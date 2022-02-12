RxAngular offers a comprehensive toolset for handling fully reactive Angular applications with the main focus on runtime performance and template rendering.
RxAngular is divided into different packages:
Used together, you get a powerful tool for developing high-performance angular applications with or without NgZone.
This repository holds a set of helpers to create fully reactive as well as fully zone-less applications.
Find details in the linked readme files below for installation and setup instructions, examples and resources.
IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
iOS Safari
|IE11, Edge
|last version
|last version
|last 2 versions
|last 2 versions