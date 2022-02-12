openbase logo
@rx-angular/state

by Michael Hladky
1.4.6 (see all)

Reactive Extensions for Angular.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.1K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

50

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular State Management

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

RxAngular rx-angular CI

RxAngular offers a comprehensive toolset for handling fully reactive Angular applications with the main focus on runtime performance and template rendering.

RxAngular is divided into different packages:

Used together, you get a powerful tool for developing high-performance angular applications with or without NgZone.

This repository holds a set of helpers to create fully reactive as well as fully zone-less applications.

rx-angular logo

Packages

Find details in the linked readme files below for installation and setup instructions, examples and resources.

Browsers support

IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		iOS Safari
iOS Safari
IE11, Edgelast versionlast versionlast 2 versionslast 2 versions

100
Michael HladkyVienna1 Rating0 Reviews
#Angular, #ionic, #RxJS, #TypeScript Google Developer Expert Microsoft Most Valuable Professional angular-vienna, angular-austria.at @Michael_Hladky
August 14, 2020

Alternatives

@ngxs/store🚀 NGXS - State Management for Angular
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
71K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
@angular-redux/store[Unmaintained] Redux bindings and utilities for Angular
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@datorama/akita🚀 State Management Tailored-Made for JS Applications
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
0
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
nss
ngx-state-storengx-state-store is based on RxJs, easy to learn and use, light and quick the state management module for the Angular applications starting from the version >= 7.2.0
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
38
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
cdk
@rx-angular/cdkReactive Extensions for Angular.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
17K
Tutorials

