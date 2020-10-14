A library of custom GraphQL scalar types for creating precise type-safe GraphQL schemas, with validation powered by Yup.
npm install --save graphql @saeris/graphql-scalars
# or
yarn add graphql @saeris/graphql-scalars
To use these scalars you'll need to add them in two places, your schema and your resolvers map. Here is an example of how to use them with Apollo Server:
import { ApolloServer } from "apollo-server"
import { makeExecutableSchema } from "graphql-tools"
import CustomScalars, { RegularExpressionFactory } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
// Alternatively, import individual scalars and resolvers:
// import { DateTimeScalar, DateTime } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
const { scalar: MyRegexScalar, resolver: MyRegex } = RegularExpressionFactory(`MyRegex`, /^abc$/)
const server = new ApolloServer({
schema: makeExecutableSchema({
typeDefs: [
...CustomScalars.keys(),
// DateTimeScalar,
MyRegexScalar
],
resolvers: {
...CustomScalars.values(),
// DateTime,
MyRegex
}
})
})
server.listen().then(({ url }) => {
console.log(`🚀 Server ready at ${url}`)
})
Now you can use them in your schema just like you would any other Type/Scalar:
type Person {
birthDate: DateTime
ageInYears: PositiveInt
heightInInches: PositiveFloat
minimumHourlyRate: UnsignedFloat
currentlyActiveProjects: UnsignedInt
email: EmailAddress
homePage: URL
phoneNumber: PhoneNumber
homePostalCode: PostalCode
}
You can quickly take this library for a spin by running the example either locally under the
example directory (just run
yarn && yarn start and open your browser to http://localhost:4000) or live inside of CodeSandbox here.
import { DateTimeScalar, DateTime } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
Use real JavaScript Dates for GraphQL fields. Currently you can use a String or an Int (e.g., a timestamp in milliseconds) to represent a date/time. This scalar makes it easy to be explicit about the type and have a real JavaScript Date returned that the client can use without doing the inevitable parsing or conversion themselves.
import { EmailAddressScalar, EmailAddress } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
A field whose value conforms to the standard internet email address format as specified in RFC822.
import { GUIDScalar, GUID } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
A field whose value is a generic Globally Unique Identifier.
import { HexadecimalScalar, Hexadecimal } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
A field whose value is a hexadecimal.
import { HexColorCodeScalar, HexColorCode } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
A field whose value is a hex color code.
import { HSLScalar, HSL } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
A field whose value is a CSS HSL color.
import { HSLAScalar, HSLA } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
A field whose value is a CSS HSLA color.
import { IPv4Scalar, IPv4 } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
A field whose value is a IPv4 address.
import { IPv6Scalar, IPv6 } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
A field whose value is a IPv6 address.
import { ISBNScalar, ISBN } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
A field whose value is a ISBN-10 or ISBN-13 number.
import { MACScalar, MAC } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
A field whose value is a IEEE 802 48-bit MAC address.
import { NegativeFloatScalar, NegativeFloat } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
Floats that will have a value less than 0. Uses
parseFloat().
import { NegativeIntScalar, NegativeInt } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
Integers that will have a value less than 0. Uses
parseInt().
import { NonPositiveFloatScalar, NonPositiveFloat } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
Floats that will have a value of 0 or less. Uses
parseFloat().
import { NonPositiveIntScalar, NonPositiveInt } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
Integers that will have a value of 0 or less. Uses
parseInt().
import { PhoneNumberScalar, PhoneNumber } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
A field whose value conforms to the standard E.164 format as specified in
E.164 specification. Basically this is
+17895551234.
The very powerful
libphonenumber library is available to take
that format, parse and display it in whatever display format you want. It can also be used to
parse user input and get the E.164 format to pass into a schema.
import { PortScalar, Port } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
A field whose value is a valid TCP port within the range of 0 to 65535.
import { PositiveFloatScalar, PositiveFloat } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
Floats that will have a value greater than 0. Uses
parseFloat().
import { PositiveIntScalar, PositiveInt } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
Integers that will have a value greater than 0. Uses
parseInt().
import { PostalCodeScalar, PostalCode } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
A field whose value conforms to the standard Portal Code format of any of the following countries:
Uses
joi-postalcode for validation, which uses
postal-codes-js under the hood.
import { RGBScalar, RGB } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
A field whose value is a CSS RGB color.
import { RGBAScalar, RGBA } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
A field whose value is a CSS RGBA color.
import { UnsignedFloatScalar, UnsignedFloat } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
Floats that will have a value of 0 or more. Uses
parseFloat().
import { UnsignedIntScalar, UnsignedInt } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
Integers that will have a value of 0 or more. Uses
parseInt().
import { URLScalar, URL } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
A field whose value conforms to the standard URL format as specified in RFC3986.
import { rangeFactory } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
A
GraphQLScalarType factory that takes the following config:
name - The name of your custom scalar
start - Minimum value this scalar will accept
end - Maximum value this scalar will accept
float - Set to
true to accept Floats,
false to accept Integers (Optional, default:
false)
The following will create a scalar that accepts any Float between 1 and 1000 as a valid value
const { scalar: RangeScalar, resolver: Range } = new RegularExpressionFactory({
name: 'Range',
start: 1,
end: 1000,
float: true
});
import { regularExpressionFactory } from "@saeris/graphql-scalars"
A
GraphQLScalarType factory that takes the following config:
name - The name of your custom scalar
regex - The regex to be used to check against any values for fields with this new type
The following will create a scalar that accepts only Strings that match
ABC as a valid value
const { scalar: RegexScalar, resolver: Regex } = new RegularExpressionFactory({
name: 'Regex',
regex: /^ABC$/
});
This library was forked from @okgrow/graphql-scalars and uses Yup for validation.
Released under the MIT license.