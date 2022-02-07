openbase logo
@sailshq/connect-redis

by TJ Holowaychuk
3.2.1 (see all)

Redis session store for Connect

Documentation
5.4K

GitHub Stars

2.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

62

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

@sailshq/connect-redis

A fork of connect-redis with ongoing maintenance from the Sails core team, designed to make it easier to know what version to install in your Sails app.

This package will only be published when there are immediate, material issues affecting expected usage, annoying NPM deprecation warnings, or when a major version bump is necessary. Our goal is to diverge as little as possible.

To report a bug, click here.

Contributing

Please observe the guidelines and conventions laid out in the Sails project contribution guide when opening issues or submitting pull requests.

NPM

License

connect-redis license

connect-redis is free and open source under the MIT License.

Supplementary license

Any ad hoc additions in this repo are also MIT-licensed, copyright © 2018-present The Sails Company.

Sails framework license

The Sails framework is free and open-source under the MIT License.

