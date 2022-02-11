Adevinta Spain React Components
📦 What are you going to find here?
Presentational React components designed for some Adevinta Spain products. Generally speaking, the components are being used in production in some of our products in Adevinta Spain. Like Fotocasa, Habitaclia, Coches.net, Motos.net,Milanuncios or Infojobs.
🖥 Environment Support
- Modern browsers and Internet Explorer 9+ (with polyfills)
- Server-side Rendering
✨ Features
- Well-tested, production ready presentational React components.
- Isolated components. Each component is a package.
- Customizable components using variables.
⚠️ Keep in mind
- Some of these components could be legacy, as we're creating a new set of components meant to be used not only inside Adevinta globally but in any company or project that could be interested. They're called SUI Components, they're open source as well and you can find them here: https://sui-components.now.sh/