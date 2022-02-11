Common libraries across Saber projects.

Documentation

The best way to learn is by example. Some examples:

dApp Scaffold -- official Solana scaffold for dApps.

Packages

Package Description Version @saberhq/anchor-contrib TypeScript client for Anchor programs @saberhq/chai-solana Chai test helpers @saberhq/eslint-config ESLint config for TypeScript projects @saberhq/eslint-config-react ESLint config for React projects @saberhq/solana-contrib Solana TypeScript utilities @saberhq/stableswap-sdk StableSwap SDK @saberhq/token-utils SPL Token arithmetic and types @saberhq/tsconfig Saber recommended TypeScript configurations @saberhq/use-solana Solana React library

Release

To release a new version of Saber Common, navigate to the release action page and click "Run workflow".

There, you may specify patch , minor , or major .

Join Us

We're looking for contributors! Reach out to team@saber.so or message michaelhly on Keybase with any questions.

License

Apache 2.0