@ryb73/decco

by reasonml-labs
0.2.2 (see all)

Bucklescript PPX which generates JSON (de)serializers for user-defined types

Deprecated!
@ryb73/decco has been replaced with decco. Use decco@>=1 for BS v6+ and @ryb73/decco@^0.1.0 for BS <= v5

Readme

Decco

Project Status

I'm no longer using Reason, and thus am not actively making updates to Decco. PRs will still be accepted and are appreciated. Thanks!

What is it?

A Bucklescript PPX which generates JSON serializers and deserializers for user-defined types.

Example:

/* Define types */
[@decco] type variant('a) = A | B(int) | C(int, 'a);
type dict = Js.Dict.t(string);
[@decco] type mytype = {
    s: string,
    i: int,
    o: option(int),
    complex: array(option(list(variant(string)))),
    [@decco.default 1.0] f: float,
    [@decco.key "other_key"] otherKey: string,
    magic: [@decco.codec Decco.Codecs.magic] dict,
};

/* Use <typename>_encode to encode */
let encoded = mytype_encode({
    s: "hello",
    i: 12,
    o: None,
    complex: [| Some([ C(25, "bullseye") ]) |],
    f: 13.,
    otherKey: "other",
    magic: Js.Dict.fromArray([|("key","value")|]),
});

Js.log(Js.Json.stringifyWithSpace(encoded, 2));
/* {
     "s": "hello",
     "i": 12,
     "o": null,
     "complex": [ [ ["C", 25, "bullseye"] ] ],
     "f": 13,
     "other_key": "other",
     "magic": { "key": "value" }
  } */

/* Use <typename>_decode to decode */
let { s, i, o, complex, f, otherKey, magic } =
    mytype_decode(encoded)
    |> Belt.Result.getExn;

What state is it in?

Working fine in active production code.

How do I install it?

  1. Install package
npm i decco
  1. Update your bsconfig.json
{
  ...,
  "bs-dependencies": [ "decco" ],
  "ppx-flags": [ "decco/ppx" ],
  ...
}

Adding decco/ppx to ppx-flags will enable the PPX. Adding decco to bs-dependencies is required because the code generated by the PPX references the Decco module.

Note: If you need to use decco with BuckleScript 5, install @ryb73/decco version ^0.1.0 by following the old ReadMe here.

How do I use it?

See test.re for some examples.

Reference

Attributes

[@decco]

Applies to: type declarations, type signatures

Indicates that an encoder and decoder should be generated for the given type.

[@decco.encode]

Applies to: type declarations, type signatures

Indicates than an encoder (but no decoder) should be generated for the given type.

[@decco.decode]

Applies to: type declarations, type signatures

Indicates than an decoder (but no encoder) should be generated for the given type.

[@decco.codec]

Applies to: type expressions

Specifies custom encoders and decoders for the type. Note that both an encoder and decoder must be specified, even if the type expression is within a type for which [@decco.encode] or [@decco.decode] was specified.

[@decco] type t = [@decco.codec (fancyEncoder, fancyDecoder)] fancyType;

[@decco.key]

Applies to: record fields

By default, Reason record fields map to JS object fields of the same name. Use [@decco.key] to specify a custom JS field name. Useful if the JS field name is invalid as a Reason record field name.

[@decco]
type record = {
    [@decco.key "other_key"] otherKey: string,
};

[@decco.default]

Applies to: record fields Default: Js.Json.null

When decoding a record, the default value will be used for keys that are missing from the JSON object being decoded.

[@decco] type record = {
    [@decco.default "def"] s: string,
};

let {s} = Js.Json.parseExn("{}") |> record_decode |> Belt.Result.getExn;
Js.log(s); /* def */

Contributing

Please read the CONTRIBUTING.md

