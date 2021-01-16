A slightly opinionated Sublime notebook cell binding for JupyterLab.
Most of the keybindings implemented by CodeMirror just work out of the box after switching the key map, there were a little pesky keys that collide either with my system level shortcuts, broswer shortcuts or jupyterlab shortcuts. I have adapted a few keybindings I find the most useful, more to follow soon. Consult the checklist for more details.
There are some keybindings I simply don't feel useful, so I have repurposed them, again see the checklist.
Also I have implemented some extra commands which might collide with other user's shortcuts, see my list.
For Jupyter Lab >= 3,
pip install jupyterlab_sublime
For Jupyter Lab < 3,
jupyter labextension install @ryantam626/jupyterlab_sublime
This is untested... But should work.
make conda-install-frozen
. ./start_env.sh
make dev-install
jupyter lab