@s-ui/react-form-builder

by SUI-Components
4.44.0 (see all)

Set of React components used in Adevinta Spain

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

145

Package

Dependencies

17

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Adevinta Spain React Components CI

Adevinta Logo

📦 What are you going to find here?

Presentational React components designed for some Adevinta Spain products. Generally speaking, the components are being used in production in some of our products in Adevinta Spain. Like Fotocasa, Habitaclia, Coches.net, Motos.net,Milanuncios or Infojobs.

🖥 Environment Support

  • Modern browsers and Internet Explorer 9+ (with polyfills)
  • Server-side Rendering

✨ Features

  • Well-tested, production ready presentational React components.
  • Isolated components. Each component is a package.
  • Customizable components using variables.

⚠️ Keep in mind

  • Some of these components could be legacy, as we're creating a new set of components meant to be used not only inside Adevinta globally but in any company or project that could be interested. They're called SUI Components, they're open source as well and you can find them here: https://sui-components.now.sh/

