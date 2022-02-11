The home for various projects maintained by the Rush Stack community, whose mission is to develop reusable tooling for large scale TypeScript monorepos.

Rush - a build orchestrator for large scale TypeScript monorepos

API Extractor - create .d.ts rollups and track your TypeScript API signatures

API Documenter - use TSDoc comments to publish an API documentation website

Related Repos

These GitHub repositories provide supplementary resources for Rush Stack:

rushstack-samples - a monoprepo with sample projects that illustrate various project setups, including how to use Heft with other popular JavaScript frameworks

rush-example - a minimal Rush repo that demonstrates the fundamentals of Rush without relying on any other Rush Stack tooling

rushstack-legacy - older projects that are still maintained but no longer actively developed

Published Packages

Unpublished Local Projects

Folder Description /build-tests-samples/heft-node-basic-tutorial (Copy of sample project) Building this project is a regression test for Heft /build-tests-samples/heft-node-jest-tutorial (Copy of sample project) Building this project is a regression test for Heft /build-tests-samples/heft-node-rig-tutorial (Copy of sample project) Building this project is a regression test for Heft /build-tests-samples/heft-storybook-react-tutorial (Copy of sample project) Building this project is a regression test for Heft /build-tests-samples/heft-storybook-react-tutorial-storykit Storybook build dependencies for heft-storybook-react-tutorial /build-tests-samples/heft-web-rig-app-tutorial (Copy of sample project) Building this project is a regression test for Heft /build-tests-samples/heft-web-rig-library-tutorial (Copy of sample project) Building this project is a regression test for Heft /build-tests-samples/heft-webpack-basic-tutorial (Copy of sample project) Building this project is a regression test for Heft /build-tests-samples/packlets-tutorial (Copy of sample project) Building this project is a regression test for @rushstack/eslint-plugin-packlets /build-tests/api-documenter-test Building this project is a regression test for api-documenter /build-tests/api-extractor-lib1-test Building this project is a regression test for api-extractor /build-tests/api-extractor-lib2-test Building this project is a regression test for api-extractor /build-tests/api-extractor-lib3-test Building this project is a regression test for api-extractor /build-tests/api-extractor-scenarios Building this project is a regression test for api-extractor /build-tests/api-extractor-test-01 Building this project is a regression test for api-extractor /build-tests/api-extractor-test-02 Building this project is a regression test for api-extractor /build-tests/api-extractor-test-03 Building this project is a regression test for api-extractor /build-tests/api-extractor-test-04 Building this project is a regression test for api-extractor /build-tests/eslint-7-test This project contains a build test to validate ESLint 7 compatibility with the latest version of @rushstack/eslint-config (and by extension, the ESLint plugin) /build-tests/heft-action-plugin This project contains a Heft plugin that adds a custom action /build-tests/heft-action-plugin-test This project exercises a custom Heft action /build-tests/heft-copy-files-test Building this project tests copying files with Heft /build-tests/heft-example-plugin-01 This is an example heft plugin that exposes hooks for other plugins /build-tests/heft-example-plugin-02 This is an example heft plugin that taps the hooks exposed from heft-example-plugin-01 /build-tests/heft-fastify-test This project tests Heft support for the Fastify framework for Node.js services /build-tests/heft-jest-reporters-test This project illustrates configuring Jest reporters in a minimal Heft project /build-tests/heft-minimal-rig-test This is a minimal rig package that is imported by the 'heft-minimal-rig-usage-test' project /build-tests/heft-minimal-rig-usage-test A test project for Heft that resolves its compiler from the 'heft-minimal-rig-test' package /build-tests/heft-node-everything-esm-module-test Building this project tests every task and config file for Heft when targeting the Node.js runtime when configured to use ESM module support /build-tests/heft-node-everything-test Building this project tests every task and config file for Heft when targeting the Node.js runtime /build-tests/heft-parameter-plugin This project contains a Heft plugin that adds a custom parameter to built-in actions /build-tests/heft-parameter-plugin-test This project exercises a built-in Heft action with a custom parameter /build-tests/heft-sass-test This project illustrates a minimal tutorial Heft project targeting the web browser runtime /build-tests/heft-typescript-composite-test Building this project tests behavior of Heft when the tsconfig.json file uses project references. /build-tests/heft-web-rig-library-test A test project for Heft that exercises the '@rushstack/heft-web-rig' package /build-tests/heft-webpack4-everything-test Building this project tests every task and config file for Heft when targeting the web browser runtime using Webpack 4 /build-tests/heft-webpack5-everything-test Building this project tests every task and config file for Heft when targeting the web browser runtime using Webpack 5 /build-tests/install-test-workspace /build-tests/localization-plugin-test-01 Building this project exercises @microsoft/localization-plugin. This tests that the plugin works correctly without any localized resources. /build-tests/localization-plugin-test-02 Building this project exercises @microsoft/localization-plugin. This tests that the loader works correctly with the exportAsDefault option unset. /build-tests/localization-plugin-test-03 Building this project exercises @microsoft/localization-plugin. This tests that the plugin works correctly with the exportAsDefault option set to true. /build-tests/rush-amazon-s3-build-cache-plugin-integration-test Tests connecting to an amazon S3 endpoint /build-tests/rush-project-change-analyzer-test This is an example project that uses rush-lib's ProjectChangeAnalyzer to /build-tests/set-webpack-public-path-plugin-webpack4-test Building this project tests the set-webpack-public-path-plugin using Webpack 4 /build-tests/ts-command-line-test Building this project is a regression test for ts-command-line /libraries/rushell Execute shell commands using a consistent syntax on every platform /repo-scripts/doc-plugin-rush-stack API Documenter plugin used with the rushstack.io website /repo-scripts/generate-api-docs Used to generate API docs for the rushstack.io website /repo-scripts/repo-toolbox Used to execute various operations specific to this repo /rush-plugins/rush-litewatch-plugin An experimental alternative approach for multi-project watch mode /rush-plugins/rush-serve-plugin A Rush plugin that hooks into a rush action and serves output folders from all projects in the repository.

