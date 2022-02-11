saber-common
Common libraries across Saber projects.
The best way to learn is by example. Some examples:
|Package
|Description
|Version
@saberhq/anchor-contrib
|TypeScript client for Anchor programs
@saberhq/chai-solana
|Chai test helpers
@saberhq/eslint-config
|ESLint config for TypeScript projects
@saberhq/eslint-config-react
|ESLint config for React projects
@saberhq/solana-contrib
|Solana TypeScript utilities
@saberhq/stableswap-sdk
|StableSwap SDK
@saberhq/token-utils
|SPL Token arithmetic and types
@saberhq/tsconfig
|Saber recommended TypeScript configurations
@saberhq/use-solana
|Solana React library
To release a new version of Saber Common, navigate to the release action page and click "Run workflow".
There, you may specify
patch,
minor, or
major.
We're looking for contributors! Reach out to team@saber.so or message michaelhly on Keybase with any questions.
Apache 2.0