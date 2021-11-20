Salesforce Accessibility Automation Libraries

Automated Accessibility Testing Libraries and Tools (@sa11y packages) based on axe-core providing support for Jest unit tests, WebdriverIO component/integration tests used by teams in Salesforce. However, they are not specific to Salesforce and can be used to test any UI supported by axe-core for accessibility. These libraries are designed to be flexible, customizable and reusable to support automated accessibility testing in different testing workflows from unit to integration tests.

Docs

References

Packages

This repo contains the following packages for automated accessibility testing:

Provides a toBeAccessible() accessibility matcher for Jest integrates the assertAccessible API with the Jest assertion API

accessibility matcher for Jest Provides an option to set up the sa11y API to be invoked automatically at the end of each test

To add accessibility testing to your Jest tests use this package

Provides assertAccessible() , assertAccessibleSync() APIs that can be used with WebdriverIO to check accessibility of web pages rendered in browsers

Checks DOM or HTML Element for accessibility issues and throws an error if a11y issues are found

To add accessibility testing to your Javascript unit tests not using Jest, use this package

Formats raw JSON output of a11y issues from axe into an easy to consume format by consolidating and cross-referencing

Used by assert Accessible API and Jest a11y matcher

To use axe directly and want to format the results from axe.run use this package

Provides Base, Extended, Full accessibility preset rules as axe configuration

The Base preset rule is used by default in the Jest a11y matcher and assert Accessible APIs The APIs can be overridden to use the Extended or Full ruleset as necessary



Provides a minified version of selected @sa11y libraries to be injected into a browser (using webdriver) and executed from integration testing workflows.

Internal packages

Private package providing test utilities for @sa11y packages

Private package providing integration tests for @sa11y packages

Common utilities, constants, error messages for @sa11y packages

Dependency graph

Epilogue

A wise person once said…

"Don't talk to me until I've had coffee and you've run axe"

(Image courtesy: @shleewhite, @jorycunningham)