@saberhq/anchor-contrib

by saber-hq
1.12.45 (see all)

🗡 Saber common utilities and libraries

2.9K

GitHub Stars

104

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

saber-common

Common libraries across Saber projects.

Documentation

The best way to learn is by example. Some examples:

Packages

PackageDescriptionVersion
@saberhq/anchor-contribTypeScript client for Anchor programsnpm
@saberhq/chai-solanaChai test helpersnpm
@saberhq/eslint-configESLint config for TypeScript projectsnpm
@saberhq/eslint-config-reactESLint config for React projectsnpm
@saberhq/solana-contribSolana TypeScript utilitiesnpm
@saberhq/stableswap-sdkStableSwap SDKnpm
@saberhq/token-utilsSPL Token arithmetic and typesnpm
@saberhq/tsconfigSaber recommended TypeScript configurationsnpm
@saberhq/use-solanaSolana React librarynpm

Release

To release a new version of Saber Common, navigate to the release action page and click "Run workflow".

There, you may specify patch, minor, or major.

Join Us

We're looking for contributors! Reach out to team@saber.so or message michaelhly on Keybase with any questions.

License

Apache 2.0

