src/ folder with the sources, authored as ES Modules. To use these untranspiled sources, either import modules from ol/src instead of ol , or configure your bundler with an alias pointing to ol/src for the ol package.

TypeScript support

The ol package includes auto-generated TypeScript declarations as *.d.ts files.

Supported Browsers

OpenLayers runs on all modern browsers that support HTML5 and ECMAScript 5. This includes Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge.

For older browsers and platforms (Internet Explorer, Android 4.x, iOS v12 and older, Safari v12 and older), polyfills may be needed for the following browser features:

ol/source/GeoTIFF requires a browser that supports ECMAScript 6. Additionally a polyfill for Promise.allSettled may be needed.

Documentation

Check out the hosted examples, the workshop or the API documentation.

Bugs

Please use the GitHub issue tracker for all bugs and feature requests. Before creating a new issue, do a quick search to see if the problem has been reported already.

Contributing

Please see our guide on contributing if you're interested in getting involved.

Community