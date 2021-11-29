rxweb

Clean Code. Built with Purpose

Contributing to rxweb framework

If you are thinking to make rxweb framework better, that's truly great. You can contribute from a single character to core architectural work or significant documentation – all with the goal of making a robust rxweb framework which helps for everyone in their projects. Even if you are don’t feel up to writing code or documentation yet, there are a variety of other ways that you can contribute like reporting issues to testing patches.

Check out the docs on how you can put your precious efforts on the rxweb framework and contribute in the respective area.

Need Help or Found an Issue

We highly recommend for help please ask your questions on our gitter/rxweb-project to get quick response from us. Otherthan our gitter channel you can ask your question on StackOverflow or create a new issue in our Github Repository.

For, issue please refer our issue workflow wiki for better visibility our issue process.

Feature request

You can request a new feature by submitting an issue to our GitHub Repository. If you would like to implement a new feature, please submit an issue with a proposal for your work first, to be sure that we can use it.

License

The rxweb framework is open-sourced software licensed under the MIT license.