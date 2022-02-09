✨ Help support the maintenance of this package by sponsoring me.
Add tooltips to your Alpine 3.x components with a custom directive.
This package only supports Alpine v3.x.
This plugin adds a new
x-tooltip to Alpine, alongside a bunch of modifiers for changing your tooltip's behaviour.
Include the following
<script> tag in the
<head> of your document, just before Alpine.
<script
src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@ryangjchandler/alpine-tooltip@1.x.x/dist/cdn.min.js"
defer
></script>
npm install @ryangjchandler/alpine-tooltip
Add the
x-tooltip directive to your project by registering the plugin with Alpine.
import Alpine from "alpinejs";
import Tooltip from "@ryangjchandler/alpine-tooltip";
Alpine.plugin(Tooltip);
window.Alpine = Alpine;
window.Alpine.start();
You will also need to include the following CSS in your document:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/tippy.js@6/dist/tippy.css" />
To create a tooltip, use the
x-tooltip directive on an element.
<div x-data="{ tooltip: 'This is crazy!' }">
<button x-tooltip="tooltip">Hover for info!</button>
</div>
If you don't want to bind your tooltip's content to a data property in your Alpine component, you can add the
.raw modifier to the directive and set the content using the directive expression instead.
<button x-tooltip.raw="Hello, world!">
Raw Tooltip
</button>
The expression / text inside of the directive will be used as the tooltip and it will only be initialised and configured once.
If you wish to disable the tooltip you can set the data property to a falsy value, i.e. an empty string,
null,
undefined or
false. If you wish to re-enable the tooltip, just update the data property to a truthy expression and the plugin will call the
enable() method on the Tippy instance.
The
x-tooltip directive is powered by Tippy.js. Tippy has a lot of different configuration options, some of which can be controlled via modifiers on the
x-tooltip directive.
|Modifier
|Description
|Usage
duration
|Change the transition duration (ms) of the toolip.
x-tooltip.duration.500
delay
|Change the transition delay (ms) of the tooltip.
x-tooltip.delay.500
x-tooltip.delay.500-0
cursor
|Determines if the tooltip follows the user's cursor.
Default behaviour will follow cursor around target element.
x will follow the cursor horizontally.
initial will place the cursor at the user's cursor on trigger.
x-tooltip.cursor
x-tooltip.cursor.x
x-tooltip.cursor.initial
on
|Change the trigger event for the tooltip. Default behaviour is
mouseenter and
focus.
x-tooltip.on.click
x-tooltip.on.focus
x-tooltip.on.mouseenter
arrowless
|Hide the "arrow" on the tooltip.
x-tooltip.arrowless
html
|Allow HTML inside of the tooltip.
x-tooltip.html
interactive
|Allow the user to interact with the tooltip (prevent it from disappearing).
x-tooltip.interactive
border
|Change the size of the invisible border (px) around the tooltip that will prevent it from hiding when the cursor leaves it.
x-tooltip.interactive.border.30
debounce
|Change the time (ms) to debounce the interactive hide handler when the cursor leaves the tooltip.
x-tooltip.interactive.debounce.500
max-width
|Change the
max-width (px) of the tooltip.
x-tooltip.max-width.500
theme
|Change the theme of the tooltip. Find out more here.
x-tooltip.theme.light
placement
|Change the placement / position of the tooltip. Find out more here.
x-tooltip.placement.top,
x-tooltip.placement.bottom-start
animation
|Change the animation used for the tooltip. Find out more here.
x-tooltip.animation.scale,
x-tooltip.animation.perspective
$tooltip
As well as the
x-tooltip directive, this package also provides a
$tooltip magic function that you can use to manually instantiate a tooltip.
<button @click="$tooltip('Hello, world!')">
When you click on this button, the tooltip will show and be hidden 2 seconds later.
If you would like the tooltip to show for longer than 2 seconds, you can provide an object as the second argument to the
$tooltip magic function.
<button @click="$tooltip('Hello, world!', { timeout: 5000 })">
The timeout should be in milliseconds (
seconds * 1000).
The second argument to
$tooltip should be an object. This object accepts all Tippy.js configuration options, found in the docs.
The magic variable will automatically set the
content property to the value of the first argument, as well as the
trigger property (
manual). You're free to specify any other properties supported by Tippy.
<button @click="$tooltip('Hello, world!', { delay: 500 })">
This projects follow the Semantic Versioning guidelines.
Copyright (c) 2021 Ryan Chandler and contributors
Licensed under the MIT license, see LICENSE.md for details.