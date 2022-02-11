Adevinta Spain React Components

📦 What are you going to find here?

Presentational React components designed for some Adevinta Spain products. Generally speaking, the components are being used in production in some of our products in Adevinta Spain. Like Fotocasa, Habitaclia, Coches.net, Motos.net,Milanuncios or Infojobs.

🖥 Environment Support

Modern browsers and Internet Explorer 9+ (with polyfills)

Server-side Rendering

✨ Features

Well-tested, production ready presentational React components.

Isolated components. Each component is a package.

Customizable components using variables.

⚠️ Keep in mind