A node based CLI library for launching Selenium with WebDriver support.
Supported Drivers:
npm install selenium-standalone -g
selenium-standalone install && selenium-standalone start
npm install selenium-standalone --save-dev
npx selenium-standalone install && npx selenium-standalone start
docker run -it -p 4444:4444 webdriverio/selenium-standalone
If you run Chrome or Firefox tests within a Docker container make sure you set capabilities so that the session is headless, e.g.:
capabilities: {
browserName: 'chrome',
'goog:chromeOptions': {
args: ['--no-sandbox', '--headless']
}
}
or Firefox:
capabilities: {
browserName: 'firefox',
'moz:firefoxOptions': {
args: ['-headless']
}
}
If you are looking for more sophisticated Docker container that allows you to run browser, check out the Docker Selenium project.
By default, Google Chrome, Firefox and Microsoft Edge are available when installed on the host system.
Starting from
v6.22 chrome, edgechromium, and geckodriver support
latest as version.
Error: unable to get local issuer certificate
You like this project and want to help making it better? Awesome! Have a look into our Contributor Documentation to get started with setting up the repo.
If you're looking for issues to help out with, check out the issues labelled "good first pick". You can also reach out in our Gitter Channel if you have question on where to start contributing.