Vue Spinners

A Vue.js port of react-spinners.

📦 Installation

npm install --save @saeris/vue-spinners yarn add @saeris/vue-spinners

🔧 Usage

There are a number of ways you can use this library! Here are a few examples:

Vue Plugin

import Vue from 'vue' import { VueSpinners } from '@saeris/vue-spinners' Vue.use(VueSpinners)

Local Component Registration

import { BarLoader } from '@saeris/vue-spinners' export default { components : { BarLoader }, }

JSX Component

import { BarLoader } from '@saeris/vue-spinners' export default { data : () => ({ loading : true }), render() { return ( < div class = 'loader' > < ClipLoader class = "custom-class" loading = {this.loading} color = { '# bada55 '} size = {150} sizeUnit = { " px "} /> </ div > ) } }

Unpkg Import

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/vue" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/@saeris/vue-spinners" > </ script > < div id = "app" > < bar-loader class = "custom-class" :color = "#bada55" :loading = "loading" :size = "150" :sizeUnit = "px" > </ bar-loader > </ div > < script > new Vue({ el: '#app' , data: { loading: true } }) </ script >

📋 Available Loaders, PropTypes, and Default Values

Common default props for all loaders:

loading: true color : '#000000'

For size , height , and width props, there are sizeUnit , heightUnit , and widthUnit prop that accepts px , % , or em . The default for the unit prop is px .

Loader size:int height:int width:int radius:int margin:str BarLoader 4 100 BeatLoader 15 2px BounceLoader 60 CircleLoader 50 ClimbingBoxLoader 15 ClipLoader 35 DotLoader 60 2px FadeLoader 15 5 2 2px GridLoader 15 HashLoader 50 2px MoonLoader 60 2px PacmanLoader 25 2px PropagateLoader 15 PulseLoader 15 2px RingLoader 60 2px RiseLoader 15 2px RotateLoader 15 2px ScaleLoader 35 4 2 2px SkewLoader 20 SquareLoader 50 SyncLoader 15 2px

🏖️ Demo

You can either visit the live demo site, clone this repo and run the demo locally using yarn start and opening your browser to http://localhost:8080, or you can just play with it inside of CodeSandbox here.

⚠️ Support Notice

This code is released as-is. It was originally built for use with Vue 2.x and as-such it is now very out of date. I do not plan to make continued updates to this package, so if you find it useful then I would highly recommend that you create a fork or copy-and-paste code to suit your own needs. The version of emotion that is uses is now very out of date and will cause problems when used in a modern codebase alongside another version of emotion . I am also unable to provide support or answer questions due to my lack of knowledge of Vuejs.

📣 Acknowledgements

This library is a Vue port of react-spinners by David Hu, who's library is based on Halogen.

🥂 License

Released under the MIT license.