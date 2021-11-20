openbase logo
@sa11y/jest

by salesforce
3.1.0 (see all)

Salesforce Automated Accessibility Testing Libraries

Overview

Readme

Salesforce Accessibility Automation Libraries

Automated Accessibility Testing Libraries and Tools (@sa11y packages) based on axe-core providing support for Jest unit tests, WebdriverIO component/integration tests used by teams in Salesforce. However, they are not specific to Salesforce and can be used to test any UI supported by axe-core for accessibility. These libraries are designed to be flexible, customizable and reusable to support automated accessibility testing in different testing workflows from unit to integration tests.

Build Status Code Coverage License NPM downloads per month of @sa11y/common package Known Vulnerabilities

Docs

References

Packages

This repo contains the following packages for automated accessibility testing:

Jest integration

published npm version of @sa11y/jest

  • Provides a toBeAccessible() accessibility matcher for Jest
  • Provides an option to set up the sa11y API to be invoked automatically at the end of each test
  • To add accessibility testing to your Jest tests use this package

Screenshot showing Sa11y Jest API usage and a11y errors showing up in VSCode

WDIO integration

published npm version of @sa11y/wdio

  • Provides assertAccessible(), assertAccessibleSync() APIs that can be used with WebdriverIO to check accessibility of web pages rendered in browsers

Screenshot showing a11y errors from a test using Sa11y WDIO in a terminal

assertAccessible API

published npm version of @sa11y/assert

  • Checks DOM or HTML Element for accessibility issues and throws an error if a11y issues are found
  • To add accessibility testing to your Javascript unit tests not using Jest, use this package

a11y results formatter

published npm version of @sa11y/format

  • Formats raw JSON output of a11y issues from axe into an easy to consume format by consolidating and cross-referencing
  • Used by assert Accessible API and Jest a11y matcher
  • To use axe directly and want to format the results from axe.run use this package

Preset accessibility rules

published npm version of @sa11y/preset-rules

  • Provides Base, Extended, Full accessibility preset rules as axe configuration
  • The Base preset rule is used by default in the Jest a11y matcher and assert Accessible APIs
    • The APIs can be overridden to use the Extended or Full ruleset as necessary

Minified bundle for testing in browser

published npm version of @sa11y/browser-lib

  • Provides a minified version of selected @sa11y libraries to be injected into a browser (using webdriver) and executed from integration testing workflows.

Internal packages

Test utilities

  • Private package providing test utilities for @sa11y packages

Integration Tests

  • Private package providing integration tests for @sa11y packages

Common

  • Common utilities, constants, error messages for @sa11y packages

Dependency graph

Dependency graph of sa11y packages

Epilogue

A wise person once said…

"Don't talk to me until I've had coffee and you've run axe"

Embroidery that says "Don't talk to me until I've had coffee and you've run axe" in a hoop

(Image courtesy: @shleewhite, @jorycunningham)

