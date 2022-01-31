Sailplane - Utilities for AWS Serverless development in Javascript and Typescript

This repository is developed and maintained by the Onica Cloud Native Development Practice as a set of tools for developing AWS serverless applications in Javascript and Typescript. (It is written in Typescript, but compiles to ES6 with Typescript type definition files.)

Each directory contains another NPM project and is independently published. See the docs directory for details of each project, or find it published online.

Use the make.sh script to build all of the projects in an order that resolves the dependencies between them.