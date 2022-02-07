A fork of connect-redis with ongoing maintenance from the Sails core team, designed to make it easier to know what version to install in your Sails app.

This package will only be published when there are immediate, material issues affecting expected usage, annoying NPM deprecation warnings, or when a major version bump is necessary. Our goal is to diverge as little as possible.

Bugs

To report a bug, click here.

Contributing

Please observe the guidelines and conventions laid out in the Sails project contribution guide when opening issues or submitting pull requests.

License

connect-redis license

connect-redis is free and open source under the MIT License.

Supplementary license

Any ad hoc additions in this repo are also MIT-licensed, copyright © 2018-present The Sails Company.

Sails framework license

The Sails framework is free and open-source under the MIT License.