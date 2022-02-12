openbase logo
cdk

@rx-angular/cdk

by Michael Hladky
1.0.0-alpha.11 (see all)

Reactive Extensions for Angular.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.8K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

50

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular State Management

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

RxAngular rx-angular CI

RxAngular offers a comprehensive toolset for handling fully reactive Angular applications with the main focus on runtime performance and template rendering.

RxAngular is divided into different packages:

Used together, you get a powerful tool for developing high-performance angular applications with or without NgZone.

This repository holds a set of helpers to create fully reactive as well as fully zone-less applications.

rx-angular logo

Packages

Find details in the linked readme files below for installation and setup instructions, examples and resources.

Browsers support

IE / Edge
IE / Edge		Firefox
Firefox		Chrome
Chrome		Safari
Safari		iOS Safari
iOS Safari
IE11, Edgelast versionlast versionlast 2 versionslast 2 versions

