Compile CoffeeScript files to JavaScript
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-contrib-coffee --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-coffee');
This plugin was designed to work with Grunt >= 0.4.x. If you're still using grunt v0.3.x it's strongly recommended that you upgrade, but in case you can't please use v0.3.2.
Run this task with the
grunt coffee command.
Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
Type:
String
Default: linefeed
Concatenated files will be joined on this string.
Type:
Boolean
Compile the JavaScript without the top-level function safety wrapper.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
When compiling multiple .coffee files into a single .js file, concatenate first.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Compile JavaScript and create a .map file linking it to the CoffeeScript source. When compiling multiple .coffee files to a single .js file, concatenation occurs as though the 'join' option is enabled
Type:
String
Default: (same path as your compiled js files)
Generated source map files will be created here.
Type:
String
Default: '.src.coffee'
Resulting extension when joining multiple CoffeeScript files.
coffee: {
compile: {
files: {
'path/to/result.js': 'path/to/source.coffee', // 1:1 compile
'path/to/another.js': ['path/to/sources/*.coffee', 'path/to/more/*.coffee'] // compile and concat into single file
}
},
compileBare: {
options: {
bare: true
},
files: {
'path/to/result.js': 'path/to/source.coffee', // 1:1 compile
'path/to/another.js': ['path/to/sources/*.coffee', 'path/to/more/*.coffee'] // compile and concat into single file
}
},
compileJoined: {
options: {
join: true
},
files: {
'path/to/result.js': 'path/to/source.coffee', // 1:1 compile, identical output to join = false
'path/to/another.js': ['path/to/sources/*.coffee', 'path/to/more/*.coffee'] // concat then compile into single file
}
},
compileWithMaps: {
options: {
sourceMap: true
},
files: {
'path/to/result.js': 'path/to/source.coffee', // 1:1 compile
'path/to/another.js': ['path/to/sources/*.coffee', 'path/to/more/*.coffee'] // concat then compile into single file
}
},
compileWithMapsDir: {
options: {
sourceMap: true,
sourceMapDir: 'path/to/maps/' // source map files will be created here
},
files: {
'path/to/result.js': 'path/to/source.coffee'
}
},
glob_to_multiple: {
expand: true,
flatten: true,
cwd: 'path/to',
src: ['*.coffee'],
dest: 'path/to/dest/',
ext: '.js'
}
}
For more examples on how to use the
expand API to manipulate the default dynamic path construction in the
glob_to_multiple examples, see "Building the files object dynamically" in the grunt wiki entry Configuring Tasks.
options.sourceMapDir when creating
sourceRoot. Logs information if no valid files were matched.
grunt.verbose. Updates chalk to 0.5.
sourceMappingURL calculated correctly.
grunt.util._.
sourceMappingUrl syntax.
sourceMapDir.
join option.
this.filesSrc API.
