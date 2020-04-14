RxJS TSLint

TSLint rules for rxjs.

Rules

This repository provides the following rules:

Rule name Configuration Description rxjs-collapse-imports none Collapses multiple imports from rxjs to a single one rxjs-pipeable-operators-only none Migrates side-effect operators to pipeables rxjs-no-static-observable-methods none Migrates static Observable method calls rxjs-proper-imports none Updates RxJS 5.x.x imports to RxJS 6.0

Migration to RxJS 6

Using the current set of rules allows you to automatically migrate your project which uses RxJS 5 to RxJS 6. Here's how you can perform the automatic migration:

npm i -g rxjs-tslint rxjs-5-to-6-migrate -p [PATH_TO_TSCONFIG]

For an Angular CLI project the invocation of rxjs-5-to-6-migrate will be:

rxjs-5-to-6-migrate -p src/tsconfig.app.json

Note: The rules use type checking to find all the instances of operators that need to be migrated to pipeables. This requires you to have rxjs@5 installed so that tslint could find the correct type definitions.

If you're following the migration instructions from https://update.angular.io, between versions 5 and 6 you'll have to run ng update @angular/core . This step will install rxjs-compat , which will let rxjs-5-to-6-migrate to perform the correct code transformations.

Use rules

To use the exported rules without rxjs-5-to-6-migrate , use the rulesDirectory configuration property of tslint.json :

{ "rulesDirectory" : [ "node_modules/rxjs-tslint" ], "rules" : { "rxjs-collapse-imports" : true , "rxjs-pipeable-operators-only" : true , "rxjs-no-static-observable-methods" : true , "rxjs-proper-imports" : true } }

To lint your project use:

./node_modules/.bin/tslint -c tslint .json - p tsconfig .json

Notes

Once you run all the migrations check the diff and make sure that everything looks as expected. These fixers cover almost all cases we know of, but it's possible that some manual fixes can be required.

Although the migration will format your source code, it's likely that that the style is not consistent with the rest of your project. To make sure that everything is properly following your project's style guide, we recommend you apply a formatter such as prettier or clang-format after the edits are made.

License

MIT