Copy text to the user's clipboard.
Since v2.0, this package only supports Alpine v3.x. If you're still using Alpine 2.x, please use v1.0 of this package.
This plugin adds a new
$clipboard magic property to all of your Alpine components that can be used to copy any piece of data to the user's clipboard.
Include the following
<script> tag in the
<head> of your document, just before Alpine.
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@ryangjchandler/alpine-clipboard@2.x.x/dist/alpine-clipboard.js" defer></script>
npm install @ryangjchandler/alpine-clipboard
Add the
$clipboard magic property to your project by importing the package before Alpine.js.
import Alpine from 'alpinejs'
import Clipboard from "@ryangjchandler/alpine-clipboard"
Alpine.plugin(Clipboard)
window.Alpine = Alpine
window.Alpine.start()
To copy some data to the clipboard, invoke
$clipboard from an event handler in your component.
<div x-data="{ input: '' }">
<input x-model="input">
<button type="button" @click="$clipboard(input)">
Copy to Clipboard
</button>
</div>
Object and
Array
Since you can pass any properties through to the
$clipboard function, if you pass through an
Object or
Array, it will be run through
JSON.stringify before being copied to the clipboard.
<div x-data="{ items: ['foo', 'bar'] }">
<button type="button" @click="$clipboard(items)">Copy to Clipboard</button>
</div>
The clipboard will now contain
["foo","bar"].
If you are using the
npm installation method for this package or the ESM distribution, you can use the
Clipboard.configure() method to attach an
onCopy hook to the clipboard.
import Clipboard from '@ryangjchandler/alpine-clipboard'
Alpine.plugin(Clipboard.configure({
onCopy: () => {
console.log('Copied!')
}
}))
This projects follow the Semantic Versioning guidelines.
Copyright (c) 2021 Ryan Chandler and contributors
Licensed under the MIT license, see LICENSE.md for details.