A slightly opinionated Sublime notebook cell binding for JupyterLab.

Notes

Most of the keybindings implemented by CodeMirror just work out of the box after switching the key map, there were a little pesky keys that collide either with my system level shortcuts, broswer shortcuts or jupyterlab shortcuts. I have adapted a few keybindings I find the most useful, more to follow soon. Consult the checklist for more details.

Why opinionated?

There are some keybindings I simply don't feel useful, so I have repurposed them, again see the checklist.

Also I have implemented some extra commands which might collide with other user's shortcuts, see my list.

Prerequisites

JupyterLab

Installation

For Jupyter Lab >= 3,

pip install jupyterlab_sublime

For Jupyter Lab < 3,

jupyter labextension install @ryantam626/jupyterlab_sublime

Development

This is untested... But should work.