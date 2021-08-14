Compile CoffeeScript files to JavaScript

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-contrib-coffee --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-contrib-coffee' );

This plugin was designed to work with Grunt >= 0.4.x. If you're still using grunt v0.3.x it's strongly recommended that you upgrade, but in case you can't please use v0.3.2.

Coffee task

Run this task with the grunt coffee command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Options

separator

Type: String

Default: linefeed

Concatenated files will be joined on this string.

bare

Type: Boolean

Compile the JavaScript without the top-level function safety wrapper.

join

Type: Boolean

Default: false

When compiling multiple .coffee files into a single .js file, concatenate first.

sourceMap

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Compile JavaScript and create a .map file linking it to the CoffeeScript source. When compiling multiple .coffee files to a single .js file, concatenation occurs as though the 'join' option is enabled

sourceMapDir

Type: String

Default: (same path as your compiled js files)

Generated source map files will be created here.

joinExt

Type: String

Default: '.src.coffee'

Resulting extension when joining multiple CoffeeScript files.

Usage Examples

coffee: { compile : { files : { 'path/to/result.js' : 'path/to/source.coffee' , 'path/to/another.js' : [ 'path/to/sources/*.coffee' , 'path/to/more/*.coffee' ] } }, compileBare : { options : { bare : true }, files : { 'path/to/result.js' : 'path/to/source.coffee' , 'path/to/another.js' : [ 'path/to/sources/*.coffee' , 'path/to/more/*.coffee' ] } }, compileJoined : { options : { join : true }, files : { 'path/to/result.js' : 'path/to/source.coffee' , 'path/to/another.js' : [ 'path/to/sources/*.coffee' , 'path/to/more/*.coffee' ] } }, compileWithMaps : { options : { sourceMap : true }, files : { 'path/to/result.js' : 'path/to/source.coffee' , 'path/to/another.js' : [ 'path/to/sources/*.coffee' , 'path/to/more/*.coffee' ] } }, compileWithMapsDir : { options : { sourceMap : true , sourceMapDir : 'path/to/maps/' }, files : { 'path/to/result.js' : 'path/to/source.coffee' } }, glob_to_multiple : { expand : true , flatten : true , cwd : 'path/to' , src : [ '*.coffee' ], dest : 'path/to/dest/' , ext : '.js' } }

For more examples on how to use the expand API to manipulate the default dynamic path construction in the glob_to_multiple examples, see "Building the files object dynamically" in the grunt wiki entry Configuring Tasks.

Release History

2019-03-18 v2.1.0 Updates to CoffeeScript 2.3.2.

2017-09-27 v2.0.0 Updates to CoffeeScript 2.0.1.

2016-02-15 v1.0.0 Updates to CoffeeScript 1.10.0. Update other dependencies. Use options.sourceMapDir when creating sourceRoot . Logs information if no valid files were matched.

when creating . Logs information if no valid files were matched. 2015-02-20 v0.13.0 Updates to CoffeeScript 1.9.1.

2014-10-04 v0.12.0 Fixes litcoffee sourcemaps. Updates to CoffeeScript 1.8.0.

2014-08-15 v0.11.1 Fixes summary logging.

2014-08-06 v0.11.0 Adds summary containing number of files created. Move file creation logging to grunt.verbose . Updates chalk to 0.5.

. Updates chalk to 0.5. 2014-02-07 v0.10.0 sourceMappingURL calculated correctly.

calculated correctly. 2014-01-29 v0.9.0 Source mapping fixes. Update CoffeeScript to 1.7.0. Use lodash directly instead of deprecated grunt.util._ .

. 2014-01-17 v0.8.2 Force CoffeeScript 1.6.3. Use new sourceMappingUrl syntax.

syntax. 2014-01-17 v0.8.1 Fix sourcemap regression.

2013-12-24 v0.8.0 Support sourceMapDir .

. 2013-04-19 v0.7.0 Place source maps at bottom of file. Change extension for source maps from .maps to .js.map.

2013-04-18 v0.6.7 Improved error reporting.

2013-04-08 v0.6.6 Fix regression with single-file compilation.

2013-04-05 v0.6.5 Improved error reporting.

2013-03-22 v0.6.4 Sourcemap support.

2013-03-19 v0.6.3 Increase error logging verbosity.

2013-03-18 v0.6.2 Bump to CoffeeScript 1.6.2.

2013-03-18 v0.6.1 Support join option.

option. 2013-03-06 v0.6.0 Bump to CoffeeScript 1.6. Support literate CoffeeScript extension coffee.md.

2013-02-25 v0.5.0 Bump to CoffeeScript 1.5. Support literate CoffeeScript (.litcoffee).

2013-02-15 v0.4.0 First official release for Grunt 0.4.0.

2013-01-23 v0.4.0rc7 Updating grunt/gruntplugin dependencies to rc7. Changing in-development grunt/gruntplugin dependency versions from tilde version ranges to specific versions. Bump coffeescript dependency to 1.4.

2013-01-09 v0.4.0rc5 Updating to work with grunt v0.4.0rc5. Switching to this.filesSrc API.

API. 2012-12-15 v0.4.0a Conversion to grunt v0.4 conventions. Remove experimental destination wildcards.

2012-10-12 v0.3.2 Rename grunt-contrib-lib dep to grunt-lib-contrib.

2012-09-25 v0.3.1 Don't fail when there are no files.

2012-09-24 v0.3.0 Global options depreciated.

2012-09-10 v0.2.0 Refactored from grunt-contrib into individual repo.

Task submitted by Eric Woroshow

This file was generated on Mon Mar 18 2019 14:04:56.