SUI is a set of packages which goal to ease development of SUI-based components and web apps, providing:
|Name
|Description
|babel-preset-sui
|A babel preset for SUI components common syntax
|sui-bundler
|Config-free bundler for ES6 React apps
|sui-changelog
|CLI to retrieve a changelog from a set of dependencies
|sui-ci
|CLI and library with tools for Continuos Integration
|sui-component-dependencies
|A set of common dependencies for all SUI components
|sui-critical-css
|Extract Critical CSS from an app
|sui-cz
|A commitizen adapter for semantic commits
|sui-decorators
|Set of ES6 decorators to improve your apps.
|sui-domain
|Backbone for creating a domain that complains with the guidelines of Schibsted Spain.
|sui-helpers
|A set of internal helpers used by sui-related packages.
|sui-hoc
|React utility belt for function components and higher-order components
|sui-i18n
|Isomorphic i18n service for browser and node
|sui-js
|Javascript utilities
|sui-lint
|CLI to lint your code and make it compliant to SUI official rules
|sui-mockmock
|Mocking utilities for testing.
|sui-mono
|Simple CLI for monorepo/multipackage commits, releases, etc.
|sui-polyfills
|Polyfills to load on our projects
|sui-precommit
|Effortless SUI precommit rules integration in your project
|sui-react-head
|Populate the head element of your React app without hassle
|sui-react-initial-props
|Initial data fetching for your react app
|sui-ssr
|Plug SSR to you SUI SPA
|sui-studio-create
|CLI to create a new catalog of components
|sui-studio-utils
|A set of sui-studio usable tools.
|sui-studio
|Develop, maintain and publish your SUI components catalog.
|sui-svg
|Converts your SVG files into React Components
|sui-test
|Zero config testing tool.
|sui-widget-embedder
|Widget development server and build for production