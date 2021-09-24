A Vue.js port of react-spinners.
npm install --save @saeris/vue-spinners
# or
yarn add @saeris/vue-spinners
There are a number of ways you can use this library! Here are a few examples:
import Vue from 'vue'
import { VueSpinners } from '@saeris/vue-spinners'
Vue.use(VueSpinners)
// Each spinner can now be used in your templates anywhere in the app!
import { BarLoader } from '@saeris/vue-spinners'
export default {
components: {
BarLoader
},
// ...
}
import { BarLoader } from '@saeris/vue-spinners'
export default {
data: () => ({
loading: true
}),
render() {
return (
<div class='loader'>
<ClipLoader
class="custom-class"
loading={this.loading}
color={'#bada55'}
size={150}
sizeUnit={"px"}
/>
</div>
)
}
}
<!--Load libraries in your page's header-->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@saeris/vue-spinners"></script>
<!--Use a component somewhere in your app-->
<div id="app">
<bar-loader class="custom-class" :color="#bada55" :loading="loading" :size="150" :sizeUnit="px"></bar-loader>
</div>
<script>
new Vue({ el: '#app', data: { loading: true } })
</script>
Common default props for all loaders:
loading: true
color: '#000000'
For
size,
height, and
width props, there are
sizeUnit,
heightUnit, and
widthUnit prop that accepts
px,
%, or
em. The default for the unit prop is
px.
|Loader
|size:int
|height:int
|width:int
|radius:int
|margin:str
|BarLoader
4
100
|BeatLoader
15
2px
|BounceLoader
60
|CircleLoader
50
|ClimbingBoxLoader
15
|ClipLoader
35
|DotLoader
60
2px
|FadeLoader
15
5
2
2px
|GridLoader
15
|HashLoader
50
2px
|MoonLoader
60
2px
|PacmanLoader
25
2px
|PropagateLoader
15
|PulseLoader
15
2px
|RingLoader
60
2px
|RiseLoader
15
2px
|RotateLoader
15
2px
|ScaleLoader
35
4
2
2px
|SkewLoader
20
|SquareLoader
50
|SyncLoader
15
2px
You can either visit the live demo site, clone this repo and run the demo locally using
yarn start and opening your browser to http://localhost:8080, or you can just play with it inside of CodeSandbox here.
This code is released as-is. It was originally built for use with Vue 2.x and as-such it is now very out of date. I do not plan to make continued updates to this package, so if you find it useful then I would highly recommend that you create a fork or copy-and-paste code to suit your own needs. The version of
emotion that is uses is now very out of date and will cause problems when used in a modern codebase alongside another version of
emotion. I am also unable to provide support or answer questions due to my lack of knowledge of Vuejs.
This library is a Vue port of react-spinners by David Hu, who's library is based on Halogen.
Released under the MIT license.