@saeris/vue-spinners

by Drake Costa
1.0.8 (see all)

💫 A collection of loading spinner components for Vuejs

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

296

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Vue Spinners

npm travis codecov Known Vulnerabilities Known Vulnerabilities

A Vue.js port of react-spinners.

📦 Installation

npm install --save @saeris/vue-spinners
# or
yarn add @saeris/vue-spinners

🔧 Usage

There are a number of ways you can use this library! Here are a few examples:

Vue Plugin

import Vue from 'vue'
import { VueSpinners } from '@saeris/vue-spinners'

Vue.use(VueSpinners)

// Each spinner can now be used in your templates anywhere in the app!

Local Component Registration

import { BarLoader } from '@saeris/vue-spinners'

export default {
  components: {
    BarLoader
  },
  // ...
}

JSX Component

import { BarLoader } from '@saeris/vue-spinners'

export default {
  data: () => ({
    loading: true
  }),
  render() {
    return (
      <div class='loader'>
        <ClipLoader
          class="custom-class"
          loading={this.loading}
          color={'#bada55'}
          size={150}
          sizeUnit={"px"}
        />
      </div>
    )
  }
}

Unpkg Import

<!--Load libraries in your page's header-->
<script src="https://unpkg.com/vue"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@saeris/vue-spinners"></script>

<!--Use a component somewhere in your app-->
<div id="app">
  <bar-loader class="custom-class" :color="#bada55" :loading="loading" :size="150" :sizeUnit="px"></bar-loader>
</div>

<script>
  new Vue({ el: '#app', data: { loading: true } })
</script>

📋 Available Loaders, PropTypes, and Default Values

Common default props for all loaders:

loading: true
color: '#000000'

For size, height, and width props, there are sizeUnit, heightUnit, and widthUnit prop that accepts px, %, or em. The default for the unit prop is px.

Loadersize:intheight:intwidth:intradius:intmargin:str
BarLoader4100
BeatLoader152px
BounceLoader60
CircleLoader50
ClimbingBoxLoader15
ClipLoader35
DotLoader602px
FadeLoader15522px
GridLoader15
HashLoader502px
MoonLoader602px
PacmanLoader252px
PropagateLoader15
PulseLoader152px
RingLoader602px
RiseLoader152px
RotateLoader152px
ScaleLoader35422px
SkewLoader20
SquareLoader50
SyncLoader152px

🏖️ Demo

You can either visit the live demo site, clone this repo and run the demo locally using yarn start and opening your browser to http://localhost:8080, or you can just play with it inside of CodeSandbox here.

⚠️ Support Notice

This code is released as-is. It was originally built for use with Vue 2.x and as-such it is now very out of date. I do not plan to make continued updates to this package, so if you find it useful then I would highly recommend that you create a fork or copy-and-paste code to suit your own needs. The version of emotion that is uses is now very out of date and will cause problems when used in a modern codebase alongside another version of emotion. I am also unable to provide support or answer questions due to my lack of knowledge of Vuejs.

📣 Acknowledgements

This library is a Vue port of react-spinners by David Hu, who's library is based on Halogen.

🥂 License

Released under the MIT license.

