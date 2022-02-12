RxAngular

RxAngular offers a comprehensive toolset for handling fully reactive Angular applications with the main focus on runtime performance and template rendering.

RxAngular is divided into different packages:

Used together, you get a powerful tool for developing high-performance angular applications with or without NgZone.

This repository holds a set of helpers to create fully reactive as well as fully zone-less applications.

Packages

Find details in the linked readme files below for installation and setup instructions, examples and resources.

📦@rx-angular/cdk - Component Development Kit

📦@rx-angular/state - Imperative&Reactive Component State-Management

📦@rx-angular/template - High-Performance Reactive Rendering

Browsers support