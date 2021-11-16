✨ Help support the maintenance of this package by sponsoring me.

Alpine Clipboard

Copy text to the user's clipboard.

Since v2.0, this package only supports Alpine v3.x. If you're still using Alpine 2.x, please use v1.0 of this package.

About

This plugin adds a new $clipboard magic property to all of your Alpine components that can be used to copy any piece of data to the user's clipboard.

Installation

CDN

Include the following <script> tag in the <head> of your document, just before Alpine.

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@ryangjchandler/alpine-clipboard@2.x.x/dist/alpine-clipboard.js" defer > </ script >

NPM

npm install @ryangjchandler/alpine-clipboard

Add the $clipboard magic property to your project by importing the package before Alpine.js.

import Alpine from 'alpinejs' import Clipboard from "@ryangjchandler/alpine-clipboard" Alpine.plugin(Clipboard) window .Alpine = Alpine window .Alpine.start()

Usage

To copy some data to the clipboard, invoke $clipboard from an event handler in your component.

< div x-data = "{ input: '' }" > < input x-model = "input" > < button type = "button" @ click = "$clipboard(input)" > Copy to Clipboard </ button > </ div >

Object and Array

Since you can pass any properties through to the $clipboard function, if you pass through an Object or Array , it will be run through JSON.stringify before being copied to the clipboard.

< div x-data = "{ items: ['foo', 'bar'] }" > < button type = "button" @ click = "$clipboard(items)" > Copy to Clipboard </ button > </ div >

The clipboard will now contain ["foo","bar"] .

Hooks

If you are using the npm installation method for this package or the ESM distribution, you can use the Clipboard.configure() method to attach an onCopy hook to the clipboard.

import Clipboard from '@ryangjchandler/alpine-clipboard' Alpine.plugin(Clipboard.configure({ onCopy : () => { console .log( 'Copied!' ) } }))

