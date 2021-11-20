Salesforce Accessibility Automation Libraries
Automated Accessibility Testing Libraries and Tools (@sa11y packages) based on axe-core providing support for Jest unit tests, WebdriverIO component/integration tests used by teams in Salesforce. However, they are not specific to Salesforce and can be used to test any UI supported by axe-core for accessibility. These libraries are designed to be flexible, customizable and reusable to support automated accessibility testing in different testing workflows from unit to integration tests.
Packages
This repo contains the following packages for automated accessibility testing:
- Provides a
toBeAccessible() accessibility matcher for Jest
- Provides an option to set up the sa11y API to be invoked automatically at the end of each test
- To add accessibility testing to your Jest tests use this package
- Provides
assertAccessible(),
assertAccessibleSync() APIs that can be used with WebdriverIO to check accessibility of web pages rendered in browsers
- Checks DOM or HTML Element for accessibility issues and throws an error if a11y issues are found
- To add accessibility testing to your Javascript unit tests not using Jest, use this package
- Formats raw JSON output of a11y issues from axe into an easy to consume format by consolidating and cross-referencing
- Used by assert Accessible API and Jest a11y matcher
- To use axe directly and want to format the results from
axe.run use this package
- Provides Base, Extended, Full accessibility preset rules as axe configuration
- The Base preset rule is used by default in the Jest a11y matcher and assert Accessible APIs
- The APIs can be overridden to use the Extended or Full ruleset as necessary
- Provides a minified version of selected
@sa11y libraries to be injected into a browser (using webdriver) and executed from integration testing workflows.
Internal packages
- Private package providing test utilities for
@sa11y packages
- Private package providing integration tests for
@sa11y packages
- Common utilities, constants, error messages for
@sa11y packages
Dependency graph
