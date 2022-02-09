✨ Help support the maintenance of this package by sponsoring me.

Alpine Tooltip

Add tooltips to your Alpine 3.x components with a custom directive.

This package only supports Alpine v3.x.

About

This plugin adds a new x-tooltip to Alpine, alongside a bunch of modifiers for changing your tooltip's behaviour.

Installation

CDN

Include the following <script> tag in the <head> of your document, just before Alpine.

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@ryangjchandler/alpine-tooltip@1.x.x/dist/cdn.min.js" defer > </ script >

NPM

npm install @ryangjchandler/alpine-tooltip

Add the x-tooltip directive to your project by registering the plugin with Alpine.

import Alpine from "alpinejs" ; import Tooltip from "@ryangjchandler/alpine-tooltip" ; Alpine.plugin(Tooltip); window .Alpine = Alpine; window .Alpine.start();

CSS

You will also need to include the following CSS in your document:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://unpkg.com/tippy.js@6/dist/tippy.css" />

Usage

To create a tooltip, use the x-tooltip directive on an element.

< div x-data = "{ tooltip: 'This is crazy!' }" > < button x-tooltip = "tooltip" > Hover for info! </ button > </ div >

Raw text

If you don't want to bind your tooltip's content to a data property in your Alpine component, you can add the .raw modifier to the directive and set the content using the directive expression instead.

< button x-tooltip.raw = "Hello, world!" > Raw Tooltip </ button >

The expression / text inside of the directive will be used as the tooltip and it will only be initialised and configured once.

Disabling the tooltip

If you wish to disable the tooltip you can set the data property to a falsy value, i.e. an empty string, null , undefined or false . If you wish to re-enable the tooltip, just update the data property to a truthy expression and the plugin will call the enable() method on the Tippy instance.

Modifiers

The x-tooltip directive is powered by Tippy.js. Tippy has a lot of different configuration options, some of which can be controlled via modifiers on the x-tooltip directive.

Modifier Description Usage duration Change the transition duration (ms) of the toolip. x-tooltip.duration.500 delay Change the transition delay (ms) of the tooltip. x-tooltip.delay.500

x-tooltip.delay.500-0 cursor Determines if the tooltip follows the user's cursor.

Default behaviour will follow cursor around target element.

x will follow the cursor horizontally.

initial will place the cursor at the user's cursor on trigger. x-tooltip.cursor

x-tooltip.cursor.x

x-tooltip.cursor.initial on Change the trigger event for the tooltip. Default behaviour is mouseenter and focus . x-tooltip.on.click

x-tooltip.on.focus

x-tooltip.on.mouseenter arrowless Hide the "arrow" on the tooltip. x-tooltip.arrowless html Allow HTML inside of the tooltip. x-tooltip.html interactive Allow the user to interact with the tooltip (prevent it from disappearing). x-tooltip.interactive border Change the size of the invisible border (px) around the tooltip that will prevent it from hiding when the cursor leaves it. x-tooltip.interactive.border.30 debounce Change the time (ms) to debounce the interactive hide handler when the cursor leaves the tooltip. x-tooltip.interactive.debounce.500 max-width Change the max-width (px) of the tooltip. x-tooltip.max-width.500 theme Change the theme of the tooltip. Find out more here. x-tooltip.theme.light placement Change the placement / position of the tooltip. Find out more here. x-tooltip.placement.top , x-tooltip.placement.bottom-start animation Change the animation used for the tooltip. Find out more here. x-tooltip.animation.scale , x-tooltip.animation.perspective

As well as the x-tooltip directive, this package also provides a $tooltip magic function that you can use to manually instantiate a tooltip.

< button @ click = "$tooltip('Hello, world!')" >

When you click on this button, the tooltip will show and be hidden 2 seconds later.

Configuring the timeout

If you would like the tooltip to show for longer than 2 seconds, you can provide an object as the second argument to the $tooltip magic function.

< button @ click = "$tooltip('Hello, world!', { timeout: 5000 })" >

The timeout should be in milliseconds ( seconds * 1000 ).

Tippy configuration

The second argument to $tooltip should be an object. This object accepts all Tippy.js configuration options, found in the docs.

The magic variable will automatically set the content property to the value of the first argument, as well as the trigger property ( manual ). You're free to specify any other properties supported by Tippy.

< button @ click = "$tooltip('Hello, world!', { delay: 500 })" >

Versioning

This projects follow the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

License

Copyright (c) 2021 Ryan Chandler and contributors

Licensed under the MIT license, see LICENSE.md for details.