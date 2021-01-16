openbase logo
@ryantam626/jupyterlab_sublime

by Ryan Tam
0.4.1 (see all)

A slightly opinionated Sublime notebook cell keybinding for JupyterLab.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

jupyterlab_sublime

npm version npm downloads

A slightly opinionated Sublime notebook cell binding for JupyterLab.

Notes

Most of the keybindings implemented by CodeMirror just work out of the box after switching the key map, there were a little pesky keys that collide either with my system level shortcuts, broswer shortcuts or jupyterlab shortcuts. I have adapted a few keybindings I find the most useful, more to follow soon. Consult the checklist for more details.

Why opinionated?

There are some keybindings I simply don't feel useful, so I have repurposed them, again see the checklist.

Also I have implemented some extra commands which might collide with other user's shortcuts, see my list.

Prerequisites

  • JupyterLab

Installation

For Jupyter Lab >= 3,

pip install jupyterlab_sublime

For Jupyter Lab < 3,

jupyter labextension install @ryantam626/jupyterlab_sublime

Development

This is untested... But should work.

make conda-install-frozen
. ./start_env.sh
make dev-install
jupyter lab

